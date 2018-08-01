2018 Pac-12 Media Day (previously days) was rather uneventful, but there were plenty of interesting takeaways from the 10-hour media extravaganza on Hollywood and Highland. Here are some of the things I found to be worth taking a deeper look at:

Larry Scott delivers plenty of spin

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott has faced plenty of scrutiny related to comparative underperformance with regard to revenues, but he's also taken heat for some of the underwhelming performances of the conferences revenue-generating teams. Whether the latter criticism is justifiable makes for an interesting debate, and it would have been understandable had Larry Scott chosen to ignore the noise surrounding that debate altogether. He did not. Instead, Larry Scott completely rejected the traditional longstanding the barometer of success ultimately equaling a winning record, saying that bowl victories should be less of an indication of conference health than the fact that Pac-12 teams showed up to take a butt kicking in the first place. "Much was written and discussed about our bowl record last year. From our perspective, a handful of season-ending games are not a key indicator of a conference's overall strength and competitiveness. Nine of our 12 teams qualified for bowls, and we've placed two teams in the six New Year's bowls. At the end of the season, we have four teams among the top 25." Larry Scott didn't just replace "winning" with "attendance" as a measure for success, but also painted the conference's relative lack of exposure and lagging broadcast revenues as advantageous, given the potential to strike yet-unknown future revenue-generating deals when a changing media landscape presents new opportunities. "Uniquely, amongst conference networks, we've got full control of our rights and content, which preserves the flexibility we need to adapt to this rapidly changing media landscape and provides the freedom to experiment with new technologies, and ultimately will allow us to maximize our values long term. Because we, along with most analysts and experts, believe the value of premium sports rights will continue to increase. It then follows with owning and controlling those rights is the best position to be in. It gives us flexibility and the broadest range of options as these markets evolve. Rather than having our rights locked down long term in a situation we can't control, we'll be able to capitalize, both in the short term and the long term, on opportunities in this changing landscape." Scott's assertion that things that look like disadvantages on the surface are actually really advantages might not inspire confidence amongst the average consumer but considering he's the highest paid conference commissioner, that line of thinking seems to, at the very least, be working on the people responsible for cutting his checks.

Charlie Ragle is bringing the "juice" to Cal recruiting

Cal is recruiting well in Arizona State's backyard, having landed five verbal commitments already for the 2019 class, and remaining in contention for a couple more. I had the opportunity to ask Head Coach Justin Wilcox about the Charlie Ragle (Former University of Arizona assistant and Chaparral High head coach) effect:

I asked Cal HC Justin Wilcox what assistant coach Charlie Ragle brings to the table. He said “juice.” pic.twitter.com/a72r6iSJdA — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) July 25, 2018

"Juice, he's got juice. Charlie's got a ton of energy. He's a really good coach. Obviously a really successful high school coach in Arizona for a number of years. I've known him for a long, long time. He connects really well with our players. Connects well in recruiting. He's a great staff member, so we're thrilled to have him, and he's doing a heck of a job for us."

Is the best all-purpose back in the Pac-12 a Golden Bear?

Justin Laird averaged 6 yards a carry last year, and scored 8 times on the ground. He also added 45 receptions in the passing game. I asked him about what his time as a receiver during his redshirt season helped add to his offensive repertoire.

I asked Cal RB Patrick Laird how spending his redshirt year at WR factored into his breakout success as an all-purpose running back for Cal last year. pic.twitter.com/kOGSw4lORN — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) July 25, 2018

Are Pac-12 coaches over-offering? David Shaw says yes

Stanford extends very few offers relative to the rest of the Pac-12, and some teams are reaching the threshold of 200+ offers each and every year. I asked Stanford Head Coach David Shaw what he thought of the trend. He didn't hold back.

I followed up on a question from @adamgorney about how the early signing period affects Stanford to ask coach David Shaw about what he thinks of the trend of schools offering 250-300 kids per recruiting cycle. pic.twitter.com/6RzX6dp8CG — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) July 25, 2018

"If you've got 20 spots and you offer 300 kids, what have you done? I still don't know. I don't understand it. Because that tells me that 280 of those kids can't commit, so it's not a real offer. What have we actually done? So we've actually tried to offer guys that we are ready to commit, and we've been able to hold some guys off: We don't have a spot for you, I really like you, but we don't have a spot for you. So now comes the difficult conversation. I have all these other offers. And I say, Are they real offers? Because those other schools have offered 299 other guys. Are you sure that's a real offer? Or is our way of doing it more respectful to you; that we're willing to offer you a sponsorship once we get a spot? And this is guys like Justin Reid, guys we really liked. But I don't like to overoffer, because every offer from me is a real Stanford offer that a young man can commit to. So if I have 18 spots, I'm not going to offer 40 guys, you know? We might offer a little over 18, because there are a lot of guys that have to do some academic work that are maybe not quite there yet. But to offer five, ten, twenty times the number of scholarships that we have, it's asinine."

