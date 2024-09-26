PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xNDI1NFpGTFZKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTE0MjU0WkZMVkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0xNDI1NFpGTFZKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Podcast: Bye Week mailbag addressing the fans’ questions

Hod Rabino • ASUDevils
Publisher
@DevilsDigest
Longest tenured beat writer for Arizona State football and basketball, and a Website Publisher since 2001.
Advertisement

(55 minutes)

Even at a 3-1 record, there is plenty for the Sun Devils to fix over the bye week, and the questions ASU fans submitted to me revolved around that topic and are replied in great detail in this podcast’s episode

To listen, click play below, or

Subscribe on iTunes

Download or Listen directly on Podbean

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBhbGxvd3RyYW5zcGFyZW5jeT0idHJ1ZSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIzMDAi IHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBzdHlsZT0iYm9yZGVyOiBub25lOyBtaW4td2lkdGg6 IG1pbigxMDAlLCA0MzBweCk7IiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBkYXRhLW5hbWU9 InBiLWlmcmFtZS1wbGF5ZXIiIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cucG9kYmVhbi5j b20vcGxheWVyLXYyLz9pPTMzZDRyLTE2ZTc4Mjcmc3F1YXJlPTEmc2hhcmU9 MSZkb3dubG9hZD0xJmZvbnRzPUFyaWFsJnNraW49MSZmb250LWNvbG9yPWF1 dG8mcnRsPTAmbG9nb19saW5rPWVwaXNvZGVfcGFnZSZidG4tc2tpbj03JnNp emU9MzAwIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW49IiI+PC9pZnJhbWU+Cjxicj4KCg==


Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FyaXpvbmFzdGF0ZS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvcG9kY2FzdC1ieWUtd2Vlay1tYWlsYmFnLWFkZHJlc3Np bmctdGhlLWZhbnMtcXVlc3Rpb25zIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAg ICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBl bCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVsw XTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3Jl ZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFz dCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gv dnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMs IGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMy PTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhcml6b25hc3RhdGUucml2YWxz LmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZwb2RjYXN0LWJ5ZS13ZWVrLW1haWxiYWctYWRkcmVz c2luZy10aGUtZmFucy1xdWVzdGlvbnMmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3MiZjdj0yLjAm Y2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNj b3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=