Players’ leadership proves effective even on a newcomer-heavy roster

Entering the 2022 preseason, many questions needed to be addressed, one of which was how effective the team’s leadership could be. After all, with a revamped roster for the 2022 season that includes 43 new players, this aspect is one that could potentially create apprehension. Nonetheless, the early indications in preseason camp are painting a much different picture.





This 2022 season will be senior offensive linemen LaDarius Henderson’s fourth season donning the maroon and gold, making him a perfect fit to be one of the leaders for the Sun Devils, and Henderson’s guidance has been exemplified countless times during preseason camp. Whether discussing play execution with a teammate play or keeping one’s emotions in check, Henderson is always there to ensure these August practices go as smoothly as possible.





“To be quite honest, I’ve never really minded it because that’s just what we did in high school,” Henderson said. “Our head coach, Jon Kitna, he was just a person that wanted to breed leaders. We had a Leadership Council in high school. I was a captain there. And it was all about accountability, team, and discipline. And then we got here. It’s like, you know [when] you have extremely high expectations for college so, the first time you see one person do something that isn’t correct, you’re like, ‘what’s going on?’ That’s kind of how our culture was in high school.





“So when I got here, it’s kind of like, ‘you’re not getting extra work on Saturday? What’s going on?’ Even if I saw one person do it. So just when our seniors left, like I told you, we were senior heavy your freshman year, I feel like it was just like a role that needed to be filled there. So I don’t mind it at all.”





The benefit of being molded into a leader is that a player like Henderson has to change very little in his demeanor once that title is given to him. The second nature of that role makes the veteran lineman that much more successful in the duties he needs to carry out.





“The thing is, I feel like a lot of things I’ve been doing this year, I did last year now. I just have a patch on my jersey,” Henderson explained. “So it’s more like attention for it, but really not much has changed...I mean, it’s not a solo thing. Like I have teammates like [redshirt junior offensive linemen] Ben Scott, and we have guys like [graduate offensive linemen] Des Holmes, it makes me being a leader easy. We have guys that just want to be great and want to attack every day. You don’t have to try to really, really motivate somebody that isn’t motivated like these guys are motivated.





“So they honestly make it easy for me. Des Holmes, he’s another guy. He can honestly be a captain. To have two guys like that on the offensive line is phenomenal.”





A theme that has been prevalent in this year’s Sun Devil squad is the concept of a player-led program. Coaches encourage the players to take charge rather than wait on the staff’s instruction. A way to accomplish this feat is creating a leadership council, which is made up of the players who are more than ready to address any issues on or off the field that require the proper guidance to resolve.





“It’s been great. We talked about a lot of things,” Henderson commented. “Specifically, this entire summer, we’re like, ‘hey, our coaches, they don’t play. They can run us as much as they want. They can drill us as much as they want. But what are we really going to do to hold each other accountable for these penalties? What are we really going to do to make sure our team is moving in the positive direction with so many people leaving this team? Even though we’re gaining so many people, what are we going to do to make sure that the people that we’re gaining understand the culture that we want to set here?’





“So that’s just the type of conversations that we have. Me and [redshirt fifth-year senior linebacker] Kyle Soelle, and we just make it happen. When the new guy comes in, we’re right on it right away. We have guys that are amazing that just got here like [redshirt sophomore defensive back] Ro Torrence. He just comes in [and] [redshirt junior quarterback] Emory [Jones]. These guys just come in, adopt the culture, and then spread it out. Then they implemented it to other people, and I think that makes a good team.”





***

Henderson’s direction is needed throughout practice, but where it shines the most is when players compete directly with one another. There have been multiple instances where the offensive lineman can be seen coaching up a peer who is rotating between groups, which is crucial to this season. The volume of bodies and talent on this year’s roster has made this take more manageable for the players on the front five.





“We have so much depth on the o-line,” Ben Scott said. “Everyone’s rotating in. Everyone’s playing in different positions and stuff like that. It’s a great feeling to have, right, because the previous years we had a set line. We didn’t know what our backups were…This year, we’re rotating the starters [and] rotating the bench. We have a lot of versatility. We just need to find that vibe and who plays the best. And it’s hard because everyone’s going... There’s been big like jumps in players’ games [from spring to fall camp], especially in the o-line, so it’s a good thing to see.”





Much like recent seasons, ASU figures to offensively once again be a run-heavy team, which in turn puts even more emphasis on the performance of the team’s offensive line. Their current running back duo, graduate running back Xazavian Valladay and redshirt sophomore running back Daniyel Ngata, have received a lot of praise during the off-season. Valladay rushed for over 1,000 yards at Wyoming last season, and Ngata rushed for 309 yards on 56 carries.





“Now I feel like we have two good backs. I feel like since I’ve been here, we’ve always had really one good running back,” Henderson said. “[former ASU running back] Eno [Benjamin], [former ASU running back] Rachaad [White]. And now we have both of those guys back there. And [Valladay and Ngata] have such different running styles. But they’re just so efficient at what they do. And then it’s kind of whenever they don’t have a good run the o-line, we kind of take it upon ourselves like, ‘man; we let them down because we know what they can do.’ It’s not like they’re just straight up missing holes or anything because they’re talented guys. So those are the guys. I feel like, you know, those guys that you might look at and be like, you don’t show me enough to really believe in? That’s not those guys. We really believe in X and Danny.”





***





While the emphasis on the run game is a given in ASU’s game plan each week, the Sun Devil offense does want to be more diverse and have their tight ends be relied upon more in the passing game than they have been in previous years. Redshirt sophomore tight end Jalin Conyers has been working on becoming more versatile with his skill to fit into offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas’ new scheme.





“It’s just been trying to get better in the run game again,” Conyers described. “Coming in last year, I was looked at more like receiving big guy, like come in make plays. Now this year, it’s kind of more of a dual role where I gotta be able to block and run at the same time...just trying to get better all-around as a tight end.





“Whether it’s in the run blocking game in the pass game, or whatever it takes, [the tight ends are] just trying to be reliable at the end of the day.”





Conyers was one of the more reliable guys on the roster during Wednesday’s practice, as he caught a touchdown from Emory Jones and ran for the pylon for a touchdown. The offense totaled nine touchdowns in team segments that day but arguably, what was more impressive was the avoidance of an interception, a facet that showed up often in the preceding August sessions.





“We had a great day offensively,” Conyers noted. “I think, respectively, our defenses are great. Gonna be the number one in the [Pac-12] this year, but I think we kicked their tail today. I think coming into practice, we had a chip on our shoulder like, we want to come out and be aggressive and know that make plays against them whether it’s on a jump ball, whether it’s running post on scoring.





“We just wanted to be explosive. That’s gonna be our thing this year. We’re gonna run the ball, and then we’re going to throw it down your throat too. So it was a good day for the offense. It’s exciting. I caught a couple of balls. A lot of tight ends caught a lot of receivers like we didn’t have very many drops today, so it was exciting to see.”