Does N'Keal Harry have a challenger for the top WR in the Pac-12?

Probably not. But Stanford's JJ Arcega-Whiteside might make for an interesting challenger. He was the leading WR for the Cardinal last season, and finished the year with a three touchdown performance against Texas Christian. If Stanford can get consistent QB play, and opposing teams stack the box to slow down Bryce Love, you might see Arcega-Whiteside go for over 1000 yards receiving.

I talked with Stanford WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside about his progression as a receiver, and what he hopes to accomplish this year. pic.twitter.com/1QevfOpE0X — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) July 25, 2018

Wazzu has themselves a star enforcer in the defensive backfield

Jalen Thompson put up big numbers as a sophomore, snagging four interceptions to go along with three forced fumbles and 5.5 tackles for a loss. Mike Leach is plenty impressed with his young defensive star: "Well, he came to our place pretty ready to play. He was one of those guys that didn't really have any physical filter or anxiety. He just exploded out there on the field. He's stronger and more athletic than he looks. He's whatever size he is, but he's stronger than that. When he hits somebody, he just flies. His vertical jumps off the charts, and he just plays with a passion and intensity that rubs off on other players, because they see it and it energizes the unit out there. No, he's an impressive guy to have. He's gotten just kind of incrementally better as far as because he got older. But he had a pretty good running start out there as far as being a good player for our team from the beginning, you know?" I had a chance to speak with Thompson about his smooth transition to the Pac-12 stage:

I asked Washington State Safety Jalen Thompson what it’s like to go from Downey in SoCal to being a star player in Pullman, Washington. pic.twitter.com/RxmnQBs1fN — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) July 25, 2018

Can Jake Browning get his groove back?

Popular opinion seems to lean toward Washington being in the driver's seat of the Pac-12 North, but you can't win in this league if you can't score. Last year, ASU's defensive performance against the Huskies kicked off a seemingly inexplicable offensive drought in the passing game. When I talked to Jake Locker, he was quick to point out that the running game held up their end, and expanded a bit on what it would take for the passing game to pick up again.

I asked Washington QB Jake Browning what factored into the passing game struggles during the last half of the Huskies’ 2017 season. (He averaged almost 3TD passes per game over a 20 game span before throwing 5 TDs in the final 7 games of 2017) pic.twitter.com/Q4PF3HU6W4 — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) July 25, 2018

Is consistency and longevity the key to Washington's success?

ASU Director of Player Personnel Al Luginbill pointed to Washington's emergence as the blueprint for erasing memories of mediocrity and struggle in the minds of a beleaguered fanbase. Arizona State sits where Washington was five years ago, but Washington hired a coach that had been at Boise State in some capacity for 12 years, while Herm Edwards is taking his first head coaching gig in 9 seasons. I asked Chris Petersen about how continuity has played into his success: "Yeah, I think that's one of the negatives of the world of the business that we're in, it is so unpredictable, very unstable. One of the things that I've been fortunate to be around is stable programs for the most part. I think that's one of the things that kids appreciate for the most part. Even in the recruiting game they can look to us and look at their track record, and feel like there is going to be some stability around there. I think that's what everybody wants."

I asked Washington head coach Chris Petersen the advantages that his career stability (6 years at Oregon as an assistant, 12 total years at Boise, 5th at Washington) gives him as a coach and recruiter. pic.twitter.com/suzRxouTiE — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) July 25, 2018

Does last-picked Oregon State have a strength?

Oregon State has struggled year in and year out in the Pac-12 North, and they're looking for some footing under head coach Jonathan Smith. If Oregon State has one unit that might be able to compete on an elite level, it's the Blake Brandel-led offensive line. I had a chance to speak with Brandel at Media Day:

I talked with Oregon State OL Blake Brandel about the Beavers offensive line, Trent Moore’s growth as a player, and Hamilcar Rashed Jr’s physical growth. pic.twitter.com/F29AEdfBFs — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) July 25, 2018

Is Oregon the Pac-12 team doing the best job executing Ray Anderson's strategy?

