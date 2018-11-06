Whether it’s doing its part blocking for one of the best running backs to ever don a Sun Devils uniform or not allowing a sack in five out of nine games this season, ASU’s offensive line has been plenty impressive this 2018 season. Offensive line coach Dave Christensen discussed his group’s performance and some of its standouts.



What are the factors that have made this unit such a stout group?

Christensen: “I’ve had some success in my career with a limited number of sacks. It starts with the scheme and play calling. You don’t want to put your quarterback in drop-back situations or it’s going to be hard for the guys up front. So, scheme is the first thing.

“Second is the quarterback not holding the ball. That’s huge. When he feels pressure, he gets rids of the football, and Manny (Wilkins) has done a tremendous job of not standing back there thinking we will block forever.

“Third part is that the guys up front have done well. They are not turning (defenders) loose. I don’t know if very often we’ve been beaten by just one move and given a clean shot at the quarterback. So, it’s a combination of all of these things, the play calling and the design of the plays. The scheme, the quarterback understanding we to get rid of the ball. Combination of the line, the tight ends and the backs getting their protections down.”

Quinn Bailey hasn’t yielded a sack this year, one of 24 linemen in the country to do that...

Christensen: “He has had a great season for us. He has averaged a 93 percent in his grade throughout the year and I don’t know if I ever had a lineman grade (consistently) that high. He understands his strengths and weaknesses. He never puts himself in a bad position. He prepares himself weekly and because of that, he’s had a good season.

“Quinn has had a great career here and capping it off with an unbelievable senior season. In my eyes, he’s an all-conference player. What more can the guy do? He hasn’t given up a sack. He’s played at a high level and has done so week in and week out. That to me that is a mark of good offensive lineman.”

How did the offensive line improve throughout the season?

Christensen: “We’ve become more physical in the run game. We weren’t where we wanted to be early on and we made some progress. I thought we certainly asserted ourselves since the Washington game and moved forward from there and improved each and every week as far as our blocking and the run game.”

What changed schematically starting in that Washington game?

Christensen: “I don’t if we changed. We just got better with our scheme. We run the same blocking scheme over and over. We do present them differently. We can do things with formation, shifts, and motions. I think it’s just a matter of getting better each and every day. These guys come with a blue-collar work mentality, they work hard in their individual drills and continue onto our team drills. Because of that, they have a chance to improve each and every week.”

Did you ever have a season with five games not yielding a sack?

Christensen: “I think one year at Missouri we finished with six sacks (ASU has 10 sacks to date). Sack total is an accumulation of everybody and not just the offensive line. If someone else other than a lineman has a breakdown - that’s counts as a sack. At this point in time, I’m pleased with where we are at.

“Our goal is to make sure that Manny doesn’t get touched. That’s each guy’s individual responsibility. As I remind our players every single day, you’re only as good as your next game. As far as we are concerned, unless we go out Saturday and yield no sacks and run the football, we’re not getting it done. It’s onto the next game and UCLA is the biggest game on the schedule, and that’s where their evaluation is going to come from, what they do this Saturday.”

Casey Tucker came back home this year and bolstered the offensive line. How has he been playing this year?

Christensen: “He’s done a great job and I just feel bad that he has been hampered with some injuries. When he's out there he’s been a very physical presence. He’s a smart player and a great fit in our room. He’s been a great addition.

“It has to be great for him

to come back home and walk out for his final (home) college game at Sun Devil Stadium right next to where he grew up.”