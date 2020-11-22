



Episode Rundown (48 minutes)





(1:24) Sun Devil had to cancel two games due to its COVID-19 breakout. Is a third consecutive game also in danger of having a similar fate? We talk about the various aspects that may answer that question and what ramifications recruiting and personnel wise can a shorter than expected 2020 season bring about?





(21:14) A top-25 AP preseason ranking is hardly commonplace for ASU hoops, and we discuss why that lofty accolade is certainly warranted. What should be expected from some of its players, and what traits will this team have to exhibit early and often to justify an expectation level we haven't seen in Tempe in quite a while?





