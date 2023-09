(22 minutes)





Much like the season opener, the Oklahoma State game was a classic tale of two halves, where the Arizona State offense struggled down the stretch and, this time, was shut out in the second half in their first loss of the year. 1987 Rose Bowl MVP and Sun Devil Network Color Analyst Jeff van Raaphorst joins me to examine the 27-15 loss to the Cowboys, discussing what inferences can be gleaned from that contest ahead of a challenging game this weekend versus Fresno State

