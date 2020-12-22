ASUDevils - Podcast: 2020 season in review, my conversation with Jeff van Raaphorst

A weird and challenging shorten 2020 campaign has concluded for the Sun Devils, what can we take away from it? I offer my analysis on ASU’s performance and invite Sun Devil Network color analyst Jeff van Raaphorst to share his perspective and observations.

Episode rundown (48 minutes)





(:54) Discussing the trends we saw over the four games Arizona State played and what can make of their 2-2 mark? Later in the segment, I examine the offense and what were the surprises and disappointments exhibited by this group.

(20:40) If only everything in life could be pleasantly predictable as our preseason expectations for the Sun Devil defense. Nonetheless, one position group still managed to remarkably perform at a much higher level than 2019, and yes, the scheme change was significant here.

(31:06) Sun Devil Network, color analyst Jeff van Raaphorst called the 2020 season “chapter 1 of an unfinished book” and talks about what team aspects showed encouraging signs and why others struggled. Furthermore, what is the one specific team tradition that was understandably missing this year that could be significant for improvement in 2021?

(46:29) Closing thoughts and what needs to take place for next season to truly be a special one for ASU.