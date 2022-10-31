Episode rundown (15 minutes)





After a disappointing one-point loss to Stanford, ASU was eager to get back on the winning track, and visiting Colorado is exactly what the doctor had ordered.

And it's only fitting that this victory by the Sun Devils came on Halloween weekend because their offense in a 42-34 win was unrecognizable.





My staff writer Cole Topham was with me at Boulder last weekend and joins me on this episode as well to analyze what we saw from the Sun Devils in this win, and look forward to a challenging game at home against no. 10 UCLA





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!





Subscribe on iTunes

Download or Listen directly on Podbean