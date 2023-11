(18 minutes)





Once again, ASU finds itself in a familiar place trying to rebound from a lopsided loss, and this time, the potential bounce-back game is the most emotionally charged contest of the year. How do we review the matchup with Arizona and what are already some of the items on the to-do list for Arizona State? I invited my former staff member Cole Topham to discuss those topics and more on this podcast episode





