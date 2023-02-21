When Arizona State won its fourth game to move to 4-6 in 2022, the date was March 4, and a tumultuous season had already begun to show cracks that would lead to its disappointing body of work. In 2023, the fourth win of Willie Bloomquist’s second year comes in its fourth game. It’s February 21, and the Sun Devils are 4-0 after a 6-3 victory over UNLV in the first midweek tilt of the season at Phoenix Municipal Stadium Tuesday night.





Like it was all weekend in ASU’s season-opening sweep of San Diego State, pitching was key in Tuesday’s victory. When the Sun Devils had to use 5+ pitchers in 2022, it was never a good sign. Tonight, Bloomquist trotted out seven arms to get the win. The improved personnel, as well as the noticeably improved depth, has been on full display through four games. It should save ASU fans (and coaches) a lot of sleep this season.





“It’s something that we obviously needed to address, and it’s something that our pitching staff has worked incredibly hard on,” Bloomquist said when asked how important making those strides on the mound has been. “The biggest thing I can attribute (the success) to is not giving up free bases. That wins a lot of games when you don’t make teams swing the bat to beat you.”





ASU’s reliable stable of pitchers walked just two Rebels on Tuesday night. Setting the tone with the command was junior right-handed pitcher Josh Hansell. To make another comparison to a year ago, that sentence would have been worthy of riotous laughter in 2022. Hansell came back from a successful stint in the Alaskan summer league, and he brought every ounce of it in his first outing. The 6’6” Chandler product struck out three over three innings of one hit, shutout baseball.





His fastball reached 93, and he mixed in a tight slider and a 12-6 curveball for strikes. If he can be this good all season long, a pitching staff that was already deep won’t have a weak link. Bloomquist thinks he can be even better.





“I don’t believe he had his best stuff tonight, but he executed when he needed to,” Bloomquist explained. “We all know the potential that he has. UNLV, those guys can swing the bat a little bit. For him to go out there and give us three shutouts were huge for us.”





Pitching may have been the theme, but the traditional Arizona State power was also on full display Tuesday night. The fireworks began in the home half of the third when Ryan Campos and Ethan Long went back-to-back with their first home runs of the season. Campos took an outside fastball and launched it into the visitor’s bullpen in deep left field, a display of opposite field power that he didn’t show much during his freshman campaign. Before Campos was halfway through his congratulatory handshakes and hugs in the dugout, Long pulverized the first pitch he saw, sending out a solo shot of his own to dead center field.





A year after it took nearly three weeks for the prolific power hitter to launch his first, Long was happy to get this one out of the way during opening week.





Long said he got a fastball, something that he didn’t see a whole lot of against San Diego State. “Yeah, this one felt good to get out of the way,” he said with a signature grin. “Obviously, I didn’t have a great opening weekend, but I knew I was just getting into the swing of things. First one is always the toughest.”





The third solo homer of the night came courtesy of super utility man Wyatt Crenshaw. It seemed like an awful break when Nick McLain’s wrist ailment turned into a broken hamate bone that will sideline him for over a month. It still is a tough break, but more for Nick than for his team. Wyatt Crenshaw is slated to keep McLain’s outfield seat warm until his Mid march return, and all he’s done in place is go 8-14 with a home run and an RBI double. Crenshaw’s solo blast in the fourth was his first as a Sun Devil, showcasing that his sneaky toolbox can also feature the long ball.





Bloomquist said on Friday that he was confident in the depth of his outfield. Was he surprised, however, at Crenshaw’s red hot start?





“Surprised? No.” He said simply. “I’ve seen it all fall; we’ve seen it here in the spring. The kid is a winner.” Crenshaw, somehow, seemed less surprised. “No,” was his concise response when asked if he’d surprised himself.





They’ve been hesitant to acknowledge the challenge that lies ahead with earlier games on the schedule, but now that it’s officially Starkville week, the Sun Devils can begin full preparation for a trip to Mississippi State this weekend. The Bulldogs won the national championship in 2021, and their yard is a madhouse. Dudy Noble field houses 15,000 State fans, and they aren’t known for being quiet or respectful. The atmosphere will be a huge test for a relatively young ASU squad, but one they’re excited for.





“It’s going to be sick,” freshman Luke Hill said with a grin. Long couldn’t contain his excitement, softly clapping his hands twice before expressing himself. “Can’t wait!”





Bloomquist may have said it best. “The atmosphere down there will be the closest thing we’ll see to Omaha.”





Mississippi State is a modest 2-2, but the team is stuffed to the brim with proven winners. ASU will have to pitch every bit as good as it did on opening week and elevate offensively if the Sun Devils want to come away with a series win. Despite the 4-0 start, Bloomquist knows he hasn’t yet seen the best baseball from his squad.





In my mind, we haven’t played very well, but we’re 4-0,” he said. “We’ve found different ways to win each game.”





They’ll have to find a couple more ways to do so in short order.