ASUDevils - Q&A with Shaun Aguano

Q&A with Shaun Aguano
A highly successful 2020 campaign didn't breed complacency in the running back room, and that attitude according to its position coach, Shaun Aguano, has served that unit well in the spring. Here's our conversation regarding one of the most talented group of players on this Sun Devil team and what it needs to become even more dominant in the upcoming season.
Devils Digest: Coming out of spring practice, what were your thoughts about your position group?
Shaun Aguano: “I think they’re coming along from a development, mental aspect more than anything, understanding the offense a lot better. I thought Daniyel Ngata had a great spring. But I think they (the group) are just feeling more comfortable with the offense and fitting in the groove.”
Devils Digest: With the awe-inspiring numbers this unit put up last year, to say they are feeling even more comfortable with the offense is a peculiar statement. What specific differences have you noticed with this group that was already dominant in 2020 as it is?
Aguano: “Conceptually they understand what everybody else does and are diving deeper into the blocking scheme and more of the ‘why’ of the concepts and plays than anything else. I think they ran last year just on feel because it was new to them, but I think they now are understanding the whole offense as a whole.”
Devils Digest: So, in other words, since it’s not uncommon for newcomers as talented as they are to not truly grasp the offense even when the season-opener hits, would you say that it was perhaps more of their God-given abilities taking over when the concepts were still going through a learning process?
Aguano: “Absolutely. And you know they are very talented in seeing and scanning what’s going on when they carry the ball. But now they understand and can anticipate a little bit better, and hopefully, that plays a part in being a little more productive. But I also feel like they just understand the offense and what’s coming – and I think they have a feel of what (offensive coordinator) coach Hill wants from them as well. So, hopefully, it gets better and better.”
Devils Digest: When you look at the goals you set forth for this group before spring practice started, what have they accomplished aside from just understanding the offense on a deeper level?
Aguano: “I think our goal was to be a leader more from a vocal standpoint with our group. I thought making sure that we protect the ball, that was a concern because I saw the ball out a little bit and not totally securing it on some plays, so ball security was a huge emphasis. And then finishing plays and getting better at from a conditioning standpoint and just finishing plays in that way as well.”
Devils Digest: Let’s talk about the individual running backs, starting with Rachaad White. Obviously, a player that had a great deal of success last year and at the same time someone who strikes me as a guy who is so humble that conceivably his success is never going to go to his head. Do you agree that this may be the most important component that allows him to be effective along with all of his natural abilities?
Aguano: “I think so. He loves to learn, and I think that’s one of his biggest characteristics is his ability to be a sponge and learn and want to get better every day. He smiles all the time, and he’s a gem to work with.”
Devils Digest: What did you see specifically with him at the end of spring practice that you could point to as an advancement in his overall game?
Aguano: “I think more on pass protection. From what he needs to work on from a pass protection standpoint, being physical at the point of contact. I love the way he anticipates second-level and third-level defenders, and he’s doing a good job of getting good separation in that, but I think what we need to work on is his pass protection technique.”
Devils Digest: Was pass protection as a whole an area you felt this unit had to improve on?
Aguano: “I think so. Just understanding the pass protection concept as a whole and making sure that we make the offensive line right as well.”
Devils Digest: I know with a guy like Chip Trayanum, it’s easy to say he’s just the proverbial North and South runner, but I thought there were some points in 2020 where when we saw him in the open field that he’s not necessarily a slow runner by any means. What did you see from Chip coming out of the spring?
Aguano: “I like that he’s getting more flexible. I never have to worry about him from a physicality standpoint, even in the pass protection or finishing plays. Now, it’s about making sure that we are effective in the open field and breaking those arm tackles to get more separation. But when we talk about overall fast, he’s right up there with everybody else.”
Devils Digest: Do you feel that when you’re such a physical player such as Trayanum that there has to be an extra emphasis not to be over-reliant on his brawn and being very aware of all the nuances that have to be a part of your game to be a truly dominant running back?
Aguano: “Absolutely. Being effective out of the backfield catching the football and making people miss in space, those things I think he’s continually working on to be that all-around back that we know he can be.”
Devils Digest: I know that you mentioned Daniyel Ngata and what a good spring he had. I had talked to Zak Hill, and he echoed those sentiments, too. With Ngata not feeling as if he’s ever the third running back on the depth chart or settling into that mindset, approaching all of this as if he was a starter help him in the spring?
