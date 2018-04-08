With runners on the corners and two outs, USC freshman shortstop Ben Ramirez took a 2-0 pitch from Ryan Hingst and popped it high into foul territory on the third-base side.



Gage Workman ranged over as the ball made its way back down to earth. It harmlessly thudded against the ground, as Workman had misplayed it by a few feet. Ramirez remained at the plate.

Two pitches later, Ramirez got every bit of Hingst’s 3-1 delivery, sending it past the head of Hunter Bishop and over the right-field wall.

By that point — just the top of the fifth inning — USC’s lead had ballooned to nine.

Such a sequence was nothing new for the Sun Devils, as a handful of untimely miscues in the field ultimately helped the Trojans roll to a 10-1 win, Saturday night at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Head coach Tracy Smith’s descriptors of the night after the first few frames? In general, relatively dull for those in attendance.

“That game kind of got away early,” he said. “Pretty methodical, boring game after the fifth or sixth inning quite frankly because that guy was on and dealing.”

With that in mind, his first order of business was to thank those fans, who kept a rather lively atmosphere going into the waning outs of the night.

“It’s tough for me to weather through that thing and keep yourself focused and make sure your guys our battling,” he said. “But what I loved tonight — and this is why this place is so cool — is you’ve got people out there with their entire families but were legitimately in every single pitch all the way down to the last out and encouraging your team. Those are the little things, those are the things that I think a lot of times go unnoticed.”

ASU (14-17, 6-5 Pac-12) allowed three runs in each of the second, third and fifth frames. Those rallies were each accompanied by some form of a fielding mishap.

Following a trio of singles that brought the first run across in the second, a missed two-out pop-up by Spencer Torkelson in foul territory opened the door for a two-run single by junior Chase Bushor.

Two innings later, a throwing error by Workman that put the leadoff runner on first; that runner eventually scored on a sacrifice bunt. The Trojans (15-12, 4-7 Pac-12) plated their 10th run of the game in the sixth on a fielding error by shortstop Drew Swift, the Sun Devils’ last of three on the game.

“I thought our pitchers did a much better job tonight. They did what we asked, be aggressive in the zone we’ll make plays behind you,” he said. “But we didn’t make some plays behind them. And because of that, that allowed that game to get out of control and out of reach pretty quickly.”

ASU has had several nights like this before, allowing multiple errors at costly times. It’s also had some pretty clean games, like Friday night’s error-free, 5-1 series-opening win.

With that in mind, consistency is the next step. Clearly, though, that’s far easier said than done.

“It still comes down to the simple fact of the matter that consistency will not come until we do a better job of just catching and throwing the baseball,” he said.

Of the nine runs plated in the first five frames, eight were pinned on starter Eli Lingos (5-2, 2.70 ERA). Five of them were earned. Lingos lasted 4.1 innings, during which he allowed 10 hits and struck out three Trojans.

“We’ve asked a lot of him lately, and maybe he was a little tired, we bumped him up today, all that stuff,” Smith said. “He’s a warrior… and we didn’t help him defensively. If we just play catch tonight, catch and throw, that’s a different baseball game, and he’s probably settling in there, rather than being down six runs, that isn’t happening.

“I don’t really think it was him, I don’t think we helped him, he wasn’t particularly sharp tonight, but that guy’s been good for us up to this point and sometimes you just don’t have your best stuff.”

On the flip side, junior Solomon Bates (2-1, 3.23 ERA) was dominant on the mound for USC. He picked up his second win of the season in just his second start, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out eight in seven innings of one-run work.

The only hits he gave up? A Lyle Lin two-out single in the first, a Gage Workman leadoff single in the third, and an Alika Williams two-out double in the seventh.

The Sun Devils’ only run came on a Spencer Torkelson single off of freshman reliever Isaac Esqueda but was credited to Bates, as he allowed the runner who eventually scored, Workman, to reach base earlier that inning.

“That kid was on,” Smith said. “He was really good tonight. And it was funny because he was beating us with one pitch, beating some pretty good hitters with one pitch, so he was doing something special.”

ASU will take on USC for the third and final time Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Other Notes from ASU’s 10-1 loss to USC

→ Through 31 games last season, the Sun Devils were just one game worse than they currently stand. ASU improved to 13-18 after a 5-3 defeat of UNLV in its 31st game. The Sun Devils will face UNLV on the road on Tuesday, following the conclusion of the series against USC.

→ Spencer Van Syococ, who struggled at times as a starter earlier this season, pitched a strong three innings of relief to close out Saturday’s contest. The sophomore struck out two batters and allowed just two hits, both singles. In his last relief effort against Oregon, Van Scoyoc walked three batters while allowing three hits and three earned runs in 1.1 frames.

“I thought the biggest bright spot of all for us was Van Scoyoc,” Smith said. “Because you all know, we’ve put him in some pretty crucial situations up to this point in his career, he has struggled… Truly, what’s probably more impressive was that thing was kind of over early and he didn’t pitch like that. He still was pitching like, in my mind, he looked as focused as a guy in the seventh game of the World Series.”

→ As far as Sunday’s contest is concerned, Smith gave no inkling of who the starter on the mound will be to close out the series. With a recent injury to Boyd Vander Kooi, the Sun Devils are left with fewer options, the likeliest of which probably include juniors Sam Romero and Fitz Stadler.

“I wish I had an answer for you on that,” Smith said.