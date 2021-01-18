ASUDevils - Q&A with Shaun Aguano

Coming into last season, the Sun Devils’ ground attack was undoubtedly in the list of unknowns rather than certainties. It didn’t take long, though, to realize that this running backs unit was going to spearhead the Arizona State offense to the tune of 264 yards and four touchdowns scored average. We discussed the group’s past performance and 2021 outlook with its position coach, Shaun Aguano.

DevilsDigest: The 2020 season was not a huge sample size to evaluate any position group, but it was evident from the first until the fourth game that ASU’s ground attack was a clear team strength. What did you take away from last year when it comes to the running backs group?

Shaun Aguano: “I thought they're a very talented group not only talented from an athletic standpoint, but I think they, they're also talented from a professional standpoint because of the way they prepare and go about their business. And they are also a very competitive group. But from a competitive standpoint, that scared me the most, just because I know how competitive each of them is. But they gel together really well, and they helped each other out. And to tell you the truth, it was a very pleasant room.”

DevilsDigest: you come into the season, and you think about the monumental task of replacing someone line Eno Benjamin who will always be known as one of the best running backs to ever put on an ASU uniform, was there any apprehension on your end, knowing the task that you had ahead of you?

SA: “I was worried about the youth part of it (the running back group); that's the biggest part. From an athletic standpoint, I knew what we're getting. I just thought it would probably be later in their career (when we’ll see the running backs ply well) just because they're so young. But the way they performed and the way they went about their business was incredible. I was a little nervous before that first game, but after that first game, getting together with the guys and seeing the way they went about their business, I knew that we had something pretty special.”

DevilsDigest: Looking back at how this group performed in the preseason, were you still surprised at how well they played in those four games of the 2020 season? Or did October provide an accurate preview of what took place in November and December?

SA: “I thought it was a good preview. When we first went to spring ball, I was a little apprehensive because of the youngness, their ability to play faster with the transition from high school to college. And then when October hit, they're moving at a different speed. And then the first two games they play well, and after that, I think everything just clicked with them. They were anticipating well, playing at a fast speed, all four of them. This is just a preview of what we're gonna see in the next couple of years.”

On Rachaad White: “We knew right away that he was really talented and fast."

DevilsDigest: I’ve said many times before that it boggles the mind that a running back like Rachaad White, playing at one of the most notable junior colleges in Southern California (Mt. Sac), is still available so late in the recruiting process in May. How the heck does that happen…? SA: “(interrupts while laughing) We got lucky, Hod.”

DevilsDigest: OK, but luck aside, are you still amazed over what transpired here? Having this caliber of a player just falls into your lap…

SA: “Again, I think we got really lucky we knew that we were gonna be limited number wise in that (running backs) room, so we wanted to add an older guy in that room. And then he turns out to be great in that room with the guys and is an outstanding football player as well as the other players we have in Chip (Trayanum), Daniyel (Ngata), and DJ (Taylor). Rachaad proved to be a great player."

DevilsDigest: You look at how he performed as a junior college transfer and Rachaad White almost seems to arrive in Tempe as a ready product that perhaps doesn't need much development. Was that truly the case, or do you feel that he made a lot of strides in specific areas you know from the season opener until the last game?

SA: “We knew right away that he was really talented and fast. I think this spring is going to help him tremendously because now he's gonna be in the weight training program, get stronger, put on a little bit more size. I think there's more to come from him from a development standpoint.”

DevilsDigest: Interviewing White, he comes off fairly soft-spoken. Yet, as you said, one reason he was brought in is to be a leader of this young running back group. What can you tell us about White specifically as a leader, something that wasn't that easy for ASU fans to see?

SA: “You know, it's funny because I think we have different leaders in that room, so I got lucky. Chip leads in a certain way, Rachaad leads in a certain way, and then Daniyel goes about his business, from the quiet side leading. So, the three of them lead, and they're cohesive enough that they help each other out. It is pretty funny how and how this all has played out. There isn't a standout vocal leader in that group; they all kind of lead in their own way and feed off of each other."

Aguano on Trayanum: "He gets yards after contact, and he's always falling forward."

DevilsDigest: As much as White may have been a surprise because he was added so late in the process, and he wasn’t here in spring practice, even in just seven sessions, we saw what kind of a player Trayanum could be, even though he’s just a true freshman. Would it be fair to say that he didn't surprise much at all because he gave you what tuned out to be an accurate preview, all the way back in March?

SA: “Chip showed us our explosiveness in our run game. I wanted to see that because we don't tackle in practice. I wanted to see how he would handle the yards after carry once he got hit, and players are taking big shots at him. That's the big guy now. He gets yards after contact, and he's always falling forward. That's what I saw when I recruited him out of Ohio. People are surprised seeing him at 230, 235 pounds, how fast he moves.”

