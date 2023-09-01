The semester’s first test is never a pleasant one. For freshmen, in particular, it’s even intimidating. Add in a multi-hour weather delay filled with dust and lightning, and it just might be impossible. Head coach Kenny Dillingham recognized these factors as highly debilitating for any first-time signal caller.





“Week 1’s for freshman quarterbacks are even harder,” Dillingham says. “You can think you know the looks you’re gonna receive, but they have the entire offseason to put in new looks. He knew our looks and our plan, but when you’re seeing different looks on defense as a freshman quarterback, it’s really hard to grasp.”





But for Jaden Rashada, who has seen all different types of adversity thrown his way in the last year, he passed the initial exam with flying colors considering the circumstances, throwing for 236 yards and scoring two passing touchdowns in Arizona State’s season-opening victory over Southern Utah.





When the former four-star recruit took the field for his first college game on his 20th birthday, it would expectedly be one of his favorite birthdays of his life. Little did he know the gifts that Mother Nature had wrapped up for him on his debut game that would try to spoil the cake.





Unfazed by the commotion of his first collegiate football game, Rashada stormed out of the gates, completing all three of his passes on the season-opening drive for a total of 44 yards. The highlight of Rashada’s first series came on his first deep ball, which he dropped right in the bread basket to Melquan Stovall to put ASU in the red zone. For ASU fans, the throw was the first taste of what they could expect from the highly touted quarterback. For Rashada, the big play was just another throw.





“Just playing for your teammates and having fun,” Rashada said. “Just playing football, doing what I’ve been doing my whole life.”





The chunk play would ignite ASU to finish off its opening drive with a trip to the end zone via a Cam Skattebo 6-yard rush. While much of the Sun Devil faithful expected it to be full steam ahead from there, the Rashada Express would hit a speedbump on its next two drives, including three straight incompletions, which resulted in two non-productive drives, including a three-and-out.





Where a usual freshman might shy away from the adversity, Rashada stuck to what he knew deep down as just another football game. Showing off his canon of an arm is something Rashada’s been doing for a while now, too, and he continued to utilize it as the first half wound down.





The sudden halt of the offense allowed Southern Utah to stay in the game, and they would make it a game with a touchdown of their own to tie the game at seven in the second quarter. With the score tied and Southern Utah’s confidence on defense increasing, Rashada and Dillingham knew it was time to up the ante on their opponents, a style Dillingham favors.





“You have to be aggressive to win in college football,” Dillingham emphasized. “I firmly believe that. We’re gonna be aggressive. We’re not gonna play the game scared. We’re gonna play to win the football game.”





ASU’s ensuing drive would emulate that type of attitude. With 8:09 on the clock in the second half, Rashada was aided by running back DeCarlos Brooks, who began the drive with a first down run for 11 yards and took in a Rashada short pass for another first down via catch and run for 12 yards total. While Brooks helped rev the engine, it appeared to be stalling out again after a sack and incompletion wound up in a 4th-and-8 from midfield. With a true freshman QB at the helm in his first game, one wouldn’t expect anything but a punt to pin the opponent deep. However, Dillingham looked beyond Rashada’s feast-or-famine start and trusted the birthday boy could make the crucial play.





“No risk it no biscuit right?” Dillingham noted. “You gotta play to win the game.”





Dillingham’s confidence in the true freshman would pay in dividends, six of them in fact, when Rashada threw a beautiful ball to Xavier Guillory in the end zone, who hauled it in for the touchdown.





“Pressure is a blessing,” Rashada said of the nature of the play.





Rashada’s perfect pass to Guillory capped off a seven-play, 77-yard drive in just over two and a half minutes to give ASU a 14-7 lead with five minutes to play in the half. Following a stop on defense, Rashada would face his first two-minute drill as a Sun Devil. With the confidence of seeing his first touchdown pass go, though, the looming pressure of halftime was the last thing on Rashada’s mind.





Any doubts about what the freshman could do in crunch time were quickly relieved, with a 43-yard catch-and-run by tight end Jalin Conyers helping flip field position immediately. ASU would eventually work their way inside the five but had just one chance to get the coveted six points before the half with no timeouts and the clock showing five seconds. Rather than kick the field goal in the middle of a sudden dust storm, Dillingham chose to put the ball in Rashada’s hands once again.





Despite the dust howling at his back, Rashada lobbed in a back-shoulder ball to Troy Omeire, who secured the pass in the back corner of the end zone to stretch the Sun Devil lead and keep their momentum rolling into the half.





“Thank God we threw a fade with five seconds left,” Dillingham said of the play. “We trusted our freshman quarterback to make sure he catches and throws and, if the ball’s incomplete, have one second left to kick a field goal.”





Seeing as Southern Utah was starting to falter against Rashada, Mother Nature would help them out with a nearly three-hour-long weather delay at halftime.





Out of the long locker room session, Rashada and the offense expectedly came out slow with a couple of three-and-outs. What wasn’t expected, though, was the rustiness from the rain lasting the entire half. Following the lengthy weather delay, Rashada and company would not reach the end zone again. In all, Rashada went just 6/15 for 62 yards in the second half. Rashada and Dillingham admitted that the weather delay greatly affected the freshman but that it shouldn’t have changed the game as drastically as it did.





“No excuses,” Rashada said. “They had to deal with the same thing. That’s something I’ll have to fix myself. It was a little different, but can’t control that.





Regardless, Dillingham heavily praised the effort of the freshman under center on his first collegiate football game, especially in his two touchdown throws.





“Those two plays are the difference in the football game when you look back on it,” Dillingham noted. “I thought he did a phenomenal job. I thought he came out in the second half and couldn’t get in a rhythm. His eyes were right; he was throwing the ball where it was supposed to be; I have no question about Jaden and his ability.”





Noted team leader Jordan Clark also saluted Rashada postgame.





“That’s this kid’s first college start,” Clark noted. “He worked his ass off, and he won his first football game under insane circumstances. I think that he deserves credit for finishing the football game how he did, staying poised. The questions should be about how he finds that poise at such a young age in his first start.”





That first start wound up a victorious one, with plenty of the credit going to Rashada’s play. Even with the closer-than-expected final score, combined with the unprecedented weather episode, Dillingham says it’s on him to make Rashada more prepared for such roadblocks, even for the maturity and poise he exhibited.





“I gotta do a better job," Dillingham admitted, "and we gotta do a better job on offense to get him in a rhythm. That’s our number one job. After a 2.5-hour rain delay, we gotta get him back in a rhythm better. He’s very calm and mature. Not from a body language, not from a leadership, did freshman characteristics show up.”





Even with everything that went into Thursday’s opener, none of it changed Rashada’s perspective on where this birthday ranked.





“Top one.”