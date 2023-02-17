First impressions are always important. Opening weekend can shape a team’s image in the national eye, tarnish or elevate its early standing in its conference, and set the tone for the long campaign ahead. The opening series is especially important for Arizona State. With a completely overhauled roster featuring some of the premiere talent the transfer portal had to offer this past offseason, by their own admission, it is firmly “prove it” time for Willie Bloomquist’s Sun Devils.





San Diego State opens up its 2023 season in Tempe, looking to spoil the party at Phoenix Municipal Stadium this weekend. SDSU is not necessarily an imposing team but can still present various challenges that have undoubtedly kept Bloomquist up at night this week. Here’s how the Aztecs stack up and how ASU can put up zeros on opening weekend.





Arizona State is going to have to defend at a high level. Glovework was one of ASU’s strengths last season, compiling a team fielding percentage of .971. Outside of a few poorly timed mistakes, a patchwork infield was nails for most of the year. As is true for the entirety of the roster, that infield underwent a makeover. Bloomquist will go with the two Lukes up the middle, although he hasn’t yet revealed whether it will be Keaschall or Hill at shortstop. Keaschall’s defensive prowess is well documented; he was one of the best defensive infielders in the West Coast Conference at San Francisco last season. His specialty is on the left side, as is the case with most natural infielders, but Bloomquist has said his instincts translate well to second base. Hill can play anywhere with soft hands and a rocket for an arm. His footwork has been emphasized throughout his short time on campus. Who better to sharpen the fine tools of these middle infielders than Bloomquist, who spent 14 major league seasons up the middle?





Freshman Nu’u Contrades will start at third base. Simply put, Contraders is one of the more aesthetically pleasing infielders to watch on this team. He makes the routine plays and thrives as the degree of difficulty is increased. His glove and arm will remind Sun Devil fans of Gage Workman’s days patrolling the hot corner at Phoenix Muni. Contrades has always been up to snuff with the glove, and now that his bat has come along to the level it needs to be, he will be a mainstay in the lineup.





First base is the one spot in the infield that will see some continuity, as Jacob Tobias will see his share of time there when he’s not a designated hitter. Ethan Long will also play at first base, a spot he feels more comfortable at than his original home of third base.





Outfield defense should be something fans are very excited about. Nick McLain won’t quite be Joe Lampe in center field, but he’ll close the gap enough to where Lampe won’t be too sorely missed. McLain has a knack for tracking the ball and will catch anything that finds his leather. His arm isn’t anything to write home about, but he’s accurate and can make the big throw when it’s needed. Isaiah Jackson will play in right field to start things off. He is fast, good with the glove, good on reads, and has a cannon for an arm. He may see some time in center field before the conclusion of his freshman year, but for now, sit back and enjoy his five-tool defense in right.





By far, the biggest jump in the outfield has been made by sophomore Will Rogers. To say Rogers looked like a deer in the headlights in left field at the beginning of last season would be putting it nicely. He has gone from a catcher with no idea how to track a fly ball to a serviceable outfielder with a big arm that plays anywhere. His improvement is a product of tireless work with assistant coach and former ASU and major league outfielder Travis Buck. It’s safe to say that the white knuckling won’t be as frequent in the ASU dugout when a ball is put in the air to left.





The pitching staff will be tasked with stifling a modest SDSU lineup, headlined by superstar infielder Cole Carrig. Carrig figures to be a first-round pick later this spring and is the odds-on favorite to win player of the year honors in the Mountain West conference. His 2022 stats tell the story. He batted a jaw dropping .388, put up a .940 OPS, and drove in 40 runs as the leadoff hitter. His power numbers weren’t there in 2022, but he showed he could hit the long ball consistently over the summer in the Cape Cod league. He’s a stud, and he knows it.





Caden Miller also returns as a starter for the Aztecs. His bat is much improved as well from last season after batting .284 and collecting 57 hits. Another Aztec name to look out for is catcher Poncho Ruiz. Outside of Carrig, he was SDSU’s most complete hitter in 2022. He shared a team lead in home runs, although it was just five. Perhaps most notably, he started 54 of 55 games and played in every single one. His durability and knack for managing a pitching staff have made him invaluable to the SDSU staff. Look for Ruiz to bat just behind Carrig in this lineup, providing some protection for the preseason All-American.





In 2022, Arizona State stumbled to a disappointing 8-10 non-conference record, with nearly every tilt being decided on home turf. The Sun Devils were tripped up by clearly inferior opponents and were characterized by Bloomquist as “complacent” after such games.





San Diego State provides a good take off point in that ASU is leaps and bounds better on paper, but the SDSU program is a reputable and respected one in college baseball. Arizona State should have no problems getting up for this series. The three-game set is a must-win two out of three, and a definitely can sweep for ASU.