Oregon is coming off consecutive disappointing years, and has a charismatic first year head coach with a lifetime losing record. Just like Arizona State, right? But the Ducks were able to retain their most important assistants in the wake of Willie Taggart's exodus for Florida State, and currently have a top-5 2019 recruiting class. It feels very much like they're accomplishing the goals Ray Anderson set forth for ASU when he fired Todd Graham and hired Herm Edwards. Here's Mario Cristobal telling me that the Ducks have Oregon's brand to thank: "Well, the energy is awesome. But let's call it what it is. Oregon's an awesome place. When I was in Miami, I knew Oregon was an awesome place. When I was at Alabama, I knew Oregon was an awesome place. When you combine that with the fact that we have high energy, relentless, tireless workers as coaches, most importantly, they're very real, very genuine, no head faking, no nonsense. The fact that when you look at the level of expertise from the guys that we put on our staff, if I'm a student-athlete and I look for a place to go that's committed to me and has the ability to take me to the next level, it's hard to beat. So we don't negative recruit or get involved in that stuff. We just work, work, work, work. I think our guys have an understanding that working hard is probably not good enough. That we have to work relentlessly to make it work."

I asked Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal how Oregon has managed to maintain elite recruiting momentum despite having a first year head coach and coming off two relatively down years. pic.twitter.com/pkAAivcEkJ — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) July 25, 2018

Does ASU need to worry about Colorado this year?

Mike MacIntyre and the Buffaloes have had improved recruiting success in recent years, but having graduated most of the impact-talent out of the program in the last two seasons, in order to be competitive in the Pac-12 South, they'll need several new players to step in and play at all-conference levels. I asked coach MacIntyre if he could repeat history and call out who he thought would break out the way he did at the 2017 Media Day with CB Isaiah Oliver, and he politely and jokingly declined for fear he could assist the player's draft stock and they might leave early like Oliver did. One player that has been making an impact for several years on Colorado's defense is senior LB Rick Gamboa, who with a healthy 2018 season, will have appeared in over 50 games, all as an "undersized" linebacker:

Colorado LB Rick Gamboa has played 39 games as a 6-foot linebacker, a height considered too small by most schools. He talked with me about how he was able to still have success. pic.twitter.com/pOd3b5XFSd — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) July 25, 2018

Utah: Pac-12 South Dark Horse, or should they be the favorite?

Most media members picked Utah to finish runner-up to USC in the Pac-12 South, but do they deserve to be considered the favorites? I asked Head Coach Kyle Whittingham how much their schedule and late season home field advantage benefits them. Here's what he had to say: "I think we've had a big home-field advantage. We've had a great crowd. We've had 50-plus straight sellouts that go back some eight or nine years. We're proud of that. We have a MUSS student section as good as there is in the country. We feel it's a tough environment to play in, and it's loud. It may be only approaching 50,000, but it's a loud place." If Utah does win the Pac-12 South, it will largely be due to the (re)emergence and health of LB Chase Hansen, who after coming into Utah as a QB prospect, then switching to safety, grew into a playmaking LB as a sophomore before ultimately spending his junior season banged up. I believe he's a solid contender for Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, and I had a chance to speak with him at Media Day:

Utah LB Chase Hansen is my pick for Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. Monster sophomore season. As a senior, he could be what puts Utah over the top in the south. pic.twitter.com/EDtzgd2eEG — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) August 1, 2018

The Media seems to think USC is a QB away from another Pac-12 title

It feels like a rare thing to see a team get voted the #1 preseason team in their division when they haven't even opened the quarterback competition up yet, but that' what happened with USC. One might assume that during the media scrum, most of the questions that were directed at head coach Clay Helton would surround the QB competition, but only six total questions touched on the issue. Here's what I thought Clay Helton's most interesting thoughts on the subject were: "This situation you have some guys that have not a lot of experience. Matt has the only experience in games. It's extremely limited. It's going to be about who the best player is in the moment. It doesn't matter his age to me, because not any of them have great experience. Who is going to be able to move our football team, move our offense and put the ball in the end zone in training camp." Age not being a factor seems to be a wink to incoming freshman JT Daniels, who reclassified and decided to forego his senior year to enroll at USC and take a crack at the starting job. It's interesting to me that the media believes that regardless of who takes over the starting QB position, whether it be Matt Fink, Jack Sears, or Daniels, that USC has the division wrapped up- especially considering that the last few times USC started an underclassman QB out of the gates, they finished 6th in the Pac-10 (2009), 3rd in the Pac-12 South (2013) and 2nd in the Pac-12 South (2016). The media is essentially expecting whoever starts to outperform Matt Barkley, Cody Kessler and Sam Darnold. No easy task.

