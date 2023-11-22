Arizona State’s season has been lackluster at best and has had some circumstances in place that were influential in the team’s results. First-year head coach Kenny Dillingham has managed his way through monumental amounts of player injuries, a dramatic roster overhaul, a self-imposed postseason ban enacted just days before the season opener, and a constant negative narrative surrounding university leadership. ASU sits at a current 3-8 mark, but as one season ends, another one begins, namely the battle for the Territorial Cup and the yearly matchup between in-state foes Arizona State and Arizona.





The massive 50-plus player turnover has limited the overall experience level most Sun Devil players have in this rivalry. Therefore, the veterans of the program, along with a staff who has coaches who are no strangers to the contest versus the Wildcats, have set the parameters of the rivalry’s importance and the most effective approach to it.





“It’s bragging rights,” said junior EDGE BJ Green. “You can’t be in the state of Arizona and not know who won the last couple of years. Everyone is going to remind you of it for the next year to come, so like, it’s always a big game. It always means something regardless of what the season or how the season went.”





Senior defensive back Jordan Clark added, “This game is honestly everything. It’s something we look forward to every year. I think whenever you look at our season, the things that people remember are obviously our overall record, then the next thing is, did you beat U of A?”





It wasn’t just the players setting the table for what this rivalry means. Dillingham further emphasized education by showing players a video on the history of the ‘Duel in the Desert.’





Assistant coach and defensive tackles coach Vince Amey is an ASU defensive lineman letterman who experienced this game in the trenches and truly understands what is at stake.





“It means the same thing; you got to win,” Amey stated. “It’s a whole new season, the record is wiped clean, and I told them, ‘If you win this game, the sky’s the limit for you.’”





The aforementioned self-imposed postseason ban, done to mitigate the potential sanctions that will be handed down at the conclusion of the NCAA’s investigation into Arizona State’s alleged recruiting violations, Saturday’s game has been marked as the de facto bowl game for ASU before the season started. That sentiment, compounded with the heavy emphasis on Saturday’s matchup, has had players in a new headspace after the lopsided 49-13 Oregon loss.





“It’s serious, it is serious,” Clark remarked. “You got guys being in the building last night staying watching extra film. Just paying attention to detail; obviously, you come off a game like we just had into a rivalry game; there is a lot there. There is a lot of emotion there. People want to get back and play a better game, but also people want to finish and do this game how we're supposed to.”





“I think it was very serious,” Green added. “We don’t take this game lightly at all, so, like, the tone has been set for the week.”





As the groundwork of mindset has been somewhat put in place, and that is to recognize the actual on-the-field space of this game. With any rivalry, there are fights, cheap shots, constant barking, and pure hatred. If there were any doubts, during last year’s battle, both mascots (Sparky and Wilbur) got into a literal fistfight in the endzone.