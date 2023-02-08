ASU's first-year defensive coordinator details his philosophy, expectations of his group

Whether it is ASU’s first-year head coach, Kenny Dillingham, or Sun Devil fans viewing their team’s mid-November contest versus Washington State, the effectiveness of Brian Ward’s defense last season was impossible to overlook. His expertise is set to bring a wave of welcomed change in Tempe to a program that the Glendale, Ariz. native was naturally very familiar with and is elated to join.

Among the various topics in our exclusive and detailed interview with Brian Ward, we cover the key elements of his scheme, the makeup of the players he added to the roster, and his expectations for March’s spring practice.

DevilsDigest: When the media asked Kenny Dillingham about your hire, he responded that your defense creates chaos. He said that as Oregon’s offensive coordinator last year, he had to stay up late at night to study your defense. How do you define the chaotic element in your scheme?

Brian Ward: “The ability to be able to play multiple defenses out of the same look. And then being able to play all those variations of defenses out of different looks. That’s what it really is. If you look at any offensive coach, for them, it’s all about the looks and how defenses align, more importantly than what they’re actually running. And the key is us being able to be multiple while looking the same is first and foremost. But then, when we add wrinkles to it, it just makes things that much more chaotic. A lot of teams they’ll line up in one look, and that’s what they’re going to run, and the offense knows what they’re in.”

DevilsDigest: Taking about wrinkles, coming to ASU from another Pac-12 team, how much does this discussion take place where you say, ‘Okay, this style of defense is what brought me here, and I’m going to stick to it even though teams have my film last year from Washington.’ Or do you feel that now you have to mix your looks to the point where teams watching Washington State’s film from 2022, let alone teams that were on the Cougars’ schedule last year, can be caught off guard by what ASU will run in 2023?

Brian Ward: “It’s really less about changing, and it’s more about evolving. Every coach has certain principles that don’t change. And those are 80, 85 percent of a foundation that started back in 2005 that continually evolves in every place that I go. I have to adapt it to what the head coach wants and what fits best with the style of offense that we play. I’ve been a part of a lot of different team cultures and different programs that have run several different things. And I’ve had to adapt to those offenses and program philosophies, and it’s going to be no different here. So, while our principles, fundamentals, and our foundations for what we are, those are the most important things that aren’t going to change, we’re still going to evolve and continue to evolve.”

DevilsDigest: So, on that note, was that one aspect that perhaps attracted you to this ASU job was Dillingham telling you that you can still run the same 4-2-5 scheme that you ran in Washington State? Or does this aspect not even enter the conversation?

Brian Ward: "It really doesn’t, because Kenny being the head coach and someone who coached in the American Conference, SEC, ACC, and in the Pac-12, he’s gonna know what style of defense is gonna fit best with his offense. He’s well-researched enough to know and found me knowing that I embody what he wants to run and what fits well within the scope of his program. So, I’m not going to have to change those fundamentals and those principles, but I’m going to have to evolve how I implement them based on how the head coach runs that program.”

In 2022 under Ward the Washington State defense finished No. 1 in the Pac-12 in points per possession (WSU Football Photo)

DevilsDigest: To some, it would seem that running the 4-2-5 is almost a no brainer in an explosive passing offense conference like the Pac-12. Sure, they are good rushing attacks in this league, but the conference tends to put up significant passing numbers. So, would you agree that a five-defensive back alignment is more conducive to success in the Pac-12?

Brian Ward: “It just depends. Do you make an emphasis and believe that you can develop pass rushers? We have four guys (defensive linemen) on the field, and a lot of people say, ‘Well, you’re a four-down team because you want to stop the run.’ No, we’re a four-down team because we want to affect the quarterback. If you’re a three-down team, in order to affect the quarterback, usually you got to have different blitz packages, and you’re going to spend most of your time game planning protections and how to get numbers to get to the quarterback. We believe that you can develop pass rushers, and we believe that we can win one-on-ones to affect the quarterback and his spot in the backfield that he wants to set up and throw the football.

“And then having five defensive backs along with two linebackers that are athletic, now you got seven guys in coverage that allows us really to run any coverage that we want. It’s an NFL-style defense, and when you look at it, the NFL style really works best in this league because teams are throwing the ball upwards of 70 percent on first and second down. Whereas if you go to a league like the SEC, they’re running the ball 70 percent on first and second down. So, this just fits with what we do, and it fits with affecting the quarterback.”