Chip Kelly is back where he belongs

Chip Kelly never really gave off the aura of comfort in his NFL stints in Philadelphia and San Francisco. Kelly carved out his brand as a shrewd recruiter, QB whisperer and offensive genius at University of Oregon. While his stints in the NFL weren't altogether unsuccessful (especially financially), he was never really the sparkplug and revolutionary playcaller the Eagles and 49ers hoped he'd be. I'd argue he also never seemed to be enjoying himself. That certainly wasn't the case at Pac-12 Media Day as he represented UCLA just miles from the Bruins' campus. Here are some of my favorite media scrum interview responses he gave: On taking a year off: "That was interesting. It was my gap year. I had fun. I had always talked to our players about getting out of their comfort zone, so that was as far out of my comfort zone as I've been. But I worked with really good people. It was a lot of fun. Got a chance to spend a lot of time during the week watching film. Had to break down college tape from different conferences to prepare for games on Saturday. Then did some work with the NFL and got a chance to break down their stuff. So not focusing on one opponent, which you usually do during the week, but focusing on just the overall, taking a macro view of things was beneficial. I kind of enjoyed that. Where the game was headed. What people are doing. Some people at different schools, you're like, wow, how did New Mexico run for so many yards? You get a chance to take time. In season, if you're at another school, you don't get to watch New Mexico film unless you're playing New Mexico. So you get a chance to watch people and see how they did things. Then you kind of put that in your folders and your resumés and everything that you look at and say when I get somewhere, do we have people that can run that. That's another way to do things." On being in USC's shadow: "I think you go back to Coach Wooden, and what you learn from Coach Wooden, who has been around a long time, and he didn't talk about other opponents. He was just concerned with his own team. I think that's where sometimes we all have a certain amount of energy to expend on a daily basis. If our energy is going on somewhere else, I think we're wasting our energy, and how do we improve on a daily basis and continue to get these kids to develop from day one to day two to day three and not be concerned is there a shadow or not a shadow. The short time I've been in Los Angeles, there aren't many shadows because there aren't many clouds in the skies. So we're not concerned about the shadow part of this deal." On whether UCLA will look like his Oregon teams: "No, I think that's -- I think that's not fair to anybody, to be honest with you. Every team has a different dynamic, and I think it's based upon what your personnel is. So to say that this guy used to coach here so this is going to look like this, I understand that. Maybe that's a positive because they want to see what that looks like. But our job is to put our players in position to make plays. And I'm not being evasive. We only have eight seniors. We didn't have a lot of guys in spring ball. So there are going to be a bunch of guys that just showed up that are going to play for us because of sheer numbers. So exactly how it's going to look, I'm not sure how it's going to look. I'm excited. I think that is the fun part of coaching and what it's going to look like. But what we don't get caught up in is what does it look like, it's just how does it work. So whether we're driving a car that looks good on the outside, if it gets me to point A to point B, I'm happy. Whether we run for first down, throw for first down, have someone pick another person up and carry them for first down, it's still a first down. That's what we're trying to do. Just trying to get first downs and stop people. If we're going to be successful at UCLA, it really starts on the defensive side of the ball. One thing that people don't realize or maybe just kind of glossed over is when we were really good at Oregon is because we were really good on defense. Our offense got a ton of notoriety. But Dion Jordan, Kiko Alonso, Michael Clay, DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead, Terrance Mitchell, all guys playing in the NFL right now were tremendous defensive football players. They just didn't get enough credit. But we were really good because we were really good on defense. For us to be really good at UCLA, we're going to have to be good on the defensive side of the football."

Khalil Tate wants Arizona State's players to remember what the score was when he got hurt

Arizona QB Khalil Tate isn't shy when it comes to sharing his feelings. I asked him if the 2017 Territorial Cup result still gets under his skin, knowing that he went down while the Wildcats were holding a lead:

I asked Khalil Tate about the Territorial Cup game against ASU when he went out with an injury and the Wildcats leading, as well as his thoughts on where he’s at as a QB vs some of the players that had more accolades than him in high school. pic.twitter.com/DWfeLE8DxV — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) July 25, 2018

Kevin Sumlin comments on whether he can make the Phoenix-area Wildcat Country

Southern Arizona has traditionally belonged to Arizona, while Arizona State has had to fight off the foxes in their regional henhouse. One of those foxes was Kevin Sumlin, who had success recruiting Arizona while at Texas A&M. I asked him what he can do to make Arizona a statewide player for recruits: "We'd like to recruit the whole state. So, you know, that's where we are. I think high school football has continued to improve in the state. There's a lot of new high schools, lot of people moving there, great coaching. We've had some success at other places and with Arizona high school football players. Because of those relationships that we already had, we're hoping to expand on those and get those guys to Tucson."

I asked Kevin Sumlin about trying to make the Phoenix suburbs Wildcat Country. pic.twitter.com/v9c71JzOQA — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) July 25, 2018

Thoughts on Arizona State

I was able to get some video of Manny Wilkins and N'Keal Harry answering questions at Pac-12 Media Day. You can view those below: