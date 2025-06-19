Podcast: Analyzing Golden Ticket in-state recruiting campaign

(29 minutes)
I appeared on the Chillys2pc podcast to discuss the ASU Golden Ticket initiative with the local 2027 recruits, the Sun Devils' overall success in attracting quality transfers and high school players under Kenny Dillingham, and whether Arizona State can repeat as Big 12 champions.
The full Chillys2pc podcast, including an interview with Kenny Dillingham, can be found here
To listen, click play below, or
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!