DevilsDigest: Are your four-down linemen your classic, Strong side and weak side defensive ends, with a 3-technique and nose tackle inside, or do you have a different philosophy?

Brian Ward: “We do a little bit of that, and then we’ll also play left and right end. But we really truly are four-down, and we continue to evolve where if we feel like you’re going to throw the football, we’re going to have a defensive line package that’s going to be better in terms of pass rush, and we’re going to move our Edges at times inside. We’re going to move our defensive tackles sometimes outside if we feel like you’re in our run-heavy look, and then we get into a package where we’re going to be bigger and more physical up front so we can affect the run. We may have three defensive tackles, maybe even four, out on the field at the same time. That’s really what we do, and our philosophy of being able to personnel the offensive personnel so we can gain an advantage somewhere.”

DevilsDigest: The Edge role has probably been in football much longer than just the last several years, where that term has become more and more prominent in the football lingo. And Edge might mean a different role among different coaches and their respective philosophies. How do you view an Edge player in your defense?

Brian Ward: “A more athletic guy who has the ability to win one-on-ones in the pass rush. That can be done from a three-point stance as well as a two-point stance; they’re standing up, they’re moving, and those guys can drop into coverage. We can do a lot of different things. Those guys can run down on a kickoff and be producers on special teams, which a lot of people are gonna argue, saying that’s why you’re in a 3-4 (alignment), so you can have more defensive players play on special teams. Well, our argument to that is that we recruit Edges that can run down on a kickoff. And if they can’t run down on kickoff, then they probably can’t play for us.”

Washington State transfer Travion Brown who played under Ward will be counted on to aid defense in learning a new scheme(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

DevilsDigest: In your base defense, you have two linebackers, so how do their assignments differ from those of a typical three-linebacker alignment?

Brian Ward: “The two inside guys, the MIKE and the WILL, really don’t change. It’s our nickel (back) that has to be the guy to have a varied skill set. He has to be tough enough to play the run, athletic enough to play man coverage on a slot receiver, and also be able to have the range to be effective in zone coverage.”

(Note: The nickel back *could* in essence, be the TILLMAN safety role we saw on ASU’s defense in 2018-19)

DevilsDigest: What does a good effective linebacker look like in your system, again, being the unique two-linebacker scheme?

Brian Ward: “The big thing with the linebackers is finding guys that want to lead and finding guys that want to do the work to separate themselves when no one’s watching. Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve always had backers; even if we didn’t think we had them or we weren’t athletic enough, they always rose to the top because there’s just a ‘want to’ from that group. So, I’m just used to being around those types of guys, and I don’t think ASU would be any different.”

DevilsDigest: From a leadership standpoint and a technical standpoint, a player such as Travion Brown, who played under you last year, knows exactly what to expect. So, what are some of the adjustments linebackers that have not played under your system will have to make?

Brian Ward: “Since I don’t know what they were taught, it’s really hard to say. I know we emphasize footwork which ties into what the responsibilities are, and tackling fundamentals. We coach it a little differently than many people do, it’s always alignment first, but then we talk footwork, not necessarily assignment, in terms of run fits. And then we’ll work our run fits later. It’s really trying to get the fundamentals down, the leadership standpoint, and getting everybody lined up. We have a teaching progression: alignment, leadership, footwork, and then working in fundamentals of every call.”

DevilsDigest: So, when you examine the transition the linebackers will have to make to your scheme, which may be unique to most if not all of them, the importance of having Travion Brown perhaps be that coach on the field is one facet that cannot be overstated…



Brian Ward: “He understands the standard, and he’s going to recognize where we are at and where we need to be. And I don’t have to remind him that we (Washington State) were the No. 1 scoring defense in the conference, nine out of 12 weeks, and we actually finished No. 1 in the Pac-12 in points per possession. But this is not about me. I’m just saying that he understands what the standard is and what the habits that need to take hold right now. The guys that really want to be great are going to be asking Tra how to get to that standard. I think we have the tools to be a very good defense this year.”

DevilsDigest: When you talk about affecting the quarterback, is it really the multiple looks that is truly the crux of this approach as far as trying to confuse the quarterback, or are they some other elements of your defense that are in play?

Brian Ward: “The big thing is we’re trying to make the quarterback feel pressure, and whether it’s real, simulated, or disguised is really the key to it. When the quarterback feels pressure, it’s gonna affect his decision making and whether we’re showing pressure and bringing it, showing pressure and dropping, not showing pressure and bringing it, showing one coverage and moving to another coverage… That’s really what we do; we’re gonna give one look and then get into another look. We really self-inventory and self-scout ourselves to make sure that we’re giving all these different looks for opposing coordinators and players to have to prepare for.

