In our second part of ASU’s Director of Player Personnel, Al Luginbill's sit-down with the ASU media, Luginbill details how the New Leadership Model influences the recruiting process, offers his perspective recruiting ratings and his thoughts about the early signing period.

Q: Are you looking for kids similar to the ones who took ASU to the 1987 Rose Bowl?

Luginbill: “I would use the example there more on the defensive side of the ball. We had a heck of a defensive group here in the early ‘80s and we had lost most of them at once. We were starting over with a whole new young group. These kids were all in the, I’m going to give you DNAs now, the majority of them were in the 6-3 to 6-5 range but they weren’t 250-260 pounds at that point. By the time they had played Michigan in the Rose Bowl, they were. You saw what happened that day. You talk about somebody getting their rear ends handed to them, that group at Michigan got dominated by the upfront people at ASU on both sides of the ball. The majority of those young men had to be developed. Bless John Cooper’s heart because he got the most out of them. But there was probably a three-deep group of players there because we didn’t have holes. I mean that roster was senior, redshirted, right on down the line just like you wanted.

“Now, what happened from that roster and after, I think it’s still struggling to get back to that particular point. The guys that I remember and the kids that I can relate to in that group are the Frank Rudolphs, the Jimmy Reynosas, guys that are not big names, Danny Saleaumua, Stacy Harvey, you name it. The junior college kid, Skip McClendon, he was just added to an already talented group but he was a heck of a player.

“So, yes but it’s going to take some time. Right now if you look at our football team it is not a tall, athletic football team, if you look at it. It’s no secret. Look at them. I tell you what, they don’t lack from doing what you’re asking them to do. That is a string positive for all of us. They have their lapses but they’re a group of kids that will give you effort. Sometimes, that can outweigh some things if you don’t get banged up and you don’t get injured and things like that.

“So, I would use that group as an example. I think in the offensive line under Bruce Snyder, they got close to that. Not near as close to that group on defense. They had some outstanding players, a Pat Tillman would be a total exception. He was an exception then. But there’s guys like that – the kid that played down at U of A that’s played for the Patriots forever, Teddy Bruschi; you talk about a playing dude now but he’s an exception – but when you find those guys, man they add to your football team. I think there will always be that element but the goal would be height, speed, athleticism and we’ll worry about the weight later. That’s why we’ve got a strength coach and a nice training table and all types of help down there in that room with beautiful weights to lift. So that’s where we’re headed.”

Q: In your world, what does the ‘New leadership model’ mean? Is there more clear division amongst the coaches and administrators when it comes to recruiting?

Luginbill: “I would go the opposite. I’m glad this came up. This is important what (was) just asked right there. Our coaches have the final say. We sit in here two hours a day, five days a week, as a total staff and we watch players. The reason we did that… we did that for the month of January and the month of February on the days that they weren’t out recruiting. So we had a dead period there and then obviously in February it’s over with and we went right smack throughout March and into April, every day. Every day in here.

“It was a grind. But what we did is we set the tone in here at each position so everybody heard it. The offensive line coach, well he’s a bad example because he does his own thing. That’s a bad example. The secondary coach heard what the wide receiver coach wanted at wide receiver, what the program wanted so that when they went out we’re not wasting our time looking at things that don’t fit at the particular position. So that is particular to Arizona State because we have to decide what it is an Arizona State football player is going to look like at each position, therefore that’s going to equate to what the team looks like.

“The coaches, our area is responsible for identifying, we are responsible for the evaluation process. That’s different than evaluation. The ‘process’ includes area coach, player personnel department, position coach, coordinator and now we are getting into ranking the ’19 class because we finally feel comfortable in doing that. We haven’t felt comfortable with it. The ‘20s and ‘21s, we feel very, very comfortable where we are with them at this stage.

“It’s a fine line from being, how should I say it, getting stuck in a situation where people don’t understand what you’re trying to do and the DNA, just like (in that questions) there was a perception in your mind that the coaches are divorced from it (shakes his head), exact opposite. They are involved in it every day and along with coach Edwards make the final decision.

“I’ve been extremely impressed so far with this coaching staff that came from all walks of life. Some are here, some weren’t even coaching and they’re back here, some were at other schools and it’s all come in here and they have worked their tail off. They’s been nothing but ‘buy-in’, that’s a term we use around here. I respect them for that. The guys that were here before, we don’t care what went on before. We’re not into that. That doesn’t affect us one bit right now. It’s negative energy.

