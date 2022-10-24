We knew that at some point in the season, the Arizona State defense would be tasked with carrying the team to victory, but ultimately you do need to have an able and willing party on the other side of the ball to achieve that feat. And those adjectives hardly characterize the Sun Devil offense in a frustrating 15-14 loss to Stanford.





Not since the mid-80s has ASU held its opponent out of the end zone and still registered that contest in the loss column. And to no one’s surprise, interim head coach Shaun Aguano in his weekly press conference, made what seems to be a very necessary announcement that now the starting quarterback role is up for grabs in an open competition between starter Emory Jones and backup Trenton Bourguet.





What in specific necessitated this all but certain quarterback change, what are the ramifications of such a dramatic personnel move and what in general has the ASU offense done to reach this point? To answer those questions and address many other topics, I invited Sun Devil Radio Network color analyst and 1987 Rose Bowl MVP former ASU quarterback Jeff Van Raaphorst as a guest on today’s episode.





Episode rundown (21 minutes)





(1:34) Sun Devil Radio Network color analyst Jeff Van Raaphorst breaks down the Sun Devil offensive landscape that is likely to deliver a change under center, analyzing Emory Jones’ performance and what Trenton Bourguet could bring to the table should he earn his first-ever start this weekend.