DevilsDigest: You had a young, talented safety at Washington State in Jaden Hicks. What role did he play last year, and how do you see a player here, such as Chris Edmonds or others contributing the same way Hicks did?

Brian Ward: “Hicks came in, and he wasn’t the starter at the beginning of the season. Ironically, our (first-year ASU) graduate assistant Jordan Lee was actually our starter there, and then he went down after the Wisconsin game. Hicks just got better and better throughout the year and did some really good things. I see a lot of guys in our room that could contribute in the same way that Hicks could, and they could have breakout seasons. But to be honest, I haven’t worked with them long enough yet. I don’t know how quickly they learn or what their learning style is yet, individually. Right now, we’re taking a cumulative approach, but as we get closer and closer to spring ball, I’ll be able to spend more time with those guys individually.”

DevilsDigest: Another standout player you had last year was defensive end Brennan Jackson, who had 6.5 sacks. What were some of his defining qualities that you think are translatable to the defensive ends or even Edge players at Arizona State?

Brian Ward: “The real thing about BJ was relentless. And his work ethic…no one works harder than BJ off the field and on the field. You can simulate what his skill set was. Yes, he was strong and explosive, but he’s a guy that built himself into what he is. So really trying to develop that mindset that we have on defense is the most important thing, having guys who understand that we got to work really hard. We got to understand that our theme and our emphasis in spring are effort, energy, footwork, and fundamentals. If they don’t know what to do or how to do it, they’re going to know it by the end of spring. They may not know everything (by the end of spring) or know the ‘why’ and tie it all together. But if we can get to the ‘why’ by the time fall camp comes around, we’re going to have a lot of guys that play with that energy.”

DevilsDigest: How do you balance aggression that can sometimes lead to error and unpredictability with your coverage that will help you have the upper hand on those one-on-one battles, whether up front or in the backfield?

Brian Ward: “We really try to teach everything from a footwork (perspective), block protection or destruction, and tackling. If you look at it, the footwork puts you in a position to be able to be one-on-one to beat a block, to put you in a position to be one-on-one to make a tackle. Emphasizing those things in creating the habits that are associated with being successful in those one-on-one situations is something we make an emphasis on, and we’re already doing it right now.”

DevilsDigest: The MUG fronts were your specialty at Washington State. How does an offense’s or quarterback’s response to those dictate your game approach?

Brian Ward: “Everything. Everything that we look at is about how effective this quarterback is versus pressure. What type of pressure gives him the hardest time? So, showing one thing dropping into coverage, dropping seven or eight into coverage, showing pressure, bringing pressure, not showing pressure blitzing off one side because he likes the (defensive) look that he sees. Those are the things that we just got to make sure we know what they are preparing for, and what do we got to show them that they haven’t prepared for? All those things are just key to being a coordinator, being organized in coming up with game plans to affect some of the quarterbacks.

"At times, we were really, really good this past year. and then, only two times last year, we really struggled, and they (the opposing offense) did a great job. One guy I’m working for right now (Dillingham) and the other guy (Kalen DeBoer) we are gonna see this year, and he’s one of my closest friends. I think I’m 3-4 against him and going against him seven times. Kalen and I went against each other when we were at FCS programs.”

The versatility of Austin Peay transfer Shamari Simmons could be key for ASU's secondary (Shamari Simmons Twitter)

DevilsDigest: I know, a personal disappointment for ASU fans last year, and I would also say, the bewilderment of the ASU beat writers then, too, was the lack of press coverage by the defensive backs. Obviously, you have to be prudent with the volume of instances where you employ the press, but at the same time, providing a cushion on every snap will make it impossible to stop even an average passing game. When you look at the defensive backs you have returning and the newcomers as well, how frequently do you see yourself trusting that group to win the line of scrimmage battles?

Brian Ward: “We have to press. It is imperative to being a good defense. There are two things. One, you got to have guys that can get to the quarterback upfront. Two, you got to have guys, at least one guy (defensive back) that you know is going to win more than his fair share of one-on-one battles. The only way you know how to play with the cover guys is to get them into coverage situations and put pressure on the quarterback to have him make the throws that he needs to make. We’re going to be really aggressive with our secondary this year.

