Defense: DL (B-), LB (B), DB (A-)...In general, the defense exceeded my expectations this spring. Coming off of back-to-back years outside the Top 100 in total defense, though, that doesn’t mean a ton. I was really impressed with Chase Lucas and Jalen Harvey in the defensive backfield, as well as Nick Ralston and Jay Jay Wilson at linebacker — it’s interesting how three recent transplants from the offense have been some of the standout defensive pieces.

GRIFFITH: Offense: QB (B-), RB (A), WR (B+), OL (C+)...As you can see by my grades, I was most impressed with the running backs, and particularly Trelon Smith (more on him in the next question). Aside from that, there wasn’t a lot of “new” information to me. Manny Wilkins is the bona fide starting QB and N’Keal Harry and Kyle Williams are the top two receivers. As Jack mentioned, the offensive line should figure things out more in the fall with increased depth and the addition of Casey Tucker.

Defense: DL (B+), LB (B-), DB (B)...Danny Gonzales’ group focused more on fundamentals than the intricacies of the 3-3-5. The new-look defensive line began to take shape, Jay Jay Wilson emerged as a strong defensive leader and the secondary began identifying potential starters at each of the five positions, headlined by the promising performance from Jalen Harvey after his move from receiver.

HARRIS: Offense: QB (B), RB (B+), WR (A-), OL (C+)...ASU had to adjust to minimal offensive changes this spring. A lack of depth on the line and in the backfield proved a challenge for the group, but Manny Wilkins looked mostly sharp, N’Keal Harry looked dangerous and the unit consistently moved the ball in scrimmages, especially in two-minute drills.

Q: What were your impressions of each group? How would you grade each?

Almost a week removed from the end of Arizona State spring practices, Devils Digest’s staff writers Jack Harris and Jeff Griffith answer ASU fans’ various questions regarding the team.

GRIFFITH: I’d have to agree with Jack. It’s much more laid-back, but at the same time, everyone seems a little more locked in. It runs a little more smoothly, it just kind of has that feeling of “business as usual.” Maybe this was just my own observation, but it seemed like that was the case pretty early on in the spring. That said, while I’d call it “quiet” from a coaching perspective — less yelling, like Jack mentioned — I wouldn’t call it “quiet” from a camaraderie perspective. You can get a sense for some of the friendly competition among teammates based on the practice atmosphere and the way guys interact.

HARRIS: Practices seemed much calmer and controlled. A main reason was a lack of yelling or other demonstrative actions from the coaching staff, a toned-down philosophy Edwards purposefully implemented with his new staff: "When you scream it's just noise. When you focus, when you get really soft in your speech, people go, 'Oh, what is he saying?'” he said this spring. Another new feature of spring practice was “theory period”, which Edwards described as a glorified water-break where coaches impart wisdom on their players. Edwards said he likes to tell football stories during theory but other ASU coaches used it as an extra teaching period in the middle of practice.

Q: What are some differences between spring practices as compared to the Todd Graham era? Logistics as well as interactions.

GRIFFITH: They’re certainly both solid backups, but they’re backups for a reason. Wilkins looked significantly more confident in the pocket, more accurate through the air, and has been praised as a leader by his coaching staff throughout the spring. Barnett and Sterling-Cole are certainly capable, but ASU would take a few steps back if Wilkins isn’t under center for any given reason.

HARRIS: Not far. Though neither Blake Barnett nor Dillon Sterling-Cole have the consistency of Wilkins, both showed an ability to lead the offense this spring. Barnett was the more accurate and dependable of the pair of backups but Sterling-Cole’s strong spring game performance offered a glimpse of his potential. Losing Wilkins would surely hurt but ASU is much more prepared this season than it was when Wilkins and Brady White went down in 2016.

Q: If Manny is the anointed starter how far behind are the other QBs should we need to thrust them into action?

GRIFFITH: The most glaring issue in terms of depth has been on the offensive line, but the running backs group has fallen victim of it as well. Like Jack said, I don’t expect depth to be an issue once the entire roster is together in the fall.

HARRIS: Most of the spring-time depth issues should be remedied by the arrival of the freshmen recruiting class and pair of offensive line grad transfers, Casey Tucker and Roy Hemsley. Running backs Brock Sturges and A.J. Carter could feature in the offense next season, 4-star linebacker Merlin Robertson could compete for the starting job in the middle and ASU welcomes four freshmen defensive backs as well.

Q: Does the team have depth issues, especially at spots like RB and LB that were thin in the spring?

As far as who hurt his stock, maybe Blake Barnett? I entered this spring pretty confident that he’d be Manny Wilkins’ first backup, and while he didn’t really do anything to prove me wrong, he didn’t do much to prove me right either. Dillon Sterling-Cole didn’t necessarily move into the second-team quarterback role, and I don’t necessarily expect him to, but his hat is at least back in the ring for that discussion.

