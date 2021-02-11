ASUDevils - Preview: Oregon at ASU

After missing last week’s games at Colorado and Utah due to contact-tracing protocols, Arizona State (6-8 overall, 3-5 in conference) returns to action in a Thursday night showdown against Oregon.





At this juncture, it’s almost laughable how much COVID-19 has affected a once-promising season for the Sun Devils, who cannot seem to sustain any momentum in this topsy-turvy season.





Fresh off a home sweep of Cal and Stanford, ASU was aiming to extend its two-game winning streak against the Mountain schools last week. Instead, the Sun Devils were forced to postpone two more conference games, which pushes the season-total to six.





“I should know by now that something is coming, and I should prepare for it,” joked Bobby Hurley on his weekly radio interview with 98.7 FM.





“I was shocked to get the call (last week) about the positive [cases]. We had a really good practice on Monday, and the guys just had a confident way about them coming off a big win against Stanford. And then everything got brought to a halt. Again.”





It marked the second time this season ASU missed a road trip due to positive test results within its own program.





Hurley said three ASU players tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and although he did not specifically name the trio, he did tell reporters in a Wednesday Zoom call that (sit-out transfer) Luther Muhammad, freshman Pavlo Dziuba and an unnamed walk-on player would not be in attendance for Thursday’s contest against Oregon.





If those are the only three absent, the Sun Devils dodged a bullet considering all three are not part of the team’s regular rotation.





Nonetheless, ASU was forced to keep multiple players out of practice for an entire week due to contact-tracing protocols. Although most of the team returned to action on Monday, Hurley said he’s “taken it easy” in this week’s practices to build-up the group’s conditioning and avoid injuries.





Hurley said he’s been extremely pleased with his team’s response this week.





“I can’t remember a better 40 minutes of practice than what we had today,” he added. “So I feel good about the confidence that the team has shown this week...They’ve shown that (confidence) the last couple of games, and they’ve carried it over to the practice floor. “





Hurley said he is happy with the strides ASU has made on offense in recent weeks, particularly the ball movement and unselfishness the team has exhibited. However, he was quick to point out the Sun Devils still need work in other areas; such as help-side defense and rebounding.





In terms of the big picture, Hurley said he’s not even thinking about March Madness at the moment. He has taken a day-to-day approach to ASU’s season and is concentrating on ending the regular season on a high note.





Hurley indicated that behind the scenes ASU administrators are working closely with the Pac-12 Conference to “try and make up as many of the [postponed] games as possible.” At this juncture, it’s unclear how many of those games will be rescheduled.





Despite the uncertainty and frustrating nature of this season, Hurley has managed to stay positive, in large part, by adopting the mindset of his players.





“We’ve had a lot of injuries, illness, disruptions, postponements, and the guys have not mailed it in – by any stretch – so there’s still hope,” Hurley said.





-------------------------------------------





Oregon (10-4 overall, 5-3 conference) enters Thursday’s contest in a similar situation to ASU, albeit with a better record. Due to multiple pauses, both teams have played only eight conference games this season. The only Power-6 school that has played less is Xavier (six games).





In addition to having multiple games postponed this season, Oregon has been hit hard by injuries. Starting center N’Faly Dante suffered a season-ending ACL injury in mid-December, and the Ducks have played most of the year without starting guard Will Richardson, who only recently returned to action.





Oregon could also be without two key starters for Thursday’s game—guard Chris Duarte and forward Eric Williams. According to multiple reports, both players will be game-time decisions for the Ducks.





Duarte, who suffered an ankle injury last week at Washington State is among the league leaders in scoring (17.8 per game), 3-point shooting (45.1 percent) and steals (2.3), and is one of the leading candidates in the Pac-12 POY race. If he’s not able to go on Thursday, it will be a huge blow for Oregon.





Williams, who has missed the last two games due to COVID protocols averages 12.3 points per game and is the team’s second-leading rebounder (6.3 per game).





Even if Duarte and Williams are not available, head coach Dana Altman still has plenty of weapons at his disposal. The Ducks have an extremely deep bench, and although it’s not ideal, it can withstand the temporary losses of Duarte and Williams, if necessary.





Like most Altman-coached teams, this year’s Oregon squad features a slew of rangy wing players who are athletic and versatile.





The most notable is senior forward Eugene Omoruyi, who sat out last season after transferring from Rutgers. The 6-6 combo forward has been terrific for the Ducks this year, averaging 17.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.





Senior wing L.J. Figueroa, a transfer from St. John’s, adds versatility and scoring for the Ducks, while Will Richardson, a returning starter from last year’s squad is settling into the starting five. Richardson returned to the court last week after being sidelined early in the year with an ankle injury.





Rounding out the projected starting five is senior guard Amauri Hardy, a grad transfer from UNLV, and sophomore forward Chandler Lawson, a 6-8 post player who has seen a dip in minutes this season after a solid freshman campaign last year.





The Ducks’ second unit is led by sophomore Aaron Estrada and a trio of freshmen in Jalen Terry, Lok Wur, and Franck Kepnang.





With a ton of talent on its roster, it is not surprising the Ducks have a high-powered offense, which averages over 75 points per game in Pac-12 play.





Offensively, this squad runs many four-out sets (even five-out, at times), which allows their guards and wings to create off the bounce. The Ducks rely on dribble penetration to set up its shooters on the perimeter. Oregon shoots (23.8 per game) and makes (8.8) more 3-pointers than any Pac-12 team, connecting on a respectable 37 percent in league play.





Defensively, the Ducks rely on its length and athleticism to create havoc. Like most Altman-coached teams, they play aggressive on-ball defense, which often leads to turnovers or steals.





In conference play, the Ducks average a league-best 8.0 steals per game, and force 15.5 turnovers per contest, which ranks second in the Pac-12 (only behind ASU).





The Ducks, however, have had their fair share of issues on the glass this season. Much like ASU, they are not very big. In fact, only three rotation players measure taller than 6-foot-6.





Probable Starters:

ASU

G Remy Martin, 6-0, Sr. (18 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 4.2 APG)

G Josh Christopher, 6-5, Fr. (15.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 1.6 SPG)

F Marcus Bagley, 6-8, Fr. (11.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 1.2 APG)

F Kimani Lawrence, 6-8, Sr. (5 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 50% FG)

F Jalen Graham, 6-9, Jr. (7.9 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 1.9 BPG)





Oregon

G Amauri Hardy, 6-2, R-Sr. (6.1 PPG, 1.6 RPG, 3.6 APG)

G Will Richardson, 6-5, Jr. (14.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)

G/F L.J. Figueroa, 6-6, Sr. (10 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 1.5 SPG)

F Eugene Omoruyi, 6-6, R-Sr. (17.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.2 APG)

F Chandler Lawson, 6-8, So. (4.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.0 APG)





Key Stat: A big part of the defensive identity for both ASU and Oregon is creating turnovers. In Pac-12 play, the Sun Devils have forced a league-high 16.4 turnovers per game, while the Ducks have forced 15.5 per contest.





X-Factor: Can ASU finally win the battle on the glass? On paper, it would appear the Sun Devils should be able to compete and perhaps, even win the rebound battle on Thursday night. The Ducks’ front line is comparable in size, but they often elect to play ‘small ball,’ which could give ASU a rebounding advantage in those situations.





The Sun Devils have been out-rebounded in every game this season, except for one (the season opener versus Rhode Island).





Prediction: ASU 77, Oregon 74





Game Info:

When: 7:00 pm MST

Where: Desert Financial Arena – Tempe, Ariz.

TV/Radio: ESPN / 98.7 FM





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!