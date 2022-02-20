Podcast: Answering ASU fan questions on Jayden Daniels’s departure and more

ASU QB Jayden Daniels entering the transfer portal is just the latest adverse piece of news surrounding the Sun Devil program this year. We invited ASU fans to ask any questions they had on their mind concerning that specific matter and any other issues surrounding the team.





Episode rundown (72 minutes)





(1:42) I begin the podcast offering my opinion on the current state of the program, in regards to whether 2022 will be Herm Edwards' last year as ASU's head coach, how does the NCAA investigation affect Athletic Director Ray Anderson, and of course why did Daniels’s transfer and how can that affect the Sun Devils?





(14:50) With a heavy mailbag of ASU fans questions sent to me, I spent nearly an hour addressing the various inquiries regarding several topics relating to ASU football





