With ASU's fall camp winding down and the season opener two and a half weeks away, how have the various Sun Devil position battles resolved themselves? Here’s how we see the current Sun Devils’ two-deep picture.

All NEW annual subscribers who sign up today and through 11:59 pm August 13 will pay only $23 for their first year of subscription!

Click here, make sure the CAMPT23 promo code is filled in, and enjoy 77 percent savings over the regular price!