GRIFFITH: I’d also have to go with Trelon Smith. He really proved to me that he deserves to at least have some breathing room between himself and the incoming freshmen for the second-string spot, and maybe even compete for the starting job. Obviously, we didn’t see a lot of Eno Benjamin, so there’s a bit of recency bias for Smith, but he definitely showed ways — especially in the passing game, as Jack mentioned — that he can and should be involved.

On the flip side, I think Khaylan Thomas missed a big opportunity to cement himself as the best MLB on the roster. Instead, Thomas, the country’s 16th-best ILB prospect in 2015, ended camp taking second-team reps behind converted running back Nick Ralston.

HARRIS: Trelon Smith helped himself the most. With four running back recruits on their way this summer, there was no guarantee Smith would be a featured back this fall. But after Eno Benjamin got injured two weeks ago, Smith successfully handled the load of a starting running back, showing vision between the tackles and appearing to be a serious weapon in the passing game.

Q: Who helped themselves the most this spring? Did anyone do themselves a disfavor?

Q: Did this team look fundamentally improved at the end of Spring? Blocking, tackling, etc.

HARRIS: Yes. Fundamentals have been the focus this spring, especially with the defense. Gonzales said he thought his group looked night-and-day better by the end of spring camp with alignment and technique. Another sign of improvement has been in special teams, which looked sharper during the last week of practice after a shaky beginning to the spring.

GRIFFITH: Absolutely, compared to the beginning of spring practices. A lot of that, I think, has been recognizable on the defensive side of the ball, probably because of Danny Gonzales’ “loafing” system, where the entire defense is required to run one ten-yard spring for every time a defensive player exhibits a lack of effort during practice Towards the last couple practice, scrimmage plays were generally cleaner on both sides of the ball, which allowed for a lot more visibility in terms of which individuals stood out positively or negatively.

Q: Among the new assistants, who stands out in term of substantive impact on the position? Not so much recruiting, but leadership, alignment, assignment, etc.

HARRIS: I think you can pick any of the new defensive coaches, but I’ll say defensive line coach Shaun Nua. The former Navy assistant helped transition Shannon Forman and Jordan Hoyt to new positions on the edge and began getting Ohio State transfer Darius Slade integrated into the defense. Nua also discussed how a buy-in to ASU’s new culture was necessary before the team would be able to implement a new system: “You have to get to their hearts. You’ve got to have them believe in our system,” he said.

GRIFFITH: I’ve really enjoyed watching Shaun Nua work with the defensive line as well, but I’ll go with Antonio Pierce. Talking to some of the different linebackers, it’s pretty clear Pierce’s NFL experience is extremely valuable to them. With some of the young talent he’s been able to hand-pick through his experience in southern California — four-star Merlin Robertson comes to mind first — I wouldn’t be surprised to see him develop a very cohesive unit over the next couple of years.

Q: When evaluating the second level of receivers- Chatman, Newsome, Jenkins, et al, how would you rank them in terms of potential 2018 targets and what are their strengths, weaknesses?

BOTH: It looked like Ryan Jenkins separated himself from the rest of the second group of receivers during the spring. The sixth-year senior looked a capable X-receiver, backing up N’Keal Harry for most of the spring, but also caught passes out of the slot and as a Z. If Harry or Williams get hurt, Jenkins could be the first man up. After him, Chatman had a good camp, taking a lot of first-team reps at the Z. He doesn’t have the deep threat ability of Frank Darby but looked dependable on shorter routes across the middle. Ryan Newsome and Trevor Russell split second-team reps in the slot and appear to be on the fringes of the receiver rotation.

SHORT ANSWERS

Q: Is Sleep-Dalton the starting punter?

HARRIS: Yes. The Aussie wasn’t seen shanking kicks this spring, a problem he had last year. He looked sharp as camp unfolded.

GRIFFITH: Yes, he looked a lot cleaner and more consistent this spring than he did last season. I’d be surprised to see him lose his starting job.

Q: Can we expect to see fewer blitz packages than ASU has become known for?

HARRIS: Probably. Few Pac-12 teams blitzed more than ASU under Todd Graham and Gonzales’ 3-3-5 is built around better downfield pass coverage than bringing a lot of people after the quarterback. Receiver Ryan Newsome commented on this early in spring when asked his thoughts on the defense, saying “I think we’ll be blitzing a lot less than we did, which is good.”

GRIFFITH: It seems that’ll be the case, especially with the emphasis on pass coverage within the 3-3-5 that Jack mentioned.

Q: Can we expect on third and one or even going on fourth and one to see Wilkins under center so the backs are not starting 10 yards from the line of scrimmage in a shotgun formation?

HARRIS: Definitely. And not just in short yardage situations either. ASU has made it a point to play from under center more. It will help the run the ball more, something Edwards is keen to do: “We’re going to be able to run the football. We’re going to have to run the football because the last time I checked, I like running the football.”

GRIFFITH: Without a doubt. Shotgun formations have been pretty rare compared to last season throughout spring and I think that plays very well into the personnel featured on ASU’s offense. The running backs, in particular, I think, will benefit from the kinds of under-center formations ASU’s been using.

