Justin Toscano, Jeff Griffith, and Jack Harris reconvene to discuss ASU basketball's offseason thus far, including the Taeshon Cherry signing and the Sun Devils exclusion in Brandon Williams' top-3. Additionally, the guys take a first look at ASU's 2018-19 roster and what its strengths and weaknesses might be.

Podcast