“Let’s go forward, let’s be the best we can. And I know that’s a cliché, but it’s true. You look at your good programs, they don’t worry about what happened in the past. That’s over with. The good solid program reloads. That’s bottom line. They reload. If four years down the line, if you’d said to me somebody in this conference that we would look to as somebody that’s done it in the West, I would point to the University of Washington. Everybody forgets where they were 4-5 years ago. That’s all forgotten because they went to one playoff. Got their rear ends kicked but they went to one playoff and they won the Pac-12 so all that was forgotten and they’ve done a heck of a job at continuing it.

“We look at them and they’re in a big metropolitan area, not in a highly populated state. Very similar. The difference is we’re much closer, by a ton, to a heck of a lot more good football players. We’ll see what happens down the line.”

Q: Are you identifying players that haven’t peaked talent-wise at 16 or 17 years old but might peak to become elite players at 21 or 22 years old?

Luginbill: “Let me say this to you. We could care less of the star rating. We don’t care. If they fit our DNA at that position, we’re gonna evaluate them and see where they fall. We do evaluate the caliber of football they’re playing. That’s important. But you’ve hit the nail right on the head. You basically described us. We know there’s good football players out there. Have they maxed out or do they have an upside? Myself, through the years, made a living off the upside. That’s me.

“Arizona State, and we’re not unlike probably 80 percent of the power 5 right now… There’s a few in the power 5 that can go all around the country and pretty well get into a home, offer, do whatever they want. There’s probably 10-15 schools like that. We’re not in that yet. We want to get there. We’re gonna work our tail off to get there.

“I don’t know what you’ll see us in recruiting rankings. I really don’t care. That’s not the deciding point. The deciding point is where are they when they get here and they get on the field? You will see a decided difference in the incoming offensive linemen this fall than what you’ve seen here previously. I’m not guaranteeing you any of these kids are going to play here early. But you’re going to see a difference in them physically. That will be an example.

“You won’t see that on defense this year because we didn’t have the opportunity to get to that point. You’ll see us 6-2.5 to 6-3 maximum, he’s a darn good football player. You’ll see a young man out of Texas (Michael Matus) that is 6-2. At 6-2, we are giving him. He’s a heck of a football player. We have no idea what this guy’s going to do when he gets here because he’s undersized. We don’t know what’s going to happen when he lines up against any of these Cohl Cabral or somebody like that. We have no idea. But that’s what I’m talking about. There’s a line of demarcation there.

“On the other side of saying that, you’ve got a Stanley Lambert coming here that’s 6-4. The other day he weighed in at 215-plus. He’s a track guy that beats other guys in races that (they) shouldn’t be beaten. He can run. We have no position for him right now. He will find a position. He’s tall, he’s athletic, he’s also a part of that December group. There’s so much unknown with this class coming in, where that won’t be the case in the future.

“We know more about our ’19 class now and they haven’t even been signed than we did with our ’18 guys. We didn’t even know who we were going to get but we know more about them. They decide to come.”

Q: Do you think over time this is going to give you a leg up on opponents too?

Luginbill: “Let me describe that. Our college football roster and the Pac-12 conference – you’ve heard the term pro-player personnel, free agency? What are they evaluating? The league. They’re evaluating the league they’re playing in. We do the same thing. We evaluate because we will play probably against two-thirds of the kids we don’t get at Arizona State, we’ll play against because of our footprint.

“With that being said, we’re in constant evaluation there because we’re evaluating every roster in the Pac-12 and we’re constantly evaluating our own roster. Two things happen there: We are an open book to the NFL. It’s ‘come on in boys. You’re welcome. Whatever you need, we’re going to help you with.’ That helps our players and that helps our program. That alone for our players is important to know. The NFL’s pro roster is our college roster. We are doing the same thing, it’s just at a different level.”

Q: Is that part of (consultant) Dan Cozzeto’s responsibilities?

Luginbill: Yes it is. Danny heads up that part of it. He did every player on our roster this spring that took a competitive snap. It was a grueling process, let’s put it that way. But it was a very informative process and the player all of a sudden understood, when he took a competitive snap, that thing was being thoroughly involved.