DevilsDigest: In the preseason, we all head the ‘Lightning and Thunder’ talk with White and Trayanum. But watching both of them play, it seems as if White has a little more ‘thunder’ to him than people think he is, and the same can be said about White and his ‘lighting’…

SA: “You can go back and forth on either of those guys (laughs)…”

DevilsDigest: True. ‘lightning and thunder’ is one of those adages that sometimes gets a bit overused when you talk about a tandem of running backs. But as somebody who coaches that position, how much merit is there to this ‘lightning and thunder’ being so important to a running back group?

SA: “I think it's crucial to have that in your room just because the way we substitute, and you have some plays are a better fit for one player. But the defense is now seeing different speed, different physicality because it's not the same type of running back all the time. And then Daniyel is finding his own style, and I thought he's getting better, too. So, you're seeing three types of different running backs. And then you're adding in DJ Taylor, who is tremendously fast, that didn't spend that much time with the running backs, so he's still learning, but I'm excited about him as well.”

Aguano on Ngata: "Even when he runs, he's a quiet guy and before you know it, he’s got seven yards."

DevilsDigest: How would you describe Daniyel Ngata’s specific style?

SA: “I like Daniyel because he's a slasher type. Even when he runs, he's a quiet guy, and before you know it, he’s got seven yards. He has great hands, and I love his competitiveness. I know the other two guys are getting a lot of attention, but Daniyel goes about his business. I know inside he wants to beat out those two guys as well, and I'm excited about his progress.”

DevilsDigest: It wasn't only great for the team to have that big win against Arizona and to finish the season with a convincing win against Oregon State, but individually having those big wins had to be a blessing for you to be able to have him, as a true freshman, to get so many reps in those two games…

SA: “Yes, because anytime somebody can get reps, I can get a better feel for him because he's, he's playing with the one’s. I can get a feel of how he transitions from practice to the game and see his mentality during the game. So, it gave me a different perspective about his ability, and I think he's gonna be a very good running back, and he is ‘Eno-ish’ too.”

DevilsDigest: I know when we talk about true freshman DJ Taylor, we’re all obviously all going to mention returning that opening kickoff for a touchdown against Arizona. This was one play that helped him as a newcomer get the second-team All-Pac 12 honors at kick returner. But as a running back, and I know it's really early in his career, so to speak, at ASU, what do you see from Taylor that excites you about what he can do on offense in 2021?

SA: “He's the guy that in space is very dangerous. I still think he's learning the interior part of the game between the tackles. Now, it's a disservice to him because he wasn't here in spring ball (Taylor arrived only in the summer) because he was on the defensive side, and then in the fall, we switched him over late. So, he really didn't get into the procedure part and learn the offense and was always playing catch up. I think this spring; we're gonna see a lot from him from a development standpoint because then he'll learn the why’s of the offense and then feel more comfortable with it. But I'm excited just because I love his personality; I love his explosiveness. He's a tough kid, and he's a competitor as well. All of those four guys bring out the best in each other.”

DevilsDigest: Walk-on Jackson He was such a great story and great PR for ASU, being the first Chinese-born player to play in an FBS game and the first one to also score a touchdown, which happened against Arizona out of all teams. There was so much publicity that followed, but as his running backs coach, what can you tell us about He beyond that special night in Tucson?

SA: “When we talk about the leadership, from a professionalism standpoint, and from the tutoring standpoint, Jackson fits in the room with those other four guys. He's a very, very bright kid. With his personality, he gets along with everybody. And so, he's not just a walk-on kid that is there taking up space; he actually helps with the installs and his explanation with the kids. And so, there are times in the meeting room that Rachaad will go over to Jackson and say, ‘Hey, Jackson, what do you think about this?’ and Jackson will explain it. It's kind of funny and weird to a point, watching how this whole thing plays out. But he plays an integral part in the professionalism in that room. And knowing he’ll probably never play just because of the athletes in that room. But he is he plays a huge role in that room, and he does it well.”

DevilsDigest: As talented as a running backs unit can be, it can only go as far as the offensive line will take it. Therefore, with all the success the running backs had this year, I have to think that you saw a better offensive line this past season, which blocked at a higher level than it did in 2019….

SA: “I thought they did a tremendous job, and there was the only one returning starter in Dohnovan (West) on that line this year. We added Kellen (Diesch), and Henry (Hattis), and Cate (Cote) was hurt most of the time (in 2019). And then you have Ben Scott, who I think is going to be an incredible offensive lineman. So, they worked well together. They're physical, they're smart guys, and they're athletic. They cared about the way we ran the football, and I thought from a demeanor standpoint and toughness, they did a heck of a job. Because, as you said, it starts up front. The running backs got along with the offensive line, and they married really well during the offseason. I think that this will be a strong group for us this coming season.”

Aguano on Zak Hill: "He does an incredible job, getting a feel of what's working and sticking with it."