Once again, ASU is a No. 11 seed, headed to Dayton, to take on a fellow No. 11 seed in St. John’s Thursday at 6:10 p.m. PT. With its 2019 NCAA Tournament bid, the Sun Devils earned a second-straight trip to the tourney for the first time since 1980-81.

But the Sun Devils are in the field. That’s what matters.

For the second year in a row, ASU is the second-to-last team in the NCAA Tournament field.

This season, the Red Storm, coached by their alumnus and former All-MBA player Chris Mullin, have been quite emulative of what ASU’s been the last couple of years. They’ve got five Quadrant 1 wins, including two over Marquette (No. 5 Seed) and one over defending-champion Villanova (No. 6 Seed).





They nearly went undefeated in the non-conference, losing only to Duke 91-61, and at one point were ranked in the AP Top 25, but things have changed. St. John’s has lost five of its last seven, and went 8-10 in a mediocre Big East, with losses against non-tournament teams like DePaul, Georgetown, Providence (twice), Xavier (twice) and Butler.





That sounds really, really familiar, doesn’t it?





The biggest difference, and the scariest thing to watch out for if you’re an ASU fan? Shamorie Ponds. The 6-foot-1 senior guard is a pure scorer who averages 35 minutes per game, 19.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists to just 2.0 turnovers, and 2.6 steals.





He’s really good. And watching, probably, Luguentz Dort defend him will likely be a ton of fun.





But somebody’s going to have to guard Moustapha Heron (6-5) as well. The junior guard and Auburn transfer shoots 42 percent from three-point range and averages 14.9 points and 4.7 boards. The two of them comprise one of the more talented backcourts in the country when they’re at the top of their game.





Throw in 6-foot-6 wing L.J. Figueroa, a sophomore who averages 14.3 points and 6.2 rebounds, as well as a pair of big men — senior Marvin Clark II (6-7) and junior Justin Simon (6-5). The five aforementioned players, all of which are 6-foot-7 or shorter, all average at least 30 minutes.





If you can’t tell, St. John’s plays really small. ASU, obviously, doesn’t — at least, the Sun Devils don’t play that small. So, that should make for a very interesting matchup. There are three other players who see decent minutes, with averages in the teens, but even those guys are 6-1 (Mikey Dixon), 6-3 (Bryan Trimble Jr.) and 6-9 (Sedee Keita). But Keita averages a whopping 2.1 ppg and 1.8 rpg.





Conclusion: Literally no size. There’s your advantage.





So, if Ponds and Heron have great games, yeah, the Sun Devils are going to have their hands full. But if the likes of Zylan Cheatham, Romello White, and De’Quon Lake are able to stay out of foul trouble and be efficient in the paint, ASU’s going to have a major, major advantage in that department.





More to come this week. For now, if you’re an Arizona State fan, just breathe. The Sun Devils are dancing again.