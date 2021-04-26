ASUDevils - Q&A with Shaun Aguano

A highly successful 2020 campaign didn't breed complacency in the running back room, and that attitude according to its position coach, Shaun Aguano, has served that unit well in the spring. Here's our conversation regarding one of the most talented group of players on this Sun Devil team and what it needs to become even more dominant in the upcoming season.

Devils Digest: Coming out of spring practice, what were your thoughts about your position group?

Shaun Aguano: “I think they’re coming along from a development, mental aspect more than anything, understanding the offense a lot better. I thought Daniyel Ngata had a great spring. But I think they (the group) are just feeling more comfortable with the offense and fitting in the groove.”

Devils Digest: With the awe-inspiring numbers this unit put up last year, to say they are feeling even more comfortable with the offense is a peculiar statement. What specific differences have you noticed with this group that was already dominant in 2020 as it is?

Aguano: “Conceptually they understand what everybody else does and are diving deeper into the blocking scheme and more of the ‘why’ of the concepts and plays than anything else. I think they ran last year just on feel because it was new to them, but I think they now are understanding the whole offense as a whole.”

Devils Digest: So, in other words, since it’s not uncommon for newcomers as talented as they are to not truly grasp the offense even when the season-opener hits, would you say that it was perhaps more of their God-given abilities taking over when the concepts were still going through a learning process?

Aguano: “Absolutely. And you know they are very talented in seeing and scanning what’s going on when they carry the ball. But now they understand and can anticipate a little bit better, and hopefully, that plays a part in being a little more productive. But I also feel like they just understand the offense and what’s coming – and I think they have a feel of what (offensive coordinator) coach Hill wants from them as well. So, hopefully, it gets better and better.”

Devils Digest: When you look at the goals you set forth for this group before spring practice started, what have they accomplished aside from just understanding the offense on a deeper level?

Aguano: “I think our goal was to be a leader more from a vocal standpoint with our group. I thought making sure that we protect the ball, that was a concern because I saw the ball out a little bit and not totally securing it on some plays, so ball security was a huge emphasis. And then finishing plays and getting better at from a conditioning standpoint and just finishing plays in that way as well.”

Aguano would like Rachaad White to improve on pass protection (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Devils Digest: Let’s talk about the individual running backs, starting with Rachaad White. Obviously, a player that had a great deal of success last year and at the same time someone who strikes me as a guy who is so humble that conceivably his success is never going to go to his head. Do you agree that this may be the most important component that allows him to be effective along with all of his natural abilities?

Aguano: “I think so. He loves to learn, and I think that’s one of his biggest characteristics is his ability to be a sponge and learn and want to get better every day. He smiles all the time, and he’s a gem to work with.”

Devils Digest: What did you see specifically with him at the end of spring practice that you could point to as an advancement in his overall game?

Aguano: “I think more on pass protection. From what he needs to work on from a pass protection standpoint, being physical at the point of contact. I love the way he anticipates second-level and third-level defenders, and he’s doing a good job of getting good separation in that, but I think what we need to work on is his pass protection technique.”

Devils Digest: Was pass protection as a whole an area you felt this unit had to improve on?

Aguano: “I think so. Just understanding the pass protection concept as a whole and making sure that we make the offensive line right as well.”

Aguano on Trayanum: "Now, it’s about making sure that we are effective in the open field."

Devils Digest: I know with a guy like Chip Trayanum, it’s easy to say he’s just the proverbial North and South runner, but I thought there were some points in 2020 where when we saw him in the open field that he’s not necessarily a slow runner by any means. What did you see from Chip coming out of the spring?

Aguano: “I like that he’s getting more flexible. I never have to worry about him from a physicality standpoint, even in the pass protection or finishing plays. Now, it’s about making sure that we are effective in the open field and breaking those arm tackles to get more separation. But when we talk about overall fast, he’s right up there with everybody else.”

Devils Digest: Do you feel that when you’re such a physical player such as Trayanum that there has to be an extra emphasis not to be over-reliant on his brawn and being very aware of all the nuances that have to be a part of your game to be a truly dominant running back?

Aguano: “Absolutely. Being effective out of the backfield catching the football and making people miss in space, those things I think he’s continually working on to be that all-around back that we know he can be.”

Devils Digest: I know that you mentioned Daniyel Ngata and what a good spring he had. I had talked to Zak Hill, and he echoed those sentiments, too. With Ngata not feeling as if he’s ever the third running back on the depth chart or settling into that mindset, approaching all of this as if he was a starter help him in the spring?

Aguano: “He seemed to be more comfortable, and I thought he was hesitant at first. When it comes to the feel of the game, I think he’s hitting the holes harder; he’s an athlete out of the backfield. Surprisingly, because he’s the smallest of the backs, how physical he is very good in pass protection. He’s done an incredible job, and I think he’s just getting better and better.”

Aguano has seen Ngata come into spring practice an improved player