“Coach Edwards, he talks about it all the time. There’s going to be wins and losses on the practice field. It’s just that nobody is keeping score out there. We do. We keep score. That’s done in player personnel. The difference between spring and fall is the first part of fall camp, until we get in to game preparation week, we’ll do the same thing again. We’ll get into game preparation week, now we go to the game. The game is what we evaluate. And the competition in the game creates a locker for that individual (that’s what we call it; some people call it folder, we call it a locker) and that grows and that becomes their Sun Devil profile. It’s what they are as a football player and a person.”

Q: Is that what you meant when you said you met with the players (individually) for ten minutes?

Luginbill: “Exactly what we went through. We talked about the support that they get over here from the eight different departments and their interaction with those people is no different than their interaction over here with a coach. We keep track because all of those people over here are going to evaluate our football players, in writing, twice a year. Because, we gotta get along and we gotta have everybody on the same page. There’s an old axiom and I think there’s two things important here: treat people the way you want to be treated and then, the one that I think really holds true is, players want you to be honest with them. Bottom line they want that. They may try to get around it because they’re young and they don’t understand what it means but I’m telling you that the other one kills you.

“If you think you’re going to get away with leading these kids down a primrose path, it’ll eventually catch up with you. I really, truly believe that. So what you are, in a leader position, is what you’re going to get. We’re consistent in every one of our areas, demanding but fair and coach has a different way in relationship on the discipline side: you don’t play. You don’t practice and if you don’t practice, you don’t play in the game. If you’re screwing up over here, somewhere along the line (if) you keep doing it, you don’t practice. It’s amazing when you take away what they love.”

Q: There’s an importance to having a passion for the game?

Luginbill: “No question.”

Q: How hard is that to evaluate?

Luginbill: “I think it’s the toughest thing to evaluate because you have to go to so many people to verify it. It’s not good enough just to have one person say that. It’s gotta be a part of that person’s life. We always talk about the ‘it’ factor at quarterback; I think it’s the ‘it’ factor at every position. Some people do it through enthusiasm, some people are quiet about it. The end result is, every time they compete, they want to win. That’s what you’re looking for. You get as many of those guys together, you’ve got a chance. Now notice I said ‘chance.’ It doesn’t guarantee anything.”

Q: Are you personally in favor of the two signing days?

Luginbill: “It really doesn’t matter because they’re all so… the way everybody is committing early… I love the opportunity to get to see a kid play his senior year. That’s really what tops everything off. I think we’re headed to one signing date but it will be before Christmas. You know what I’m saying? It may equate to that someday. There’s just nothing left to do after that. There’s programs out there, and you guys know who they are, that didn’t go out in the month of January to recruit ‘18s. They were recruiting ‘19s because they already got the ’18 class done. Now that’s a heck of an advantage.

“So, we’d like to get to that, to think that’s going to happen right away I think would be fool hearty. But it is the rule. I think it’s got its positives, obviously. The kids learned a lesson. We had it happen right here in our own situation. Man don’t turn down one in the hand because you may end up holding nothing. Who’s to blame on that. Everybody is trying to put blame but bottom-line, anything I would tell a prospective student-athlete, if you’ve got one in the hand, you give a lot of thought before you ever screw that up because you have no idea what may happen.”

Q: With recruiting Polynesian players, you have coach Nua now. You have a lot of diversity on your staff. How much does that help in recruiting to have that diversity?

Luginbill: “I think, me personally, it’s where we’re at in this day and age. I think if you ignore that, I think it’s a major part of a makeup of a culture at a university. This university is very diverse. Extremely diverse, which is a positive for us. We sell that. So our staff, it’s interesting to watch them work together because we love to make an impression with numbers, meaning this: we to have as many coaches involved in recruiting a player, let’s say on one side of the football.

“There were times this year with certain recruits there would be more coaches in the home. There would be five coaches visiting that high school on a given day for one player. So you have to plan it because these rules, they’re very specific on what you can and can’t do. So, with coach Nua, there’s doors open. We have to step in, take advantage of it. But again understand that when you are on the road and he’s seeing a Polynesian kid or he’s in a home, they’re talking a different language now. It’s not English. If you talk that language, you got a chance with those kids. Not saying that’s the difference but they feel comfortable. Mom and dad feel comfortable. It’s all about relationships. So I think the diversity is important.”

