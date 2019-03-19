Hurley called Martin’s injury a “mild groin strain”, but said he is confident that his floor general will be “very close to 100 percent” when the team takes the court on Wednesday night.

One potential concern for the Sun Devils, however, is the status of starting point guard Remy Martin, who injured his groin in the first half of ASU’s 79-75 overtime loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals last Friday.

Also, unlike last year’s team, this group is headed into the tourney with some momentum. ASU has won six of its last eight – and seem to be peaking at the right time.

Unlike last season’s team, which relied heavily on guard play and three-point shooting, the 2018-19 Sun Devils have more size and athleticism. This has enabled the team to become more balanced on the offensive end, while also transforming ASU into one of the nation’s best rebounding teams.

Hurley is confident with this year’s squad, which he said is better suited for NCAA Tournament success.

ASU, who lost to Syracuse 60-56 in last season’s First Four matchup, is hoping for a better result this time around.

“…I remind the team that we put banners up in our practice facility with all of the NCAA Tournament appearances, and you know, you have to look a long way back to see two [consecutive] appearances on that banner. So I take a lot of pride in [returning to the tournament], and we’re looking to build on that.”

“It’s an awesome moment for our program,” Hurley said. “We’re setting a standard for getting back and competing in these types of events.”

In only his fourth season at the helm, Hurley is quickly changing the perception of ASU basketball, and he’s excited to be back in the NCAA Tournament.

By virtue of being one of the final at-large bids, ASU is slated to play in Wednesday night’s play-in game against St. John’s. The winner will ironically face Buffalo—the team Bobby Hurley coached from 2013 to 2015 before taking the job at ASU—on Friday afternoon.

For the first time since 1981, Arizona State (22-10 overall, 12-6 in conference play), is making a return trip to the NCAA Tournament. And for a second straight year, the Sun Devils’ postseason journey will begin in Dayton, the site of the First Four matchups.

Bobby Hurley tells us on @CBSSportsNet that Arizona State's Remy Martin (groin) went through every drill today in practice and should be 100 percent by the time the Sun Devils face St. John's on Wednesday.

Martin’s effectiveness could play a significant role for ASU, who is hoping for an extended road trip this week.





“You know, we packed [enough luggage] to get us to Sunday,” Hurley joked. “We’re going to go to Dayton, and hopefully we’re going to Tulsa next – and that’s how we’re approaching it.”





Much like its First Four opponent, St. John’s (21-12, 8-10) has had an up-and-down season. The Red Storm own impressive victories over Marquette (twice), Villanova and VCU—who are all in the field of 68—but have stumbled down the stretch.





St. John’s has lost five of its last seven games, including a 32-point drubbing from Marquette in the Big East Tournament, and seem to be trending in the wrong direction as they enter the NCAA tourney.





When they play up to their potential, however, St. John’s is one of the more dangerous teams in the country. They are small, quick, athletic, and have the ability to wreak havoc on both ends of the floor.





On offense, the Red Storm certainly have the potential to be explosive, as indicated by their 77.5 points per game. However, it’s their savvy ball-control, which makes their offense so effective.





As a team, they shoot a modest 45.3 percent from the floor, but they rarely beat themselves. They commit only 10.3 turnovers per game, which ranks 14th nationally, and their turnover margin of plus-5.1 is the fourth-best in college basketball.





St. John’s offense is quarterbacked by one of the top point guards in the country, Shamorie Ponds. The 6-foot-1 junior is a confident player who seems to have a flair for the dramatic.





Ponds, a two-time All-Big East First Team selection, is a dynamo with the ball in his hands and can create offense for himself -- or his teammates. He ranked third in the Big East in scoring (19.5 points per game), second in assists (5.2) and first in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.6).





Another gifted scorer in the Red Storm’s backcourt is junior Mustapha Heron, who averages 14.9 points per game. The well-built 6-foot-5 guard is equally comfortable driving to the rack or shooting from deep. Heron, who transferred from Auburn last May, was one of the Big East’s best three-point shooters this season (42.1 percent).





St. John’s gets even more scoring punch from sophomore L.J. Figueroa. Due to the Red Storm’s lack of size, the 6-foot-6 wing has essentially played out of position the entire season as the team’s four-man. However, it has not slowed down Figueroa, who has made the successful jump from junior college to the Division-1 ranks. He is averaging 14.3 points and 1.8 steals per game, while also leading the team in rebounding (6.2).





On the defensive end, St. John’s is led by redshirt-junior Justin Simon, who was the Big East Defensive Player of the Year this season. Simon, who played his freshman season at Arizona before transferring to St. John’s, is a talented defender who is capable of guarding four positions on the court. Don’t be surprised to see the 6-foot-5 guard assigned to ASU’s leading scorer, Luguentz Dort, on Wednesday night.





