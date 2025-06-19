Podcast: Analyzing Golden Ticket in-state recruiting campaign

(29 minutes)

I appeared on the Chillys2pc podcast to discuss the ASU Golden Ticket initiative with the local 2027 recruits, the Sun Devils' overall success in attracting quality transfers and high school players under Kenny Dillingham, and whether Arizona State can repeat as Big 12 champions.

The full Chillys2pc podcast, including an interview with Kenny Dillingham, can be found here





To listen, click play below, or

Subscribe on iTunes

Download or Listen directly on Podbean