Q: You said the big difference between last you were here and now is, essentially, you have an educated consumer. From what you’ve described, it sounds like Arizona State is betting on the kids, essentially they are going to get sick of (other schools) blowing smoke and will come here and have all these advantages…

Luginbill: “Again, I think you’ve hit the nail on the head. You’ve simplified the process to get to that point. The biggest thing there is making sure that we stayed within our DNA and we got the passion. We got to have those two things. That at times is at odds with the high school community, maybe the fan base, I don’t know. But philosophically, it puts all of our people on the same page, from the president of the university right on down to our recruiting assistants. Ray Anderson knows as much about what we’re doing here in player evaluation as any of the people in this room. We’ve met with him. We’ve gone through it after having evaluated. So I think you’re right. How you got to that point is what we’re trying to get to. We’re not there yet. But we have a definite plan. Now we have to execute.”

Q: Why was it so important to bolster your creative design team?

Luginbill: “Let me tell you. He gets it. Between these two guys… We may be educating everybody in graphics before this is all done. Some of the things you see out there, these kids live off of it. It’s the darndest thing I’ve ever seen and they pass it on and all of a sudden a graphic that goes out there gets passed on in a very small amount of time and you’ve got your Sun Devil message in places you never thought it was going, in the right way. If you don’t have it, in my opinion, if you don’t have it, you don’t have a chance. That’s how important it is.”

Q: Is that the initial step of getting in these living rooms? Identifying them on social media and sending them these graphics and then we can go from there?

Luginbill: “There are rules, okay. They kick in September 1 of each year. … What it is, that’s the time you can actually send kids something that is outside the normal university student. You can do some of that stuff in camps but you have to be very, very careful and you have to be very careful how you’re contacting that young man before that date. After that date, it’s all spelled out, what everybody can go.

“We’re excited about getting that one this time around. We didn’t have that advantage last time around. We got it now. This is my personal opinion, not taking anything away from anybody else in the room, but these two positions – and believe me, there’s nobody that think Freddy Gammage is better than I do – but these two positions are actually absolutely crucial to us. If we didn’t get them, we could, in my opinion, never have caught up. And that’s a term I don’t use very often.

“But we have them, so buckle up. Game on. That’s basically where we’re at now and they do it with a smile on their face. They can’t wait to come up with the best of something that’s going out there on that day with enthusiasm”

Q: Do you feel like ASU is well-positioned relative to your competition in these areas of graphic art and video production and the number of eyeballs you have on recruiting and those kinds of things?

Luginbill: “Up to two weeks ago, no. It wasn’t even close to where we need to be. It wasn’t even on a radar screen. That’s how I would answer that. That’s a question you need to ask me next year at this time, when we’ve gone through a cycle. Because we’re catching ‘19s a year (late). They started all this last September. ‘19s started receiving things, very intense, September 1 of last (year). We just started doing it intensely the last two weeks. That’s a huge time difference, guys.

“Now, can’t wait for ’20. Like I said, game on. Let’s see. We’re into competing, let’s put it that way. We’re not afraid to compete. “

Q: Do you think coach Edwards, because of the closer he is, can he help you catch up with this ’19 class just because of who he is or is that too much on him?

Luginbill: “I think it is (too much on him). Let’s be honest, this is a bottom line business. We get it. We know it. We could go and we can talk all this stuff we want to but we need to execute. With coach, what you get every day is what you get. He’s not moody, he doesn’t go up and down. His personality is straight-lined. Some people cannot accept that. He loves to be around the players. That’s where he is at his best because they’ve got a head coach who is willing to talk to them at any time, any place, on anything they want to talk about. That’s a pretty good deal. They can walk into that office – we have a term around here; you don’t want to be called into the office. You want to walk in there on your own.

“I think that would be a lot to put on him but he’s got big shoulders. That’s a question, I think, I would have to refer to him because he’s already brought exposure to this program just in the amount of time, you’ve seen it when he says something we’re getting responses from other parts of the country. That’s something, I always kid, be careful what you wish for. Because when you hired him, I know Ray understood that, I’m not quite sure everybody else understood how transparent he was. That’s just what he is. That’s a breath of fresh air today in our business guys, believe me. You’ve seen it, you know. I’m not telling you something you don’t know.”





Q: What is this group's approach to recruiting the quarterback position, specifically?

Luginbill: “Well, that’s one of Freddy’s and I’s baby. Without (a quarterback) on this level or any level of football – maybe on the high school level you could be so good at the other spots you could get away with it. Not this level. Those days are over.