Aguano: “He seemed to be more comfortable, and I thought he was hesitant at first. When it comes to the feel of the game, I think he’s hitting the holes harder; he’s an athlete out of the backfield. Surprisingly, because he’s the smallest of the backs, how physical he is very good in pass protection. He’s done an incredible job, and I think he’s just getting better and better.”
Devils Digest: Did you have any specific goals for him for spring practice that you feel he did achieve at the end of 15 sessions?
Aguano: “Absolutely. Him seeing the hole and just going. Playing faster than last spring. I thought he did a great job. He’s getting a good feel, being physical on his runs and getting through – I think, I mean I know, he’s getting better and better.”
Devils Digest: Whenever you mention D.J. Taylor’s name, the first thing that’s going to come to mind is actually what he did on special teams breaking off a 100-yard kickoff for a touchdown against Arizona. Yet, I would assume he’s one player that you must’ve been anxious to see how he showcases himself in the spring…
Aguano: “I think it was tough for D.J. because this was his first full-time learning the offense because last spring he was with the defense, and in the Fall, he was back and forth. I thought he got better at conceptually understanding the offense. I think he needs another Fall to feel comfortable with it, but I like his speed. We’d like to work on him running between the tackles better, but that’s just the kind of back he is. He likes to be in open space, and we want to make him a complete back.”
Devils Digest: We talk about keeping players engaged that are not part of the two-deep and sometimes can be a challenge. Yet, do you think it really helps D.J. that he definitely has his place to shine on special teams so that when he does practice with the running backs group maybe he carries over that confidence and swagger?
Aguano: “I think you hit the nail on the head. It’s more of a confidence thing than anything else. I think the other three are professionals and go about their business doing that. I think he’ll learn from them, and he just needs more time.”
Devils Digest: I can’t finish the conversation individually about the running backs without talking about Jackson He. When you talk about confidence and swagger, even though it was only one touchdown scored against Arizona, all the media attention that came after that contest was unbelievable. Asking the same question we did about a guy like DJ Taylor, do you feel that you’re now seeing a different player in He just because of that one play in the Arizona game?
Aguano: “I do. His swag in walking around…he understands the offense as good as anybody in that running back room. But he understands his role, and that’s huge in a room with four talented guys. He understands his role and what we want from him as a member of that room. He’ll do what he can to get on the field, but he’ll also make us better on the scout team in doing that as well.”
Devils Digest: It’s a luxury to have such a talented running game, but to have 65-35 run-pass distribution like ASU had in 2020 is maybe not the ideal scenario, and as an offensive staff you want to be more balanced in a conference such as the Pac-12. From your standpoint Shaun, for as much as you expect the run game to be dominant in 2021, that maybe having a lesser load this season could ultimately be a win-win for everybody, and is that something that you as a position coach are seeking out this year?
Aguano: “Absolutely, as long as we win ball games. That’s the biggest part. If it’s 50-50 or 60-40, whatever we can do to win football games, that’s huge. I think we’re going to see a lot of heavier boxes just because they (opponents) understand that we can run the ball well. That’ll open up the pass game. But for us to win a ball game, that’s more important than the percentage of run-pass.”
Devils Digest: You obviously saw a lot of heavy (front seven defensive) boxes, even starting with that first game against USC when you’re running the ball at will for most of the game and in the fourth quarter, the offense stalled. Overall, did you feel you did a good job against those defensive looks last year and was that a point of emphasis this spring?
Aguano: “I think so. With coach Hill’s offense, one of his main points is being physical, and I thought we brought the physicalness in that spot. I think it’ll open up the pass game a lot because safeties will have to drop into the box a lot more, but I think (quarterback) Jayden (Daniels) will do a great job in the Fall, and hopefully, they’ll play off each other the pass and the run game.”
Devils Digest: Do you feel when you have such a proven running game coming into the 2021 season that is it tempting to really try to throw more wrinkles out there so you’re harder to scout, or is it coming back to that old adage if it’s not broken don’t fix it?
Aguano: “I think we’re going to have to adjust game-by-game depending on what the defense does. We’re not going to sneak up on anybody in the run game because I think they’ll know that that might be a point of emphasis for us, but I think again that opens up. I think we’re dangerous with the quarterback, and the younger receivers are getting better and better every day. Hopefully, it’ll complement each other.”
