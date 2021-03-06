ASUDevils - Preview: ASU at Utah

Arizona State (10-12 overall, 7-9 conference) wraps up the regular season with a Saturday afternoon matchup against a slumping Utah squad.





ASU is coming off a 75-61 loss at Colorado on Thursday night. The Sun Devils went toe-to-toe with the 24th ranked Buffaloes for an entire half, but CU’s 8-0 run early in the second half put the game out of reach.





“(Colorado) came out to start the second half and really turned it up a notch defensively,” Bobby Hurley told reporters after the game. “You can look at the game and say we were close and down one at the half, but I thought there were more opportunities to [build a lead], and we just didn’t take advantage of that.”





Thursday’s loss was significant because it prevents ASU from finishing with a top-5 seed in the conference standings, which would have given them a first-round bye in next week’s Pac-12 Tournament.





Now, in order to win the conference tournament (and get an automatic bid to the NCAA tourney), the Sun Devils will need to win four games in a four-day span in Las Vegas next week.





Thursday’s game was billed as a matchup between the conference’s top two point guards—Remy Martin and McKinley Wright IV—but it turned out to be a one-sided affair. Wright propelled his team to victory with a game-high 24 points, while Martin, the Pac-12’s leading scorer, was held to six points on 1-of-9 shooting.





“I thought (Remy) never got into a good rhythm,” Hurley explained. “And he didn’t really look like himself, a guy who’s scored eight straight 20-plus games. You attribute that definitely to Colorado; they had a lot to do with it.”





Martin, who also dealt with foul trouble in the first half, was harassed the entire night by Colorado guard Eli Parquet, who face-guarded Martin for most of the contest. Parquet, one of the best on-ball defenders in the Pac-12, played a key role in snapping Martin’s streak of eight consecutive games with 20 or more points.

With both Martin and Alonzo Verge (8 points on 3-of-12 shooting) struggling on Thursday night, ASU got significant contributions from Holland Woods (15 points) and Jaelen House (13 points, 3-of-5 from three-point range). Kimani Lawrence also chipped in with 10 points.





There is little time, however, for ASU to dwell on the latest setback. Due to Saturday’s early tip-off (12 PM), the Sun Devils will be back on the court in less than 48 hours.





And there is a reason for Hurley to be cautiously optimistic about the current state of his squad as they head into the regular season finale, and look ahead to next week’s conference tournament.





“(Thursday’s) game was probably the most depth we’ve had in a long time,” Hurley said. “We are getting healthier, getting bigger, and getting Marcus (Bagley) back is going to be a plus.”





-------------------------------------------





Utah (10-12 overall, 7-11 conference) limps into Saturday’s contest having lost five of its last six games, including Wednesday’s 75-70 loss against Oregon State.





The Utes, who currently sit in 9th place in the conference standings (one spot behind the Sun Devils), are in a similar spot to ASU. They are trying to get healthy and gain some momentum heading into next week’s Pac-12 Tournament.





Much like ASU, they will need to win four games in Vegas next week in order to qualify for the NCAA tourney – something that has evaded the program the last four seasons.





It’s been an up-and-down season for Utah, who has enjoyed wins over the likes of Arizona, USC, Stanford, and (at) Colorado. At one point during the season, the Utes were even considered a fringe NCAA Tournament team, but their recent skid has eliminated any chance of an at-large bid.





One constant for the team, however, has been the play of junior Timmy Allen. The 6-6 small forward is one of the most versatile players in the conference. In addition to averaging 17 points per game (fifth-best in the Pac-12), he also ranks among the league’s top-15 in rebounding, assists, and steals. Allen, who earned All-Pac-12 honors last year, is well on his way to earning that distinction for a second straight season.





Joining Allen in the starting frontcourt is sophomore Branden Carlson. The 7-foot center has blossomed into a two-way threat this season. He averages 9.2 points per game on 55 percent shooting, but his greatest value may be on the defensive end, where he has developed into one of the league’s premier shot blockers. He averages 1.8 blocks per game, which ranks second in the Pac-12.





At the other frontcourt, spot is sophomore Mikael Jantunen. After serving as a key reserve last year, the 6-8 combo forward has flourished as a full-time starter this season. Jantunen, who shoots a league-best 59.8 percent from the field, is known for his efficiency and versatility. He’s recently had to reintegrate himself into the Utes’ lineup after missing five games last month to play for the Finnish National Team.





In the backcourt, Utah leans heavily on senior Alfonso Plummer. The 6-1 shooting guard is a lethal scorer, as evidenced by the 35 points he dropped on Oregon State in Pac-12 tournament game last season. Plummer, who does most of his damage from beyond the arc has drained 53 three-pointers this season (tied for second-most in the Pac-12).





Rounding out the Utes’ starting five is usually sophomore Rylan Jones. The steady 6-foot point guard is among the league leaders in assists (4 per game), and his 3.58 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks in the top-10 nationally. Jones, however, missed Wednesday’s game (against Oregon State) after he re-injured his shoulder versus USC last weekend. He also missed a handful of games last month when he originally sustained the injury.





If Jones is not available for Saturday’s contest, look for Utah to start freshman Pelle Larsson in his place. The 6-5 combo guard has had a solid rookie season for the Utes. He’s a savvy player with a nice all-around game and also one of the top 3-point shooters in the Pac-12 (50 percent).





Utah has a solid second unit, which usually features Larsson as the team’s sixth man. The Utes also get significant bench contributions from junior Riley Battin (6.3 PPG) and freshman guard Ian Martinez (4.3 PPG). Sophomores Lahat Thioune and Jaxon Brenchley round out the rotation.





Probable Starters:

ASU

G Remy Martin, 6-0, Sr. (20.5 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 3.7 APG)

G Holland Woods, 6-1, Sr. (6.5 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 1.8 APG)

G Alonzo Verge, 6-2, Sr. (12.7 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 4.0 APG)

F Kimani Lawrence, 6-8, Sr. (8.3 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 0.8 APG)

F Jalen Graham, 6-9, Jr. (8.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.7 BPG)





Utah

G Alfonso Plummer, 6-1, Sr. (13.1 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 37.1% 3PT)

G Pelle Larsson, 6-5, Fr. (8.1 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 50% 3PT)

F Timmy Allen, 6-6, Jr. (17.0 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.8 APG)

F Mikael Jantunen, 6-8, So. (8.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.5 APG)

C Branden Carlson, 7-0, So. (9.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.8 BPG)





Key Stat: ASU has lost its last five road games by an average of 9.4 points.





X-Factor: Can Remy Martin bounce back after Thursday’s loss? The senior guard never seemed to find a rhythm on Thursday night, partly due to foul trouble, but mostly due to Colorado’s pesky defenders.





The Sun Devils are at their best when Martin is playing well, and they’ll need him to bounce back in a big way on Saturday.





Prediction: ASU 75, Utah 70





Game Info:

Time: 12:00 pm MST

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center – Salt Lake City, Utah

TV/Radio: FS1 / 620 AM