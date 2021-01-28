ASUDevils - Preview: Cal at ASU

Arizona State (4-8 overall, 1-5 in conference) is looking to snap a six-game losing steak—the longest skid in the Bobby Hurley era—in a Thursday night matchup against Cal.





It’s been a rough week for the Sun Devils, who lost back-to-back games against rival Arizona in a five-day span. The team’s most recent loss, on Monday, was never really in question.





ASU missed its first 12 shots and was outscored 12-0 to start the game. The Sun Devils looked completely disjointed—especially on offense—and fell behind by as many as 24 in the first half.





“I thought we were pretty flat, pretty sluggish early in that game,” Bobby Hurley said in his weekly radio interview with 98.7 FM. “We had some poor offensive possessions, took some really tough off-balanced contested shots didn’t really play together on that end of the floor, and it was reflected on the scoreboard.”





Despite playing better in the second half, ASU was not able to overcome a 22-point halftime deficit, and eventually fell 80-67 to Arizona.





The latest setback is just another example of a 2020-21 season that has not gone as planned for the Sun Devils.





Hurley took ownership of the team’s recent struggles, however, he also acknowledged this year’s squad has “not been a connected team,” especially compared to the teams he’s had at ASU the last three seasons.





Hurley did not single out any specific player for the team’s lack of cohesion, but he said the team’s on-court communication has suffered as a result.





“We had a couple of offensive possessions in the first half (of Monday’s game) where half the team was running one play, and the other half was running a different play,” Hurley said.





“That comes down to communication; from the coach to the player, from the point guard to the rest of the team on the floor, so we have to do a better job of that.”





Another issue that has plagued the Sun Devils in recent weeks is the team’s slow starts.





As a result, Hurley said he was “gonna experiment with some things” to help jump-start the game for ASU. It could be changes to the starting lineup, although he was reluctant to confirm that.





It wouldn’t be surprising, however, to see sophomore Jalen Graham inserted back into the starting five. Graham, who recently returned to action after being sidelined for a few weeks with Mono, has played some of the best basketball of his career in the last two games.





The bouncy forward posted 14 points and 11 rebounds—both career-highs—in Monday’s loss at Arizona.





“He looks like the guy I was watching in the preseason workouts,” Hurley stated. “It didn’t always translate early in the season, but he’s really playing a good level right now. He’s just got to keep maintaining that.”





Hurley acknowledged ASU’s next opponent, Cal, should be a tough matchup. However, he said this week’s practice was focused on correcting the issues with his own squad—and there are plenty—rather than concentrating on its upcoming foe.





“Our toughest opponent is ourselves right now,” he explained.





-------------------------------------





Similar to ASU, California (7-10 overall, 2-8 conference) enters Thursday’s matchup in a bit of a slump. The Bears have lost two straight, and six of its last eight games.





However, Cal has its best player and emotional leader, Matt Bradley, back in the lineup after he recently missed five games with an ankle injury. It was actually the second ankle injury Bradley suffered this season. (He missed a pair of games earlier in the year when he injured his other ankle.)





The Bears, who average a league-low 65 points per game in Pac-12 action, are happy to have Bradley’s scoring back in the fold.





The all-conference guard always seems jacked to play against ASU. In four career games versus the Sun Devils, Bradley has averaged 21 points per contest.





Bradley’s production alone, however, may not be enough. In addition to its struggles on offense, the Bears are among the worst defensive and rebounding teams in the conference. In fact, they average a league-low 28.5 boards per game.





One thing working in their favor: Cal has plenty of experience on its roster.





Joining Bradley in the starting backcourt is a pair of grad transfers – Makale Foreman (Stony Brook) and Ryan Betley (Penn) – who both joined the program in the offseason.

Neither are explosive athletes, which limits their impact on defense. However, the duo provides veteran leadership and perimeter shooting and possess high basketball IQ’s.





In the frontcourt, the Bears lean heavily on senior Grant Anticevich. The 6-8 forward got off to a slow start this season but has come on strong in recent weeks. Anticevich, who is one of the top 3-point shooters in the conference (42.5 percent), has averaged 16.7 points over the last three games.





Rounding out Cal’s starting five is junior Andre Kelly. The burly 6-foot-8 forward has been the Bears’ most consistent frontcourt player this season. He averages nearly 10 points per game on 61 percent shooting from the floor. He also pulls down a team-high 5.8 rebounds per game.





The Bears don’t get a ton of production from its bench, but head coach Mark Fox is not afraid to go deep into his rotation. He can (and will) play 10 to 11 players on any given night.





The bulk of the bench minutes go to guards Joel Brown and Jarred Hyder, as well as center Lars Thiemann. Brown (5.8 PPG, 3.5 APG) is typically the first guard off the bench. He has a ton of upside but needs to do a better job of playing under control and limiting his turnovers.





Hyder, a transfer from Fresno State, was not eligible when these two teams first met in early December, but the NCAA granted his waiver for immediate eligibility soon after that. The athletic 6-3 guard has been a nice addition to Cal’s roster.





Thiemann is a mobile 7-footer with sneaky athleticism. He is a decent rebounder for his size but is not the shot blocker you’d expect from someone with his measurables. He is also still a bit raw on the offensive end.





Rounding out Cal’s rotation is forwards Kuany Kuany and DJ Thorpe and guards Jalen Celestine and Monty Bowser.





Probable Starters:

ASU

G Remy Martin, 6-0, Sr. (17.4 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 4.2 APG)

G Alonzo Verge, 6-2, Sr. (14.4 PPG, 4 RPG, 3.6 APG)

G Josh Christopher, 6-5, Fr. (15.7 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.6 SPG)

F Marcus Bagley, 6-8, Fr. (12.1 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 37.7% 3PT)

F Jalen Graham, 6-9, Jr. (7 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2 BPG)





Cal

G Makale Foreman, 6-1, R-Sr. (10.1 PPG, 1.9 APG, 36.2% 3PT)

G Matt Bradley, 6-4, Jr. (17.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.6 APG)

G Ryan Betley, 6-5, R-Sr. (10.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.5 APG)

F Grant Anticevich, 6-8, Sr. (10.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 42.5% 3PT)

F Andre Kelly, 6-8, Jr. (9.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 60.5% FG)





Key Stat: 47 days. That’s how long it’s been since ASU has experienced the taste of victory. The Sun Devils’ last win was on Dec. 13 at Grand Canyon, in a narrow one-point victory over the Lopes.





X-Factor: Can ASU get off to a strong start in the first half? As mentioned above, the Sun Devils have been slow coming out of the gate in recent weeks. In fact, over the last five games, ASU has averaged only 29 points in the first half of its contests, which is a stark contrast to the 42.4 points the team has averaged in the second half.





“We have not played well, and we’ve dug a hole for ourselves in the first halves of games,” Hurley explained. “It seems like we have issues with the first half of the game, and then late in the game. We’re doing okay in the middle; we just gotta clean up the early stages of the first half.”





Prediction: ASU 74, Cal 67





Game Info:

When: 9:00 pm MST

Where: Desert Financial Arena – Tempe, Ariz.

TV/Radio: FS1 / 620 AM