“I feel like we have a lot of ability here. We (Washington State) were one of the best teams last year in pass defense efficiency. We were making people earn it, and being aggressive is really going to be key to what we do.”

DevilsDigest: Out of curiosity, when you did play Arizona State this past November, was any player on the Sun Devil offense that caught your eye when you were scouting them or someone who impressed you that Saturday?

Brian Ward: “We thought all of their skill players were really, really good. That was the big thing that stood out. (Wide receiver) Elijhah Badger was a guy that we had to really game plan for. He was coming out of the UCLA and the Washington games, where he took over. ASU’s tight ends, we felt that they and Utah had the best tight end groups in the conference, and we didn’t put one above the other. And when we played ASU, that proved to be true. (Jalin) Conyers is a great player, and he ran over a lot of people. We thought the running game was intact, and I thought the quarterback (Trenton Bourget) was incredibly well-coached. He trusted his reads, and he was shredding defenses. We were very nervous about him coming in, and he did a fantastic job.

“In our game plan, we gave different looks than what they had seen. And for us, it was about affecting the quarterback. We anticipated seeing Trenton at quarterback we didn’t anticipate not seeing in the second half (Trenton Bourget was injured in the second quarter and did not return), and there were good adjustments made by (interim head) coach Aguano that in the second half that threw us off. But we did what we set out to do. We wanted to hit the starting quarterback and get him out of rhythm because no one had really hit him up to that point.”

DevilsDigest: When you look at the defensive line, and I know you haven’t cached them yet, what are your observations for that group?

Brian Ward: “I’m excited about all the guys coming back. Michael Matus is a very productive player. You got BJ (Green) and (Anthonie) Cooper, and those are three guys who played a lot of snaps and have been really effective in the Pac-12. You gotta be excited about that. But you’re also excited about younger guys like Blazen Lono-Wong, who’s put on a ton of weight in the offseason. He’s about 290 lbs. and hasn’t lost any of his athleticism. We’re going to potentially move him inside. I’m excited about the edges that we have. We got guys that really haven’t done a lot in their career yet, like Dylan Hall and Gharin Stansbury, but then you talk about some of the transfers that we brought in. That’s what I love about it is that the more athletic we get upfront, the more versatile we become. And the more pressure this puts on everybody to be productive because our best player is going to play. We’re not just gonna put guys out there because they’re heavier or bigger. We’re going to find a way to put our best 11, and if it’s gonna be four defensive tackles or four Edges at the same time, that’s who we’re going to be.

“Any defense really builds on what I call as the spine of the defense, your two defensive tackles, your MIKE linebacker, and your free safety. If you’re good there, and then you have a special Edge, and you have a special corner, you’re going to be a really good defense.”

The versatility of Anthonie Cooper will allow him to move to a role of need at three-technique tackle (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

DevilsDigest: You mentioned the staff doing a very good job recruiting the Edges, and therefore this allows a player such as Anthonie Cooper to move inside to the three-technique, which is a necessity there when it comes to the depth chart…

Brian Ward: “100 percent. We can move him inside, and he can be productive. Like I was saying, you got versatile guys like Cooper and BJ who play inside-outside, you got transfers and older guys like Clayton Smith, Elijah O’Neill, and Prince Dorbah where you can play them inside or outside, and they won’t bat an eye, because these guys just have that skill set. A lot of what we do with our different variations, whether it’s our MUG package or Up package, is to get our best pass rushers in the one-on-ones and in a position to be successful.

DevilsDigest: You look at the large numbers at the defensive line, and I know you still have to be careful about saying that you have good depth because you never know what can happen to diminish that depth. But assuming everyone’s healthy, having the luxury of a frequent rotation of the defensive line is something that has been part of philosophy every place you’ve been, or you simply rotate frequently if you can, and if you can’t, you deal with it?

Brian Ward: “Exactly. You do it if you can. If we feel like a player needs to be developed, we’re going to try to find roles for as many guys as possible. Starters are going to be your starters. The guys who are gonna help us win are the guys that are gonna get the majority of the snaps. But the guys that need to be developed and are really good at one thing, we’re gonna try to find a way to get them on the field doing that one thing.”

DevilsDigest: When it comes to future additions before the season, would it be fair to say that your to-do list recruiting-wise is perhaps more through the May transfer portal and would include one or two interior linemen?

