Podcast: Where does ASU go from here? Answering fans’ burning questions

ASU’s disappointing loss to Washington State 34-21 naturally has fans wanting to vent not only about one of the worst performances we’ve seen in several years from an ASU football team but wonder about the prospects of the 2021 season and beyond.





In this podcast episode, we don’t only discuss what transpired last Saturday and the reasons for that display, but we also give you, the Sun Devil fan, the stage to ask the tough questions and receive the answers you deserve.





Episode rundown (78 minutes)





(1:00) Taking a closer look at the disappointing loss to Washington State, and what couple of elements stood above the rest as the catalysts for this performance?





(17:09) Opening up a heavy mailbag of Sun Devil fans’ questions and addressing all the concerns you have about the immediate and long-term future of the program, its head coach, school’s athletic director, and more.





