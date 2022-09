Episode rundown (21 minutes)





Glorified scrimmage. No win game. Those sayings and many more alike described Arizona States' season opener with Northern Arizona University before the opening kickoff ever took place and were likely still uttered after the Sun Devils throttled The lumberjacks 40 to 3.





But for an ASU program that entered the 2022 season with some of the lowest expectations surrounding the squad in several years, is there some actual optimism to take away from this dominating victory, or is a really a game that has to be quickly forgotten as Arizona State faces top 15 Oklahoma State on the road this coming Saturday?





To discuss that topic and others, I'll be joined by my staff member Cole Topham who not only covered the season opener with me but also did a very detailed breakdown on Arizona state's new quarterback Emory Jones.





Subscribe on iTunes

Download or Listen directly on Podbean