ASUDevils - Pierce outlines Johnson’s performance; give keys to stopping Wildcats

After stepping away from football following Arizona State’s 20-14 victory over Florida State in the Sun Bowl, Tyler Johnson began to miss football again.





Back in October, Johnson went as far as saying that he was “dead set” on leaving football last spring, but it wasn’t long until co-defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce noticed a shift in the now redshirt junior’s mindset.





“I kind of noticed a change when we were at one of the basketball games – Josh Christopher was here on his recruiting trip, and Tyler Johnson was following me around,” Pierce explained. “I was wondering why because he was just a student at that point, no longer an athlete. He (explained) that his mind, his body was fresh, and he was ready to come back. It just took him some time, and he finally walked into the office to talk to Coach Edwards, and the rest is history.”





Johnson’s decision to return to the program came at the perfect time, as the implementation of Pierce and co-coordinator Marvin Lewis’ new 4-3 defense gave the defensive end the chance to play on the line of scrimmage, instead of back in the linebacker position under the tutelage of Pierce, as he had in 2019.





“I always say Tyler's a guy who needs to find himself. He always needs something to be motivated by,” Pierce said of Johnson’s mindset. “When that does happen, you have an extremely talented, gifted player, and I knew (having him) at linebacker; that's why he’s one of the first guys I asked Coach Gonzalez – ‘Can I take him and have him at linebacker?’ And now, once we got Coach Rodriguez and we knew it would be a four-down (defensive line); it matched up and when we put them, two guys, together in a room, that cohesiveness happened right away.”





In the two games Arizona State has played this season, Johnson has feasted upon opposing offensive linemen and running backs on the line of scrimmage – but what really makes the redshirt junior’s fourth season in maroon and gold truly stand out, is his ability to get in the opposing backfield.





Against UCLA on Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium, Johnson had a performance to remember - logging 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks against the Bruins, most of which came in a dominant second half of football for the Arizona State defense. The monster showing from the redshirt junior earned Johnson Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week honors, and it was the first time a Sun Devil racked up three sacks in one game since Koron Crump against Washington State in 2016.





After conceding 17 first-half points in a half where they only stopped the Bruins on the first drive, Johnson and the Sun Devil defensive line wreaked havoc in the second half, forcing back-to-back three-and-outs before driving the UCLA offense out of the back of its own endzone for a safety.





“I think the transition (from linebacker to d-end) has been smooth, but I think the motivation has always been there for Tyler to play on Sundays,” Pierce stated. “And he has the ability and physicality to do it. It's a mindset, it's a mental thing for him, and once he's dialed in, there are not too many guys running around the Pac-12 that are built like him and the move like him…Today, he only has to do (a pair of things): go get the quarterback and set the edge. He’s doing that at a very premium level.”





However, it’s not just Johnson who’s balled out in Pierce and Lewis’ new 4-3 look in the pair of contests against the LA schools played thus far; it’s been a group effort along the defensive line. Junior defensive tackle D.J. Davidson racked up 3 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack against the Bruins. Redshirt sophomore defensive end Michael Matus had a pair of tackles for loss and added a sack as well.





For Pierce’s defense in 2020, the defensive line has been instrumental to the overall success on that side of the ball. After a subpar 2019 campaign for the defensive line, Pierce credits the implementation and hiring of first-year defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez as a key factor in the group’s success and how the front four have opened opportunities for the defense elsewhere.





“it's given some guys some great opportunities to get some more one on ones. You've seen us doing a lot of twisting in games; we're (doing) more vertical charges, getting after the quarterback in a more direct line. It's been productive, it's been pretty good,” Pierce said, praising the group. “For our backers, I’ve told them that the player group in front of them now gives them the opportunity to run ahead and go and tackle. But hats off and kudos to Rob Rodriguez – we’ve been talking about it all spring and all summer, the proof’s in the pudding. He’s actually put it to the field and on film for everybody to see.”





With another installment of the Duel in the Desert looming this Friday against Arizona, ASU’s front seven will be tested with the smashmouth running game of the Wildcats, specifically senior running back Gary Brightwell, who is 6-foot-1 and 218 pounds.





“He runs mad, he runs angry – he’s aggressive, downhill, fast and elusive. We talked about backs last week and thought UCLA was pretty good; you turn the table this week and dang, this guy’s pretty good too,” Pierce recognized. “So, we’ll have our hands full…It’s going to have to be a linebacker game for us to be successful up front. So, we’re gonna have to stop the run, 11 hats on the ball, front seven have to play well, the backs will have to play downhill and be heavy-handed and knock them back.”









