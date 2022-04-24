Q&A with Glenn Thomas

In this year’s spring practice, the group was the most under the proverbial microscope for the Sun Devils was naturally the offense. Not only do they have a new offensive coordinator in Glenn Thomas, but there was also a starting quarterback battle to figure out as well as replace other key skill players. In our conversation with Thomas, we address those topics and his overall evaluation of Arizona State going into fall camp.





Devils Digest: Let’s start with your overall view of the offense after the 15 spring practices. Obviously, you’ve got the challenge of introducing a new scheme and perhaps walking that fine line between trying to implement as much as you can before fall camp yet also not wanting to overwhelm the players with new concepts. What's your sense as to the effectiveness of these players’ ability to execute the offensive scheme based on realistic expectations of trying to execute a first-year scheme?





Glenn Thomas: “I was super encouraged, probably even more so after looking back (at spring practice film). We've been able to go back and look at cut-ups of the progression of what we saw during the spring, and it was good to see that on the back end of spring, we really started to absorb the concepts, absorb the scheme, understand the variations that happened in the coaching points within so there was a definite improvement as the spring went on, which is encouraging. And, the expectation obviously, as you continue to grow into training camp and refine it even more.”





Devils Digest: Needless to say that your scheme is not a carbon copy of outgoing offensive coordinator Zak Hill. However, would it be fair to state that just maybe the general pro-offense concepts, lining up more often under center, employing the tight end more in various alignments are to some degree where you and Hill do overlap, creating a sense of continuity that helped the returning players in the spring?





Thomas: “Well, I think football, in general, has so much overlap from team to team. There are such similar concepts, even in the RPO world; obviously, the pro-style, getting under center, and some of the huddle aspects, that are a little bit more unique in today's world than maybe in years past. But I think even with this overlap from team to team, it's hard to say that it’s helping this year specifically. We're just focused on our (new) terminology, absorbing that language and our assignments moving forward.”





Devils Digest: Are there any particular components of your offense where you feel were possibly brand new for the players that were operating under a different scheme last season?





Thomas: “No. I've heard a lot of talk of the huddle. That, I guess, sounds like that might be a little bit of a new transition. But I think that has been a positive. I do think you need to have the mechanism of being able to do that, but also have the mechanism of going to a huddle and having some tempo situations. The more that you can have in your toolbox, the more (diverse) presentation you can give to the defense, the better off your guys are going to be. There is more for the defense has to do to prepare for you.”





Devils Digest: In today’s college football world, where going under center and huddling before snaps are the exception and not the norm, can these be elements that catch defenses off guard since opposing defenses often are not practicing against such schemes?





Thomas: “Yes, I think that's a huge advantage. In the no-huddle world, you see and feel defensive coordinators are basically calling their defense based on the formation they see. But when you're in a huddle type situation, you can’t do that. They are calling their defense based on the personnel, situation, and field position; that's more the catalyst of their call than actually showing them what the formation is going to be.”





Devils Digest: When it comes to the quarterback battle, was it an added challenge not only trying to introduce a new offensive system but implementing it on top of a wide open competition at this position?





Thomas: “No, I wouldn't say so. I think one of the benefits of a new coach coming into a situation is taking the approach of every player, starting with a clean slate. I think that's only fair to the player, the system, and the building that everybody is starting from the beginning. I've tried to take that approach with all positions, not only the quarterback because sometimes you have preconceived ideas, notions, or opinions on guys that might be unwarranted or skewed by one or two particular plays. Whereas I was coming in new, and I've got to really see from my own eyes and create an opinion and evaluation of each player.”





Devils Digest: Now that you reviewed the entire gamut of spring practices, I wanted to get your takeaways on some of the quarterbacks entrenched in this battle. Let's begin with the most experienced returning signal, Trenton Bourguet. What was your assessment?





Thomas: “I thought he did well. He and Paul (Tyson) probably got the majority of the reps as far as the rep count, and I was pleased with what he did. I think he's very good in the classroom, and there's an application to the practice field. There's room for improvement, which there is at every position, and I think he's conscious enough of that and critical of himself enough that he understands that, which I definitely appreciate. I’m excited about what he did, and I know he will continue to get better. There’s no doubt about it.”





Devils Digest: You mentioned Paul Tyson, the transfer from Alabama. What was your evaluation of his spring performance?





Thomas: “I thought he did well and was also super in the classroom. He's got a great foundation in football, not only with the scheme but as far as defense recognition and so forth. I was excited about what he did. And again, particularly coming into a new system, and coming into obviously a new building. I've been impressed with him not only on the field, and I've said this a couple of times; I think he talked to a bunch of guys in the building, and they have nothing but good things to say about him. So I think he's been a fantastic teammate. He's molded and merged well in the building.”





Devils Digest: Many, including myself, truly thought this would be the two-player race with the two quarterbacks you just discussed. But here comes Daylin McLemore, who had an uneventful first two seasons at Arizona State and granted this happened in part due to a shoulder injury. What were your impressions of this young quarterback?





Thomas: “I think he's a great example of a guy that came into a new system and just continues to improve each and every day. He's made some improvements in his motion and mechanics, which has really helped him, and I was pleased with him. When you're trying to deal with that many quarterbacks, there are limited reps to go around. I thought, overall, when he was in there, he made the most of those reps and proved that he's got some good things going for him. I’m excited about what he has for the future.”





Devils Digest: I doubt anyone expected a starting quarterback to be named at the end of spring practice. That's certainly understandable. But in your mind, is it week one or week two of fall camp where you, or any coordinator, for that matter, has come out and established a starting quarterback?





