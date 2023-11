(29 minutes)





Ray Anderson's resignation may have grabbed much of the ASU sports headlines, but in this episode, we review a unique win over the Bruins in the Rose Bowl and, with my guest, Sun Devil Network sideline reporter Kevin Turner, we break down why the hosts were baffled by Arizona State's offensive exotic looks and why they had to succumb to another dominating defensive performance. Turner offers an exclusive field level, team bench, and locker room insight you don't want to miss!





