Preseason camp preview: Defense

If there is one topic that most ASU fans can agree on these days, it’s that the Sun Devil defense is largely a proven group of players with one of the best front sevens in the Pac-12 conference this year. If its secondary can answer concerns as they replace four seniors, this Arizona State defense could come close to duplicating its league-leading performance from last year.

Defensive Line

Returning Players: Michael Matus, Anthonie Cooper, Omar Norman-Lott, Travez Moore, B.J. Green, Tautala Pesefea, Joe Moore, Gharin Stansbury, B’Ahmad Miller, Matthew Pola Mao

Departures: D.J. Davidson (NFL Draft entry), Tyler Johnson (NFL Draft entry), Shannon Forman (graduation), Jermayne Lole (transfer), Corey Stephens (graduation), Amiri Johnson (no longer on roster), Stanley Lambert (dismissed from team)

Newcomers: Nesta Jade Silvera (transfer), Robby Harrison (freshman), Dylan Hall (JUCO), Jalil Rivera-Harvey (JUCO), Brandon McElroy (JUCO), Blazen Lono-Wong (freshman)

Since his arrival at ASU, defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez has done a remarkable job of developing both starting talent and depth, but 2022 appears to be his greatest challenge to date after the departures of two 2021 All-Pac-12 honorees and a third that was one of the nation’s most productive defensive linemen prior to a season-ending injury before the 2021 season.

At defensive end, Michael Matus and Anthonie Cooper return after seeing substantial action in 2021, as does former LSU transfer Travez Moore, who showed tremendous promise as a pass-rusher early in the year before suffering a season-ending injury. The group as a whole will work to offset the loss of First-Team All-Pac-12 pick Tyler Johnson from last year.

Last season, Cooper totaled 30 tackles, including 5.0 for loss with 3.5 sacks, while Matus had 28 tackles, including 5.5 for loss with 0.5 sacks. Moore had six tackles in three games of action, including 2.5 for loss with a lone sack.

As the team works to replace D.J. Davidson and Shannon Forman from last season as well as Jermayne Lole from the previous years, the interior of the line is headed up by returning contributors Omar Norman-Lott and Tautala Pesefea.

Norman-Lott is tied with Cooper as the team’s leading returning defensive lineman in terms of tackles from last season with 30, while Norman-Lott also tacked on 4.0 tackles for loss with 2.0 sacks. Pesefea had 20 tackles, including one for loss in 2021.

Many eyes will be on the continued growth of B.J. Green, who arrived last fall as an undersized (6-0, 260) walk-on lineman but immediately earned a gameday role and ultimately became ASU’s leader in sacks for the 2021 season.

Statistically, Green had eight tackles, including his team-high 5.0 sacks. This season will be a proving ground for Green to continue his ability to pressure quarterbacks while also expanding into a more versatile role of contribution.

Joe Moore also returns after showing flashes of what made him a four-star recruit, while Gharin Stansbury and his high upside figures to be a key component of the line rotation.

Last year, Moore had six tackles, including 2.5 for loss with 1.5 sacks, while Stansbury had two tackles posting one sack in eight games played.

B’Ahmad Miller and Matthew Pola Mao both bring a notable level of intrigue to the Sun Devil lineup, though there also is uncertainty as to what level of contribution can be expected from either player.

Miller, a three-star member of the 2017 recruiting class, played in five games across the 2017-20 seasons for Maryland before transferring to ASU. Meanwhile, Pola Mao, the No. 44 defensive tackle recruit from the 2019 class, was one of the top recruits in the state of Arizona during his high school days and spent the 2019-20 seasons at Kansas State without appearing in a game before making his way to Arizona State.

It seems unlikely at this juncture that either Miller or Pola Mao will begin much higher than on the third-team defense, but ASU’s eagerness to rotate linemen could still enable either or both to see reps this season.

A new lineman to keep an eye on figures to be Nesta Jade Silvera, a transfer from Miami (Fla.) with a wealth of experience at the Power-5 level. From 2018-21 with the Hurricanes, he appeared in 41 games with 18 starts across the 2020-21 seasons. As a starter the past two seasons, he posted a combined 73 total tackles with 13.5 for loss with a sack and a forced fumble while receiving Honorable Mention All-ACC recognition in 2020. For his collegiate career, he has 105 total tackles, including 16.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks.

