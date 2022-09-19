Whether it's the NCAA investigation or the mass exodus of players from Tempe that has led to 40 newcomers on this year's roster, the expectation level of the 2022 Arizona State Sun Devils has been extremely low.





And as much as players and coaches spent the offseason trying to silence the critics, the start of this campaign has been abysmal. Last weekend, the Sun Devils finished conference play 1-2, with their last contest being an embarrassing loss to Eastern Michigan at home, a game where Arizona State was a three-touchdown favorite.





It was ultimately a game that also led to the dismissal of head coach Herm Edwards who, according to Athletic Director Ray Anderson, mutually parted ways, as Anderson decided to name running backs coach Shaun Aguano as the interim head coach.





So how did ASU get to this point, changing a head coach in mid-September, and where do they go from here regarding their search for a new head coach and the future of the program in general?





To answer those questions and many more, I invited former ASU player Jordan Simone for a frank and open discussion on everything that has transpired in Tempe.





Episode rundown (24 minutes)





(1:22) Former ASU player Jordan Simone who has never been shy regarding voicing his opinion of his alma mater, offers his insight regarding the various aspects that have led the Sun Devils to their current state and what he expects from the new head coaching search process.





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Enjoy a 3-Day FREE trial sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news! Sign up today here for our FREE 30-Day trial and get all the latest Sun Devil news!