Q: The team appeared looser and trying to display having more fun...Will this new approach result in less discipline and more penalties?

HARRIS: I would expect the opposite actually. Playing loose doesn’t equate to play undisciplined, especially with Edwards as head coach. One example: There were times Edwards was heard during camp teaching his defensive backs how to use their hands in a legal way to cut down on pass interference calls.

GRIFFITH: I don’t think so, I think the loose atmosphere we’ve seen at practice is accompanied by an expectation that players won’t take advantage of that atmosphere in a negative way. Make no mistake — just because the practices are more relaxed doesn’t mean these coaches are taking it easy on the players. For proof, talk to Danny Gonzales.

Q: After going through a full Spring Practice, what are some positions of priority that Herm and staff see that will need to be rectified on the recruiting trail immediately?

HARRIS: Front six players. The transition from the 3-4 (with a Devilbacker) to the 3-3-5 has meant different personnel needs for the Sun Devils. ASU is without many traditional 3-technique defensive ends or traditional all-around outside linebackers.

GRIFFITH: I’d have to echo Jack here, the front six definitely needs to be adjusted going forwarded to better fit the new defensive system. These guys aren’t lacking for talent per se, but the defense is a little piecemeal in terms of how guys fit into the 3-3-5 up front.

Q: Will ASU ever throw to a TE again?

HARRIS: Yes. At least, offensive coordinator Rob Likens and tight ends coach Donnie Yantis have insisted so. Returning starters Ceejhay French-Love and Tommy Hudson, as well as 6-foot-6 weapon Mark Walton, are the leading options.

GRIFFITH: Yes. There’s a multitude of quality receivers — and they’ve all been featured at times this spring — but there have been several examples where guys like French-Love, Hudson, Mark Walton and even Jared Bubak have been used in the passing game.

Q: Does tackling look improved compared to how bad we've seen it over the past few seasons?

HARRIS: ASU didn’t spend much time doing full-tackle drills this spring but when they did go live, the defense looked sharp bringing down ball-carriers. Missed tackles -- especially in the second-level -- were an issue last year, so Edwards and staff included tackling technique drills into most practices.

GRIFFITH: We didn’t get much of a glimpse at how ASU has rectified the tackling issue, simply because there’s not a ton of tackling done during scrimmage sessions of practice once gets plays get into the secondary, but what we saw in the spring game in that regard was certainly encouraging.

Q: How ready are JUCO-transfer DBs Terin Adams and Dominique Harrison for Pac-12 football?

HARRIS: Neither looked out-of-depth this spring. Adams spent the last week running with the first team after Chase Lucas suffered an injury while Harrison was a second-team staple backing up Jalen Harvey at boundary ranger. Whether or not the pair will play much in a crowded defensive backfield this fall remains to be seen.

GRIFFITH: Terin Adams, in particular, looked pretty capable, especially when he had to take first-team snaps for Chase Lucas. Don’t know how much we’ll see of either as long as Lucas or Kobe Williams stay healthy, but Adams at least seems more than ready to fill backup duties.

Q: How Joey Bryant's rehab is coming along?

BOTH: By the end of spring camp, Bryant spent the entire practice on the field, participating in everything but contact drills. He didn’t look slow during positional drills and was seen practicing as a gunner on punt coverage. Recovering from his ACL, he did have a brace on his knee all camp.

Q: Has the new strength & Conditioning coach Joe Connolly made a difference?

BOTH: The reception by the players has generally been very positive. His workouts have more of a competition element than recent years. The fact that Connolly demonstrates himself a lot of the weight room routines to the players, is another different element years past and adds a new dimension of teaching. Will be interesting to see which players make weight gains (or losses) this summer as a result of their work with Connolly.

THE NON-FOOTBALL QUESTIONS

Q: How do you handcuff a one-armed man?

HARRIS: Loop the other cuff around the back of his belt.

GRIFFITH: Easy. Forget belts, just design a large second hand-cuff that fits around his waist.

Q: Why is abbreviated such a long word?

HARRIS: Idk

GRIFFITH: Why is “long” such a short word?

Q: Why isn’t there mouse-flavored cat food?

HARRIS: Have wondered this myself. Maybe it’s the next (not) million-dollar idea.

GRIFFITH: My cat ate a plastic bag once so I don’t think they particularly mind.

Q: Why can’t Mr. Fork and Electrical Socket be friends?

HARRIS: As long as no one is holding the fork, I suppose they can...

GRIFFITH: Shockingly, I’m at a loss for an answer.

Q: Do fish get thirsty?

HARRIS: *insert facepalm emoji*

GRIFFITH: Ever work out really hard and feel like you’re out of breath? Something like that, probably. Have to ask the fish. That’ll be my next feature story.

Q: If a cow laughed would milk come out of her nose?

HARRIS: Cows can laugh?

GRIFFITH: Depends on how funny the joke is.