“The scheme that college football is running now has changed the game. We’re no longer in the business of developing quarterbacks for the NFL. That’s not part of college football anymore, to the chagrin of the NFL. That’s just not part of it anymore. The college game has adjusted to what they’ve seen at the high school game, which the college game created, starting probably ten years ago now.

“As we’ve started to move through it – my experience with the Under Armour game, this will explain everything to you: Under Armour felt it was very important we had NFL coordinators and NFL this and NFL that, that kids would be attracted. We ended up very quickly realizing, the NFL coach, he doesn’t know anything about the game these kids are playing. He doesn’t know. (We had) the offensive head coaches from the NFL, which we had before, but we took the coordinators from the high school level. 80-90 percent of your high school programs are running spread. That’s what they’re doing. You put it up on the screen, they may call it something different but that kid knows the play. He’s been in it for four years. You know what, the quality of our game skyrocketed because of that.

“The other thing that’s happening on that level is your sevens. These kids are throwing the football every day of the year in the sun states. We are a big proponent here of kids playing multiple sports. We love it. The more athletic you are the better. But you’re seeing more and more kids isolating on certain sports. Quarterbacks are really the position that are really into that right now. We have these gurus … and to be honest with you, those people are getting in the way of the high school coach. Now, we don’t have to deal with that. The high school coach does and they’re not real fired up about that. But these people, they get attached to these kids when they are 12, 13 years old and they move right on with them, right on through. It’s the darndest thing you’ve ever seen.

“So that position, very, very competitive. Our feeling is, again, we would like to be able to have the dual-threat there but they’ve got to be able to throw the football. If you said, what are you going to do, you’ve got this decision: These two guys are very, very similar and one of them throws the football better and (the other) runs better, we are going to take (the one that throws better). Philosophically, that’s where the DNA starts, at quarterback. Height is important to us but, again, there’s exceptions. High school kids that are on the shorter side really have to be special in executing the position. I’ve said it earlier, if you could mold them and have them look like Tim Tebow and have them throw like Deshaun Watson, you have your perfect quarterback. So that’s where that’s at.”

Q: Is that the toughest position to evaluate?

Luginbill: “I think it’s the toughest position to evaluate in the ‘it’ factor. You don’t ever know. You don’t know what’s making that sucker tick. I mean, we’ve seen it time and time again in the Under Armour game. These kids come in there, they get in and now they’re playing with their peers, this is how good they are, and it’s interesting to see how they react to that. We had Jameis Winston, we had you name it, we’ve had it over the years and it was just phenomenal to watch how those kids reacted in those situations.

“I was personally shocked with the Deshaun Watson draft status a year ago. I just, I couldn’t believe teams bypassed that kid. He is a special breed of cat. What caught up with him though was something that was in his background: injury. He struggled staying healthy. But as far as being productive and all the things you look for in a quarterback, man that guy is special.”

Q: You mentioned that ASU has eight coaches in California. Is that atypical of Pac-12 schools?

Luginbill: “I don’t know. We didn’t really check it out that way. It’s not going to be atypical for us. When I say that, Shaun Nua has a spot in California (and) he’s got all of Hawaii. That’d be an example. Shaun Slocum is totally California. Charlie Fisher, he does some California and he may edge a little bit into Texas like he’s doing this year because the wide receiver group needed to be expanded. We’ll do that by position.

“Ideally, if we didn’t have to go any further than Arizona, that’s what we’d love. That’s not going to happen. Let’s be realistic. We need, and the next closest place to us where parents can get here, you think about it we’ve got Las Vegas – not many people realize it – almost 1 million-and-a-half people now. The school district, they play good football in Las Vegas. It’s a straight shot. It’s got it all. Then you get to San Diego and I don’t know the last time Arizona State has taken a kid from the San Diego area. That’s five, six hours, guys. All freeway. And then there’s LA. So we’re sitting there, just drive time (away). There’s nobody besides USC and UCLA that’s closer to that than we are. Cal and Stanford aren’t. So what I’m saying to you is, it’s common sense so it’s not a difficult decision to set up your footprint.

“Some of your hirings, if you look at the coaches that were hired and you look at their backgrounds, many of them have had years of experience in California. I’m not saying that’s the reason they were hired but it’s certainly a consideration. And our Arizona football community is very sensitive to that. Our actions – we have a term here, words and actions – will speak for ourselves over the years in our commitment to Arizona. There’s still thirst. There are many people outside of this room that would question that. We’ll just keep busting our tail and try to get her done.”

Note: Jack Harris contributed to this article