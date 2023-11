(27 minutes)

How should we view a lopsided 55-3 loss to Utah? Is it ultimately just one of seven losses in a trying 2023 campaign, or is it a true step back a week after the Sun Devils or able to finally notch the first Pac-12 win of the year? To discuss that topic and many more concerning the football program, I am joined by Speak of the Devils Podcast co-host Brad Denny, who offers his perspective on the present and the future of the program.

To listen, click play below, or

Subscribe on iTunes

Download or Listen directly on Podbean