Portland State transfer Holland Woods commits to hometown Sun Devils
In an offseason of player departures and uncertainty, Arizona State received its first piece of positive news Saturday when guard Holland Woods -- a Portland State transfer -- announced his commitment to Bobby Hurley’s squad.
Im Coming Home 🔱.... @SunDevilHoops pic.twitter.com/OKqavf2vfD— Baby Yoda🖐🏽 (@TheGreatBoodini) April 11, 2020
Woods, a valley native who played his high school ball at Glendale Apollo is coming off a career-best season as a Viking where, as a junior, he averaged 17 points and five assists (second in the conference) a game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field. Additionally, he paced the league in steals with an average of 2.1 apg. He was voted Big Sky Freshman of the Year following the 2017-18 season.
Despite only playing only three years in Portland, Woods set the PSU record for career assists (521) and steals (167) and set the Viking record for consecutive free throws made after he knocked down all 21 attempts in a game against Montana.
Oregon State, Gonzaga, and New Mexico were the other schools Woods was considering in recent weeks, and publicly he didn't rule out remaining at Portland State.
While Woods is a bright addition, it doesn’t clear up Arizona State’s looming depth concerns. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard arrives in Tempe with just one year of eligibility and, because of NCAA transfer rules, will more than likely have to sit out the 2020-2021 season.
The Sun Devils are still in the mix for a number of transfers, a necessary course of action after three reserves -- Khalid Thomas, Elias Valtonen and Andre Adams -- entered the transfer portal and Romello White and Remy Martin decided to test the NBA Draft waters.
But, for now, Woods is a healthy aid for the Sun Devils.
Let’s Go‼️Guard U‼️— Bobby Hurley (@BobbyHurley11) April 11, 2020
In high school, Woods was an electric scorer and play-maker who led Apollo to the state title game. In his senior year, Woods was named to the All-Arizona team after averaging 27 points, six assists and four rebounds a game.
Holland Woods transferring from to ASU is gonna be fun. @GreggRosenberg1 was super high on Woods in HS. One of the best games I’ve covered featured Woods getting a bucket & block to send a game to OT, then getting this gamewinner waived off at the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/fzV0parpVN— Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) April 11, 2020
While the Sun Devils would love to immediately add an All-Big-Sky talent, no one understands the possible impact of a transfer sitting out than Hurley. In 2017, the Sun Devil head coach continuously lauded the efforts of Zylan Cheatham and Rob Edwards -- two transfers sitting out -- for boosting the energy and play during practice.
For now, that’s all the Sun Devils can ask of Woods.