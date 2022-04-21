Pearsall, Gentry enter transfer portal

ASU WR Pearsall, led the team with 48 catches, 580 yards, and four touchdowns

Arizona State sophomore linebacker Eric Gentry and senior wide receiver Ricky Pearsall have both entered the transfer portal; Devils Digest learned Thursday morning.

The decisions partly stem from a desire to pursue more lucrative name, image, and likeness (NIL) opportunities, according to a source. Both players participated in all 17 of the program’s spring practices and were all but locked into the starting lineup as leaders and keystone playmakers on their respective sides of the ball.

It is another succession of brutal blows for a program already reeling from five coaching staff changes, the departure of roster talent, a difficult recruiting cycle, and a looming NCAA investigation into alleged violations of the recruiting “dead period” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pearsall, the Sun Devil’s top target at wide receiver, led the team with 48 catches, 580 yards, and four touchdowns. The local product, who attended Corona del Sol high school, established himself in the lineup early last season with a dynamic performance in the team’s season opener against Southern Utah that saw him throw, catch, and run the ball as a do-it-all weapon. Pearsall enjoyed a career game against UCLA where his precise route running and prowess in accumulating yards after catch ignited the Rose Bowl for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Eric Gentry earned Freshman All-American honors as a reserve linebacker

Gentry earned Freshman All-American honors as a reserve linebacker and was primed to be a key leader on defense this season. He finished with 45 tackles (5.0 for loss) and one sack in a role that grew in responsibility with each game. Praised for his diligence in the film room, Gentry’s status as an impact player was solidified when he translated his observations to the field against UCLA and made a crucial fourth-down stop in the red zone.

All transfer portal entries (who are not a graduate transfer) prior to May 1 will retain immediate eligibility for the 2022 college football season.

Arizona State has now seen 12 scholarship players depart to the portal over the last five months, including quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels, whose decision to leave the Sun Devils after announcing his return to the program in December was also fueled by NIL ambition, has since transferred to LSU. Pearsall and Gentry are both expected to command heavy interest from several Power Five destinations.

During a press conference at the commencement of spring camp, head coach Herm Edwards displayed his frustration as he discussed the impact of NIL on the college football recruiting landscape and the challenges ASU faces in that area.

“I don’t even want to talk about that other part,” Edwards said.

It is probable that ASU isn’t done bleeding talent with less than two weeks until the eligibility deadline.