Rounding out the Red Storm’s starting five is redshirt-senior Marvin Clark. The burly 6-foot-7 forward is a versatile big man who can play inside or out. He is a capable three-point shooter (36 percent) who isn’t afraid to let it fly from deep – he attempted a team-high 200 three-pointers this season—but might be better suited to play near the hoop. Clark is the team’s second-leading rebounder with 5.4 boards per game.





St. John’s rotation typically goes eight deep, and they don’t get a ton of production from their bench, especially since guard Mikey Dixon transferred in early January.





The team’s sixth man is sophomore Bryan Trimble Jr., who averages 16.5 minutes per contest. The 6-foot-3 guard isn’t known for his offensive game—he only shoots 34 percent from the field—but he gives head coach Chris Mullin another strong defender on the perimeter.





Redshirt-sophomore Sedee Keita is perhaps the team’s most “true” post player. The 6-foot-9 forward has a raw offensive game, but he is a capable rebounder and is easily the team’s best shot blocker. He averages a team-high one blocked shot per contest, despite logging only 13.7 minutes per game.





Freshman Greg Williams rounds out St. John’s rotation. The 6-foot-2 combo guard is quick, athletic and excels in the open floor. He doesn’t provide much offense, but he is a solid perimeter defender.





Probable Starters:

Arizona State:

G....Remy Martin……..6-0…..SO……13.4 PPG…..5.1 APG

G….Luguentz Dort……6-4……FR……16.1 PPG…..4.3 RPG

G….Rob Edwards……..6-4…..R-JR.…11.3 PPG…..3.1 RPG

F…..Zylan Cheatham…6-8….R-SR….11.8 PPG…10.4 RPG

F…..Romello White…..6-8….R-SO…..8.7 PPG……5.3 RPG





St. John’s:

G.….Shamorie Ponds…..6-1….JR…….19.5 PPG…..5.2 APG

G…..Justin Simon…….….6-5…R-JR.....10.4 PPG…..5.0 RPG

G…..Mustapha Heron…6-5….JR……..14.9 PPG…..4.7 RPG

G-F...LJ Figueroa….….….6-6….SO…….14.3 PPG…..6.2 RPG

F…...Marvin Clark…….…6-7…R-SR…..10.8 PPG…..5.4 RPG





Why ASU Can Win: The Sun Devils should be able to overwhelm a smaller, less physical Red Storm team. St. John’s has struggled to defend the hoop—opponents shoot 51 percent on two-point attempts—and rebound the ball. In fact, the Red Storm’s rebound rate of 45.7 percent ranks 338th nationally (out of 353 teams). ASU, on the other hand, is ranked 38th overall.





On offense, don’t be surprised to see ASU establish forward Romello White on the low block early, and often. White (and ASU’s other big men) could pose problems for St. John’s frontcourt, which features only two players—Keita and Clark—who are taller than 6-foot-6.





Another thing to monitor: ASU’s physical style of play was often compromised by Pac-12 officiating this season. It will be interesting to see if that is the case in the NCAA Tournament, where teams are typically allowed to play with more contact. If the officials, in fact, allow the teams to play more physical, the Sun Devils should benefit.





Why St. John’s Can Win: The Red Storm, who play at the 48th fastest tempo according to KenPom, like to get up and down the court. They have the athleticism and quickness to excel in the open floor. However, when they slow it down, they do a masterful job of protecting the ball.





Led by Ponds, their ball control is among the best in the country. The averaged only 10.3 turnovers per game this season, and their turnover margin of 5.1 ranks fourth nationally. In the half-court set, they are dangerous because they have multiple ball handlers and shooters. As a team, the Red Storm shoot 36.1 percent from beyond the arc.





By all accounts, St. John’s is average on the defensive end, but they do a great job of creating turnovers. Led by Simon, the Big East’s Defensive Player of the Year, the Red Storm’s ball-hawking defense led the league in steals (8.9 per game).





Key Stat: Here’s an interesting tidbit that should motivate both ASU and St. John’s: Exactly one team from the First Four play-in games has advanced to the round of 32 since its inception in 2011. Interestingly, in seven of the eight years, it was the team that won Wednesday’s night game. Of course, that is the ASU-St. John’s matchup this season.





X-Factor: Remy Martin’s groin injury. It’s no secret the sophomore guard is the key to ASU’s offense. With Martin only being at “50 or 60 percent” against Oregon, according to Hurley, it’s not surprising the Sun Devils lost Friday’s contest. If ASU hopes to make any kind of run in the NCAA Tournament, they will undoubtedly need their floor general to be healthy.





Luckily for the Sun Devils, it sounds like Martin should be ready to go. Hurley called Martin’s injury a “mild” groin strain and said a recent MRI did not reveal any kind of tear. As a result, Hurley said he is confident that when the Sun Devils take the court on Wednesday night that Martin should “be very close to 100 percent.”





Prediction: ASU 79, St. John’s 74





Game Info:

When: 6:10 pm MST

Where: UD Arena – Dayton, Ohio

TV: TruTV

Radio: 98.7 FM