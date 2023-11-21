It’s easy to get lost in the aura of rivalry week. So much history and storylines surrounding it, which, at the end of the day, is just another game. The Territorial Cup means so much more than that leading up, but once that ball is kicked off, it’s the same old show. Even in his first matchup against the hated Arizona Wildcats as a head coach, Kenny Dillingham isn’t changing anything regarding preparation because, at this point, if a player isn’t ready to go, that’s their fault. And if the energy at practice on Tuesday is any indicator, Dillingham didn’t have any slouches on the field.





“Energy was good,” Dillingham said of the practice. “I thought we bounced around. The detail is not quite as good, gotta clean that up tomorrow. Detail-oriented, get some of the crap cleaned up. But I thought the energy balance was good. If it’s not for this week, we have more problems than just winning a football game. It’s a justification of the direction we’re going.”





The windshield may be fogged up right now with a 3-8 season, but the defroster of a win against its biggest rival would leave ASU fans with a far more positive outlook on the season than a usual four-win campaign. To hit that goal and eclipse the win total of last year’s squad, they’ll have to go through a familiar opponent with a not-so-familiar game.





Having spent the better part of the last decade in the basement of the Pac-12, Arizona has risen from heights little could’ve predicted just two years ago. After finishing the 2022 season at 1-11, Jedd Fisch had his work cut out to restore Wildcat football. Through the help of the transfer portal and a couple of high-profile recruits, the seasoned veteran has propelled UofA to eight wins this season and a chance to clinch a berth in the Pac-12 title game in 2023.





Having knocked off four ranked teams this season, including the same Utah group that demolished Arizona State, this is a far different Wildcats team that ASU bludgeoned 70-7 just three short years ago. A part of their resurgence has been their massive improvement on the offensive side of the ball, which defensive coordinator Brian Ward sees as a diverse yet lethal aspect of their success.





“They’re doing a great job,” Ward noted. “Very efficient offense. Very efficient with their quarterback play. They’re running the ball a lot better. That’s the biggest thing. Their offensive line has definitely matured. They have three running backs that are super physical and multi-dimensional. They can catch the football, they can run the football, they can pass block, really hard to get tendencies off those guys.”





The three-headed monster referred to by Ward includes Jonah Coleman, DJ Williams, and Michael Wiley, who have combined to contribute heavily to the Wildcat’s top-40 rushing attack in terms of yards per carry in the country. Even with their contributions out of the backfield, at the front of the Wildcats offense is freshman signal-caller Noah Fifita, who, after stepping in for Jayden de Laura midseason, has thrown for just under 2,000 yards with an elite 18:4 touchdown to interception ratio in the seven games he’s started. Fifita’s adaptability as both a passer and a scrambler has helped open things up for the Arizona offense, which now ranks in the top 30 in total offense in the nation.





“He’s a good quarterback,” defensive line coach Vince Amey said of Fifita. “He gets rid of the ball quickly, he’s savvy in the pocket, and they’ve been playing well. It’s important to make him uncomfortable. Get him off balance, get him off schedule. That’s always important, but it’s just extra this week.”





The rivalry may add to the sense of urgency, but the notion of ASU’s performance against Oregon last week also adds to it.





“We just didn’t come to play,” Amey noted. “We just didn’t come to play. We had been playing well all year; that was our worst game up front all season. I’m still a little chappy about it, disappointed for my guys. We gotta bounce back from that and take it out on these dudes.”





Even with the disappointment of the Oregon performance, Brian Ward still had plenty of praise for a defense that has been nothing short of impressive this year.





“They’re just a great group to work with,” Ward felt. “When they lay it out on the line, and they’re playing really hard, they’re really fun to watch. For the first time all year, I think we got in our feelings in the first half. Started thinking about winning or losing. That was the first time I saw that. But we got it together in the second half, and hopefully, we can carry that, I know we will, into this weekend. They’ve been a great group. They’re really bought into what we’re doing. They’ve learned from their mistakes and continued to grow, and there’s another opportunity this weekend.”





The memory of the Duck disaster still weighs on Ward, though, who had to reflect on his entire season to put together the game plan to combat Arizona’s high-flying offense. And while his job is to focus on the defensive aspect, he acknowledges the need for everything to be clicking at all times.





“Playing great defense and having a great football team has to do with all three phases,” Ward said. “It’s one of those things. It’s easy to look at one thing and go hey, that’s the bottom line. The stats don’t tell the whole story. There’s really more to it. There’s a lot that goes into a football season. When you get into the 12th week, there are a lot of characteristic and uncharacteristic things that happen with a football team. It’s my job to make sure that things stay in order, continue to move forward, and if we take a step backward, learn from it, so hopefully we can take two steps forward in the future.”





Fatigue and overall wear-and-tear have undoubtedly caught up to the Sun Devils at this point, as it has all season. Luckily for ASU, it looks as if reinforcements are on the way for Saturday, as contributors DeCarlos Brooks and Prince Dorbah are trending toward playing. At the same time, Jaden Rashada’s health continues to improve, according to Dillingham.





“DeCarlos will play this week,” Dillingham confirmed. “He’s back. We’ll see about Prince. Prince is trending back, which would be nice if we could get him back. Jaden has been cleared for a few weeks. It’s getting him back is the challenge, so we’re seeing where he’s at there. We’re not gonna put him on the field unless I feel like he’s a hundred percent and can go perform.”





With the learning experience of last week and some help on the way providing optimism, ASU now looks to not only spoil their rival’s season but somewhat salvage theirs on Saturday and leave their fans to the offseason with a positive memory.





“This game is everything,” Jordan Clark said. “Obviously, it’s the most important game now that it’s this week. Something we look forward to every year. Those guys are playing for a lot. They have a possible Pac-12 championship berth. It’s just a football game. I want everybody’s focus to be on winning the game. The season hasn’t gone as we wanted it to. There’s nothing after this, so I just want people to focus in and win a football game.”





“It’s one game, we’re putting it all out there,” BJ Green added. “Last game of the season, ain’t got nothing to lose, end it off on a high note.”





“Excited about this game,” Ward exclaimed. “It’s a way to finish the season right. It’s a way to have some momentum going into the offseason.”





“It’s the last game of the year, so you pull out all the stops,” Dillingham added. “Pull out everything you got. It’s its own season. This is the game that people remember.”