Freshman Robby Harrison arrived in time for spring practices earlier this year, and the early impression is that he should earn time in the defensive line rotation during the 2022 season as he came physically readymade for the rigor of the college game.

Junior college transfers Dylan Hall, Jalil Rivera-Harvey, and Brandon McElroy will also work to fortify the defensive line, while freshman lineman Blazen Lono-Wong also begins his Sun Devil career this fall.

Linebacker

Returning Players: Kyle Soelle, Merlin Robertson, Connor Soelle, Will Shaffer, Caleb McCullough

Departures: Darien Butler (NFL Draft entry), Eric Gentry (transfer), Jordan Banks (transfer)

Newcomers: James Djonkam (JUCO)

ASU linebacker Merlin Robertson was voted second team preseason All-Pac 12 (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Between departures and limited incoming acquisitions, though ASU has returning experience and talent at linebacker, its depth is nearly razor thin as it will barely manage to assemble a scholarship two-deep across the three linebacker positions.

Leading the way among the returners is Kyle Soelle, a defender who has gradually improved each year he has played at ASU, capped off by a team-high 88 tackles while ranking second on the team with 8.0 tackles-for-loss in 2021.

For his career, the Scottsdale Saguaro product has appeared in 42 games with 149 total tackles, including 13.0 for loss with 4.0 sacks, eight pass deflections, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. Entering his final year at Arizona State, Soelle was named an Honorable Mention Preseason All-Pac-12 pick by the conference media.

Returning for his final tour of duty is the enigmatic Merlin Robertson, a player looking to recapture the dominance he showed as a true freshman in 2018.

At this point, quite frankly, it appears to be clear that the proverbial ship has sailed on Robertson becoming the elite defender that his sensational freshman season indicated he would become, but that said, he is still an above average linebacker with a wealth of experience who should be one of the top tacklers on the team. However, he still garners significant respect from the conference media as he was recently named a Preseason Second-Team All-Pac-12 selection for 2022.

Last season, Robertson appeared in 12 games and was named Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 after he had 64 tackles and three interceptions but only managed 0.5 tackles-for-loss without a sack. For his ASU career, Robertson has appeared in 41 games and has 237 total tackles, including 15.5 for loss with 7.0 sacks – although he hasn’t recorded a sack since the 2019 season – while also posting 11 total pass deflections, six interceptions, four force fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

With the early departure by Darien Butler to the NFL and transfer by Eric Gentry to USC, a starting spot opens at linebacker for ASU and figures to create a “Soelle squared” situation with Kyle’s younger brother, Connor being an odds-on favorite to be a full-time starter this year.

In 13 games last year, Soelle posted 17 tackles, including one for loss. He also appeared in five games across the 2019-20 seasons.

Will Shaffer will also push for reps on defense after recording four tackles in 12 games last year, while Caleb McCullough chipped in two tackles in seven games in 2021 and should hold at least a position on the two-deep.

After Rodney Groce became the personification of the Grandpa Simpson GIF by transferring in and out of the program in what seemed like a heartbeat this past spring, ASU added linebacker James Djonkam from the JUCO level.

Djonkam (6-4, 250) had reported offers from decent G5 programs such as UTSA and Liberty, along with New Mexico State, North Texas, and Texas State, while he also mentioned that Auburn was a finalist for his services. Djonkam brings an advantageous four years to play three, so 2022 could be a developmental type of year for him at ASU with seniors such as Kyle Soelle and Merlin Robertson ahead of him.

Cornerback

Returning Players: Timarcus Davis, Jordan Clark, Keon Markham, Macen Williams, Ed Woods, RJ Regan, Isaiah Johnson

Departures: Chase Lucas (graduation), Jack Jones (graduation), Tommi Hill (transfer)

Newcomers: Ro Torrence (transfer), Tarik Luckett (JUCO)

Keon Markham started most of spring practice at corner opposite Timarcus Davis