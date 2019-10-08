Pac-12 WBB Media Day: Sun Devils optimistic about 2019-20 campaign
The Arizona State women’s basketball season tips off in just under one month and the Sun Devils, just like their 11 other conference foes, had to meet with the media Monday at Pac-12 media day in San Francisco, California.
Head coach Charli Turner Thorne, who is entering year No. 23 in Tempe, brought along star senior guard Robbi Ryan and sophomore guard Taya Hanson, whose role should be increasing this season.
ASU is coming off a season in which the team was solid but could not quite get over the hump to being a truly great team. The Sun Devils finished 22-11 overall with a 10-7 conference record. They went one round further than the 2017-18 season, being blown out by No. 1 seeded Mississippi State in the Sweet 16, 76-53.
The team was one of the best defensive teams in the entire country, ranking No. 40 in scoring defense in the nation, but could never quite get it going offensively and would rely on senior-star Kianna Ibis to carry the team and the scoring load.
This season, the Sun Devils will have to make up for three other huge losses to graduation in addition to Ibis. Courtney Ekmark (Pac-12 honorable mention in 2018-19), Charnea Johnson-Chapman (No. 1 on the team with 6.8 RPG in 2018-19) and key reserve Sophia Elenga are all gone.
However, ASU will retain starting guards Reili Richardson and Robbi Ryan along with a slew of other key role players from 2018-19 including guard Kiara Russell and forward Jamie Ruden. The program has brought in the No. 44 recruit according to ESPN in Eboni Walker and graduate-transfer forward Ja’Tavia Tapley (6.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg in 30 games at USC last season).
Despite the transitional year, Turner-Thorne, Ryan and Hanson were optimistic about the season at their press conference on Monday.
Turner-Thorne’s optimism began with a joke to relate to how she believes her team is going to play this season.
“…Dog days of summer, really hot, two nuns are in their church painting the inside, and then the air conditioning breaks,” Turner Thorne told the room. “…So they keep going because they have to get it done this day. So they keep painting, and then the one nun is about to pass out. And she looks at her friend, she says, hey, how about if we just take these heavy garments off and finish up? The other nun says, well, I don't have anything on under, and the nun says, I don't, either, but hey, stained glass windows. Okay, sounds good. So they take them off and much better. They keep painting and they're getting it done, and all of a sudden there's a knock on the door. So the one nun goes over and says, who is it. There's a voice that says, it's the blind guy from down the street. So they look at each other, okay, open the door. Beat red, turns his head, two boxes of window blinds in his arms. I'm so sorry, where would you like these. Okay, so we're going to play like naked nuns this year. We're going to find a way. We're going to get it done. We're going to go for it.”
Turner Thorne addressed the losses of her stars from a season ago. She said while they are huge losses, her team has enough talent to step in and fill the void left behind by the graduations of Ibis, Ekmark and Johnson-Chapman.
Turner Thorne praised her seniors who will be taking on bigger roles this season in Russell and Ruden, a player she said brings “instant offense.”
She talked about her sophomore class as well and said forward Jayde Van Hyfte, who backed up Ibis last year, as well as Hanson and last year’s freshman standout, Iris Mbulito are all looking great so far in early practice sessions.
Hanson discussed her work this summer and how she has improved as a three-point shooter. Last season, while appearing in every game for the Sun Devils, Hanson was more of an energy player and less of a contributor offensively (2.4 ppg on 27.4 percent shooting from the field and 24.3 percent from three). She said her summer of working on her form and getting right mentally helped her to get better offensively.
“… One of my biggest focuses in the off-season was just to really be able to come down, have my feet set, lock into that rim, and be able to hit the shot like I know I can,” Hanson said. “…My huge focus this off-season was just all-around locking into how I can improve mentally as a player.”
Turner Throne touched on Tapley coming into the program as a graduate transfer and her freshman class and how they will factor into replacing the graduates.
