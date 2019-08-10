



CAMP TONTOZONA - We caught up with ASU defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales at the culmination of Camp Tontozona and discussed everything from the various competition battles to the team’s leaders on defense.

What’s your evaluation of the defense now that Camp Tontozona is over?

DG: We’re making progress. The last two days for the first unit has been pretty good, the coverage part has been really good, and we’re doing a little bit better pressing the pocket and all that stuff. The two-minute stuff has been really good for the defense the last couple of days but we got a long way to go before we play Kent State on the 29th.

You’ve talked about not worrying about the defensive line, with their performance the last couple of days are you surprised or are they simply meeting your expectations?

DG: They’re still a work in progress but they haven’t surprised me. I knew the players that we had there. Those guys have done a good job. We kept Jermayne Lole out, he got a stinger the other day and those things if you don’t take care of them right away then they linger all year long. I know what Jermayne can do, that’s why he hadn’t been practicing. The guys that are behind him, the guys that need the reps have gotten valuable reps this week. It’s just now a matter of perfecting the craft, the block reaction, and all that stuff. I wouldn’t say surprised, I think we’re going to okay there.

With a lot of talent and a lot of expectations at the linebacker position, have they lived up to that hype and talent?

DG: No, not yet. They still got a long way to go. We’re a year into it so they know what to do better. Darien (Butler) and Merlin (Robertson), those are our leaders, so we need those guys to continue to step up and take charge and when somebody makes a mistake it needs be them getting after them not me. We’re getting closer to that, there are times they do it, but I still expect more out of those guys.

Even with all the talent at starter in the secondary, what are your thoughts on the true freshman at the backup positions?

DG: Talented, we’re very talented back there so that will give us a chance to give the starters a breather during games. There’s not a big drop off in talent between that group, they just don’t have any game experience. We need to continue to work those guys as many reps as we can so when they do get out there they can play at the same level as Aashari, Cam and those guys.

Has there been any pleasant surprises on this group for you so far?

DG: No, we got a long way to go. No surprises yet.

Not one?

DG: Here’s a surprise, they’ve played really good in two-minute the last couple days. That part of the deal is an attitude, you’ve got to be able to suffocate somebody. We didn’t have that last year. It’s been a big point of emphasis this year, third down and two minute, and they’ve done a better job the last two days in those situations.





Where are your competition battles right now with that first group?

DG: The first three linebackers right now are probably set. Tyler Johnson will probably start practicing a little bit here over the next two weeks. Tyler Johnson needs to get back into shape. He can help us. When you miss five weeks in the summer, I think there are a couple of things. I’m a little bit old school, I think you need to earn your way back and that’s why he hasn’t been practicing. He understands that and he knows that, so we’ll start working him in a little bit. He’s in better shape, first and foremost he wasn’t in shape, he’s in better shape so he’ll be able to compete, but I think those three linebackers right now are playing at a high level.

We kept Khaylan Thomas out, he could’ve practiced today, we did 7 on 7’s yesterday, but we’ll get back on Monday with the focus towards the season now and Kent State. The install is done, so Jermayne Lole the same way, we kept him out. He had a stinger a couple of days ago and very similar to Jalen Harvey, if you don’t heal that thing right away and do it right, it will linger all year long. He’s fine, and he’s mad at me because we didn’t let him go today but they can be mad at me that’s okay.

Competition wise up front, I think really good between Roe (Wilkins) and George (Lea). D.J. (Davidson) has done a great job inside, T.J. (Pasefea) behind him, he still needs to get in shape. We’ve got a long way now. He’s only been here for a couple of weeks because he finished his junior college classes and got here in the summer.

On the other side, Jermanye and (Michael) Matus. Jermanye has proven he’s the starter. George at the end of last year has proven he’s the starter, but the competition behind those guys, it gives us great depth. Anthonie Cooper looked pretty quick in the freshman scrimmage. We’re going to have seven or eight bodies there once we get back next week and start with the rotation. The competition up front is great. The second level, I thought Kyle Soelle has been really, really good. I’m almost at the point of saying we have five elite linebackers. I tease him all the time I’m not there yet but he’s earning that. He doesn’t make mistakes. Mentally and physically he’s changed his body so much, he’s 230 pounds. and I’m not going to compliment him yet on being that fifth one but we’re getting close. The great thing in the secondary is there’s not a lot of talent drop off between the first group and the second group. The difference is the experience.

Right now, there’s 2-3 true freshman backing up in the secondary that are extremely talented, very similar to the first group. We’ve got to get them guys a thousand reps, so they don’t make mistakes when the big lights come on. You don’t know how they’re going to play until they actually play. The starters have proven over the last couple of days that they’re pretty dang good in coverage. They’re really athletic. That play Evan (Fields) made down on the goal line, shoot he’s up almost four feet in the air.

I think everybody in the secondary has a 35-inch vertical or higher and then they can run and speed kills. We’ve still got a long way to go, we’re not very good yet as to what our expectation is. But we’ve got a great opportunity to do some really special things. If we can help out the young quarterbacks, this team has a chance to be pretty good.

Thoughts on Tyler Whiley?

DG: It was good to get him back out there in live action. There’s your battle right there. Him and Evan are really fighting for that spot. It means a lot to both of them. Tyler is a little disadvantaged because he was sick, and we isolated him away from everybody, so he didn’t get the rest of them sick. But he came back today. The great thing, I think you can tell a lot about your team and I complain about toughness and how hard it is to make them tough in this day. Yesterday when it was a downpour there was not one kid looking to get out of practice. There was not one kid asking what are we doing out here. I think the coaches were more wanting to get out of it than the players. They were out there dancing and having a great time. 10 years ago they wouldn’t have been dancing but that’s how they’ve changed and it’s growing on me. It keeps you young. They’ll make a coach old quick because they wear you out and give you grew hair. They’re getting to where we want them to be expectation wise. That didn’t phase them. So, if we play in a game when it’s raining, I know it’s not going to bother them. They had a lot of energy out there, I thought there was a little bit more energy yesterday than today. I think when we went two-minute that the first-team defense started to ramp it up again today. I told them last night because the offense is going to come back and fight today, we’re going to see whether we’re pretenders or if we’re going to be for real. We’re chasing that fine line of arrogance and confidence We haven’t played anybody yet so they have no reason to be arrogant. We’ve made good progress but we’ve got a long way to go before we’re good.

How has leadership on the defensive side of the ball grown since last year?

DG: I think our younger kids are really starting to develop who we want the leaders to be. They understand what I want from them. I still have to tell them sometimes, at points I’m still the one giving them the direction they need but they’re starting to understand in how we want them to lead and it’s the younger guys. The Darien’s the Merlin’s, the Aashari’s so those guys give us a chance to get really successful. We still got a little way to go with it but we’re doing good.

What is the biggest thing on the to-do list before Week one?

Get them to play hard. Get them in to shape. If they’re in shape and they play hard we’ll have a chance. They’re not in football shape yet. We’ve got to keep working, run them into the ground a little bit.

