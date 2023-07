(33 minutes)





Pac-12 Networks Analyst Yogi Roth joins me to offer his perspective of the Sun Devils ahead of their 2023 season and why he feels first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham can be successful in his initial session at the helm. Roth also discusses some of the conference storylines he sees taking place this year.