“Ja'Tavia, the grad transfer, that was a Godsend for us with everything that we lost in the post,” Turner Thorne said. “I mean, she's a great fit for us. She's a great teammate, and she's really going to help us. And then our three freshmen, they're dynamic. Little Sara (Bejedi)…we call her little Sara …very high motor, scoring point guard. And Eboni Walker, top recruit out of Centennial High School in Vegas. She just fits the Sun Devil relentless, going to make things happen.”
Turner Thorne also addressed Tapley’s adaptation to the culture of the Sun Devils. She said the culture of every team and school is different but Tapley is really “embracing” the lofty standards the team sets for itself.
Also praising Tapley was Ryan who said spending time with Tapley off the court has really helped with chemistry on the court.
“Tay, I love her,” Ryan said. “She’s one of my besties. We've gotten along really well thus far since she's been at ASU, and our culture, like it's in her already. She needs a little bit of time adjusting, and it's been great just getting to know her off the court, too. And I think just hanging out with her has helped her learn our style of play and just who we are, because I think that really correlates on to the basketball court. Yeah, she's been great. She just absorbs everything, and she embraces it.”
A potential problem for ASU this season will be its height. The Sun Devils have just one player over 6’3, junior center Eva Rubin who is 6’5. Rubin has barely played her first two seasons (just 22 games combined) but could see an increased role this year.
“And I will say, Eva Rubin, is definitely our big 6'5 center who has played behind some really good post players,” Turner Throne explained. “She's now a junior, and it's her time to really step up and help us, so she's worked hard.”
As for her goals for the season, Turner Thorne said she expects to finish as a top-15 team due to the experience of Ryan and Richardson as well as the athleticism of her younger players.
As far as chemistry issues, according to Hanson, there are none.
“…We've got a fun group of girls this year,” Hanson stated. “We're very unified already and just working together and trying to help each other as much as we can. And then in practices, we've just been getting after it and trying to push each other to go as hard as we can.”
Coaches’ Poll released Monday
Along with media day came the coaches’ preseason poll for how the Pac-12 standings will shake out when the season is over.
Normally preseason polls do not say much about how the standings will look in March but this year’s poll is one that seems as though It could be what we see at the end of the season.
Oregon comes in at No. 1 in the poll and for no surprise. The Ducks are coming off the program’s first trip to the Final Four and feature reigning Wooden Award winner and arguably the best player in the country in Sabrina Ionescu. It will be a surprise if they do not win the conference.
The only team truly a threat to Oregon is Stanford, who lost its best player in Alanna Smith to graduation. The defending Pac-12 champions have re-tooled and have three top-20 recruits coming into Palo Alto including No. 1 overall recruit Haley Jones and the uber-athletic Fran Belibi who has made a name for herself by dunking multiple times while in high school.
Oregon State comes in third and returns four starters. UCLA, picked to finish fourth, returns three starters and brings in a top-25 recruiting class. Picked to finish No. 5 where they ended up finishing last year are the Sun Devils.
Picked to finish in the sixth position in the conference is Arizona. The Wildcats are the first of two sleeper teams the conference. Coming off winning the WNIT, Arizona features maybe the second best player in the conference in Aari McDonald and could quietly make some major noise and finish higher than No. 6.
The rest of the poll is relatively agreeable with Utah, USC, Washington, Washington State, Cal and Colorado picked to finish 7-12 in the standings. However, Washington is the second sleeper team. The Huskies, picked to finish ninth, made a surprise run to the Pac-12 semi-finals last year and bring back their leading scorer in Amber Melgoza (18.1 ppg in 2018-19) and Pac-12 tournament hero Missy Peterson, who hit the game-winning three against Oregon State in the Pac-12 quarter-finals to send the team to the next round.
Turner Throne mentioned how difficult the Pac-12 conference is and what her team will need to do to improve in the conference from a season ago.
“We play in the best conference in the country hands down, not even close,” Turner Throne stated. “We're playing against, therefore, some of the best offensive players in the country. And so I think we're going to be in a position maybe to guard them a little harder, shut down some people a little bit more consistently.”