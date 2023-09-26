In his Monday press conference, head coach Kenny Dillingham described the situation in his quarterback room as ’a fun one.’ Through just four games this season, ASU has started three different quarterbacks, and all four of the quarterbacks under scholarship have already seen the field.





It has truly been a revolving door dating back to Camp Tontozona when sophomore quarterback and Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne went down with a hamstring injury on August 12. Since then, true freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada and junior quarterback Trenton Bourguet both succumbed to their own ailments, landing Pyne the start against USC last Saturday.





Pyne entered the contest already managing a couple of what Dillingham described as ‘extreme’ injuries, and after taking eight sacks against the Trojans, he suffered a new injury that will not only keep him out against Cal this upcoming weekend but, according to his head coach sideline him for at least a couple of additional weeks.





“Drew Pyne is going to be out this week,” Dillingham noted. “He’s been dealing with two really pretty extreme injuries that he’s tried to battle back from, and he’s got a third one now. He’s out for the near future.”





Luckily for ASU, the injury that Bourguet sustained in the first half against Fresno State was just a minor ankle injury, so the only returner of the four quarterbacks under scholarship will once again be behind center for the Sun Devils.





Bourguet, like all of his teammates on this side of the ball who played against Fresno State, would like to forget his first appearance of the year. He was taken out of the game just before the end of the Sun Devils’ second drive, but he also threw an interception that ended ASU’s opening drive after just three plays. His injury appeared more serious than it actually was as he returned to the sidelines on crutches later in the game. Nonetheless, just two weeks later, Bourguet once again gets the starting nod.





“Nothing has changed over these years,” Bourguet said. “I’ve had so many ups and downs, whether I was starting, didn’t start, or whether I was never going to see the field. For me, it’s really just continuing to be the same person I am each day.”





His return will be simultaneously the first road game and first-day game of ASU’s season. After playing the first four games at home and at night, the Sun Devils will kick off at noon in Berkeley. Coincidentally, the first-day game that ASU played last year was the contest that had Trenton Bourguet become the most familiar to the majority of ASU fans.





Taking over for then-starter Emory Jones, who suffered a concussion early in the second quarter, Bourguet led ASU to a shootout 45-38 victory over then-no. 21 Washington with then-junior quarterback Michael Penix and a vaunted Huskies offense. It was by far Arizona State’s best game of the 2023 season, as Bourguet threw for 182 yards on 15-21 passing for three touchdowns and an interception, including the game-winner to then-sophomore wide receiver Elijah Badger. Ironically, the Huskies haven’t lost a game since.





Ideally, for the Sun Devils, Bourguet replicates some of his afternoon kickoff magic against Cal.





“It’s kind of what happened last year with Washington, so I don’t know if it’s just my calling or what,” Bourguet commented. “But I’m super excited to have a day game, and it should be pretty nice weather.”





In his first practice back on Tuesday, Bourguet took all of the first-team reps and had one of his best sessions of the year.





“I would say he’s full strength if not 95 percent to full strength,” Dillingham described. “He looked great out there today. His arm looks fresh, to be honest, so maybe that time off last week not throwing really rested his body, rested his arm because his arm looks fresh.”





“I definitely felt it spinning a little bit better than past weeks,” Bourguet admitted. “I mean, we’ve been at this for the last couple of months, so finally, to have a week off kind of just let my arm get some rest. I definitely felt like I was spinning it better today.”





Throughout the ever-changing situation that is in the ASU quarterback room, one thing has been clear throughout it. The quarterbacks are all supportive of each other no matter who it is under center. Obviously, they are all still competing, but whoever is the starter on any given Saturday, that player has the full support of his teammates.





“It’s super unfortunate to see guys go down, but luckily, we have a deep quarterback room with a lot of solid quarterbacks,” Bourguet remarked. “Whether it was Jaden back there, or Drew, or me, or Jacob, we’re supporting them. They trust us, and we trust them, too, so we’re really just trying to help each other out. It’s not this guy versus this guy. We’re all Sun Devils trying to win.”





One thing that has been greatly evident to anyone around the team is that Dillingham is going to take all the criticism levied at him, repeating the mantra ‘Nobody Cares!’ You will hear him utter it after nearly every game or practice. It serves as a constant reminder that no matter what situation you are battling through in football, the other team is oblivious as to how it affects you.





On Tuesday after practice, Dillingham delivered another of his lines after being asked if it was hard dealing with almost no continuity at the most important position on the football field.





“Nobody cares, so find a way,” he said before turning to the next question.





In the team huddle after practice on Tuesday, Dillingham preached about how no matter what he or his players are dealing with, whether it be injuries or sickness, it is on themselves to figure out a solution to their problems since nobody outside of their building is going to do it for them.





“I really believe that everybody’s worried about what other people think all the time way too much, can’t worry about what other people think,” Dillingham explained. “I don’t care if people like my press conference or don’t like my press conference, like if I go for it, don’t like if I go for it. I couldn’t give a crap. I go there doing everything I can and what I believe is the right way, and I’m going to keep doing everything I can at full speed.





“If that’s not the right way, then guess what? That’s not the right way, but it’s what I believe in.”