Brian Ward: “We have some flexibility in what we’re gonna get. When we recruit interior linemen, we just want guys that can be able to move and run. And if they can hold up versus a double team, that’s even better. But the spring is going to show us what we’re really going to need. I hope some of these linebackers and their backups develop and they become what we think they can. We have some interior defensive linemen; we got two coming in terms of the two freshmen that signed. We still don’t know where we’re at. This being our second week from being off-the-road recruiting, we'll spend time finding out what the mental makeup is of our defense and in the guys in our rooms and getting a chance to know these guys a lot better.

“Now, we want to win right away, and there’s no doubt about it. But at the same time, we want to develop some of these young talented guys that we feel can be really good players for us in the future.”

DevilsDigest: When it comes to the Tillman safety, who are the players right now that you think would line up there next month in spring practice?

Brian Ward: “Jordan Clark, I think, will be that guy too. I think we’ll even work in a couple of the other guys, like maybe RJ Regan. There are going to be some good battles. I’m going to see who gravitates towards and wants to be the guy that acts like a starter before he becomes a starter. And those guys that want to act like starters always rise to the top.”

DevilsDigest: Looking at the roster, cornerback may be the one position on defense where fans will see many more familiar faces in the two-deep and fewer newcomers. Do you share that opinion? And if so, does that give you any sense of comfort having a good number of proven players at this level?

Brian Ward: “Yes, I think we have a lot of talent back there. The guys that are coming back have a lot of game experience. And then you add Shamari Simmons there, who can really play any position in the secondary, and we just gotta find out what the right position for him is. I feel really good about where we’re at, and I feel really good about the competition at that position. We have some guys with incredible potential back there, and let’s just see how bad they want it.”

DevilsDigest: You talk about being off the recruiting road for a couple of weeks, and I wondered how that experience was, especially when you’re part of a brand new staff? Did you encounter some challenges that may have been different when you did recruit as part of more established coaching staffs?

Brian Ward: “It’s not hard recruiting for Arizona State. Everybody’s interested in the valley and what’s going on here, and the quality of life. Every place I’ve ever been, kids just won’t call back. But every kid that I called since being here calls me back. This is probably going to be the best place that I’ve ever been at to recruit really good football players coming out of high school. In other places I’ve been, I’ve had to develop them. At Arizona State, getting the talent is not going to be the issue; the issue is going to be us being able to develop them and getting the guys with the right mindset. And coach Dillingham said it best, getting guys that are interested in being a part of this and not guys asking what can you do for me? That is 100 percent the right way, and I’m really excited about it.”

DevilsDigest: So, has that been a challenge for you on the recruiting trail, encountering recruits that, while you love their film, skill set, and everything else, but then when you sit down and talk to them the ‘what can you do for me?’ conversation comes up?

Brian Ward: “It’s interesting because I just haven’t run across it on the defensive side of the ball. I don’t know if it’s the team oriented approach. I don’t know if it’s the attitude of the guys that know that there’s something special about playing on a great defense and shutting an opponent out. The players we have, know it takes all 11 guys, and you really learn the value of team when you’re really good as a group on defense. Yes, there are guys that can do really well by themselves. But those guys are pretty easy to spot. Intent has a smell, and it’s not hard to figure out someone’s intent, especially as a defensive player.”

DevilsDigest: When you set your goals for spring practice, what is on that list of items that you want to achieve at the end of those 15 sessions? Do you have to be realistic and modest in those expectations, especially as a first-year defensive coordinator with first-year assistants? Or do you feel that you must be as aggressive as possible and see where that approach takes you throughout spring practice?

Brian Ward: “We got to be smart. This is the ninth time I’ve installed this defense in a new program, and the same defense too, which is crazy when you think about it. So, I’ve learned to adapt, and a lot of things come down to how many returning starters do you have? How many guys were locked into the previous defense as opposed to learning something new? The offensive philosophy that’s being installed that same spring is another thing that will have a huge bearing on what you’re going to install. So, the volume and the number of calls are all going to be predicated upon that.

“One of the things that I look at is we have some guys who’ve played but weren’t necessarily full-time starters at defensive line and linebacker last year. We have virtually nobody coming back (with experience) except for Cooper, BJ, and Matus upfront. So, we’re as green there as I’ve ever been around, which means it’ll be easier to clean their slate than a veteran group that was coming back. From the back end standpoint, we may have to tie in some of the similar principles so their learning curve isn’t as steep, and we may have to lean on them. So, a lot of those things are being figured into how and what we’re going to install. So, we’re still working through that, and the closer we get to spring ball, the better plan we’ll have for that.”

(Staff writer Cole Topham contributed to this article)