Thomas: “There's no hurry to do that. And I think it's probably unfair to that position group, to the offense, to say we're going to name a guy at a certain time, right? I think we let it play out and let that guy ultimately take control of it. And at the end of the day, that's who it is.”





Devils Digest: Let's move on to the running back position. Considerable shoes for those players here trying to compensate for the losses of Rachaad White and Chip Trayanum. Then again, Daniyel Ngata, who is the most experienced returning running back, is someone I thought who absolutely maximized each and every opportunity that he got. What were your impressions of Ngata and Wyoming transfer Xazavian Valladay who will carry the load for that group?





Thomas: “Super pleased. Like you said, and the same thought process with Daniyel is the one we had in the building, was that he was statistically productive. Every time he touches the ball, good things happen. So I had high expectations for him coming into spring, and I think he's done that and more. X (Valladay) has been fantastic. He's another guy that is new to the building but has just been a pleasant surprise. He's a big physical downhill runner nonsense business player, which I've really, really enjoyed being around. I think he's fantastic that way.”





Devils Digest: Looking at the offensive line. We didn't see a huge mix of newcomers in the starting lineup, and for a group that needs strong cohesion to thrive, that is significant. But one substantial change was at the anchor of the front five - Ben Scott, who played a lot of tackle and some guard this far, is going into the season as the starting center. Did Scott’s steady play in the spring create that positive domino effect for the rest of the unit?





Thomas: “No question. And on many levels, not only the true performance but also with the mental makeup. He's done a great job of picking up the scheme, making the calls, and he's becoming more and more vocal, which is what you need, obviously, at that position to make sure that everybody’s on the same page. I look at him as one of the cornerstones up front and as a leader moving forward, for sure.”





Devils Digest: I felt that coming into spring practice, conceivably somewhat under the radar that the tight ends were easily one of the strongest groups on either side of the ball. After what I saw in spring practice, nothing has really changed my mind. I have to imagine that you share that excitement about the potential of this group. In my opinion, it’s not only the quality of the players but also seeing how many different options this group can now give you in terms of your game plan each Saturday…





Thomas: “No question. What a huge advantage to have, from a game-planning perspective, having those weapons. And they're all unique in their own way, which is even better. You can be more condensed, bigger type formations, and all of a sudden spread out, and now you're more in a spread type formation. So, super excited about that. I love the challenge of utilizing those guys. In today's football, that's probably a position that is not maximized enough. When you talk about having a great advantage as far as skillset, your length, body type, physicality, that group is one we definitely need to take advantage of.”





Devils Digest: When you earlier discussed huddling up, going under center, etc., presenting looks that an opposing defense does not normally see, would employ multiple tight ends looks also fall under that category of an offensive philosophy that many defenses in the Pac-12 are not accustomed to seeing on game day?





Thomas: “Yes, and you talk about not only in the pass game, and their length and their catch radius, but even in the run game. When you put those guys in there, you're creating more run gaps that a defense has to fit. That's putting even more on their plate on that end. That creates more advantages and more opportunities to create productive plays.”





(Note; this interview was conducted prior to the transfer of Ricky Pearsall)





Devils Digest: I know when it comes to the wide receivers group, maybe we saw more evident challenges over there compared to other position groups in the spring. And I know Herm Edwards talked about possibly trying to add a couple of wide receivers between now and fall camp. Nonetheless, and not removing any accountability from the wide receivers, could the quarterback battle by default affect that unit?





Thomas: “No, I wouldn't say the quarterback situation has anything to do with those guys (wide receivers). I think what I'm super excited about with that group was that that looked pretty fluid as far as the number of guys that went through there, who they were working with one’s, two’s, the number of reps. We had a bunch of guys with the one’s, we had a bunch of guys with the two’s, and the more opportunities those guys have to play and perform, the better off we're gonna be in the long run.”





Devils Digest: You came into a situation as a first-year offensive coordinator where all the position coaches on your side of the ball were already established and here on the staff from last year. How much of an advantage did that present?





Thomas: “It’s been huge because as opposed to coming in and learning a whole new language from day one, we can mold two languages and not only benefit the coaches but the players too. Understanding and them teaching me how ‘this is how we taught it,’ and whether we want to continue teaching it that way or teach it another way. Is it worth continuing what they know? Or do we feel like we’ve added enough that there's a better way to possibly teach it? We've had those discussions for weeks and weeks, and they have been beneficial in the long run.”





Devils Digest: I got to imagine that not only coming in as a new coordinator and having all of those established position coaches in place was a great aid, but on top of that, you also have a great football mind in (Offensive Analyst) Brian Billick on your staff. His body of work, so to speak, at Arizona State is small, yet what impact has he had over the four weeks of spring practice?





Thomas: “Well, I think he's done a fantastic job of just asking. ‘Why? Why are we doing this? Why are we doing that?’ And really, he’s trying to make us think, so we uncover rocks, as far as getting out of the perception or the philosophy of, ‘this is how we've always done it.’ He's from the outside in looking in, asking, ‘Is this the best way to do it? Are we maximizing our personnel?’ So he's had a unique and great impact and offered perspective on molding what we're doing to not only to maximize the scheme but also maximize the players.”





Devils Digest: Going into fall camp, what are the goals you want to accomplish going into August?





Thomas: “We're right in the process of finishing up spring practice cut-ups, doing a quick re-evaluation of what we've done. Examine what did we like? How can we improve or adjust in what we've done? We're super aggressive as far as fall camp. We want to basically have all of training camp scripted by the time we go on summer break, so we want to be as aggressive and proactive as we can, having our system is in place moving forward, not only having the organization done but having our preparation done before August.”





(Gabe Swartz contributed to this article)



