One can look at ASU’s contests versus Fresno State and USC and think that, ultimately, they are two of the same in terms of performance since they both ended up in the loss column. Nonetheless, while the loss two weeks ago to the Bulldogs, a shutout defeat no less, did not offer any hope or optimism for the future, the sentiment after the USC game was a much-needed 180° turn.





What can we take away from the Sun Devil’s performance last week, how has head coach Kenny Dillingham’s play calling takeover made an impact on the squad, and how do we see Arizona State fairing in their first road test of the year as they travel to Cal?





To address those issues and many more surrounding ASU, I will be joined by Speak of the Devils podcast co-host Brad Denny, who has been covering the Sun Devils for over a decade.

