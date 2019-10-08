



The Arizona State women’s basketball season tips off in just under one month and the Sun Devils, just like their 11 other conference foes, had to meet with the media Monday at Pac-12 media day in San Francisco, California.





Head coach Charli Turner Thorne, who is entering year No. 23 in Tempe, brought along star senior guard Robbi Ryan and sophomore guard Taya Hanson, whose role should be increasing this season.





ASU is coming off a season in which the team was solid but could not quite get over the hump to being a truly great team. The Sun Devils finished 22-11 overall with a 10-7 conference record. They went one round further than the 2017-18 season, being blown out by No. 1 seeded Mississippi State in the Sweet 16, 76-53.





The team was one of the best defensive teams in the entire country, ranking No. 40 in scoring defense in the nation, but could never quite get it going offensively and would rely on senior-star Kianna Ibis to carry the team and the scoring load.





This season, the Sun Devils will have to make up for three other huge losses to graduation in addition to Ibis. Courtney Ekmark (Pac-12 honorable mention in 2018-19), Charnea Johnson-Chapman (No. 1 on the team with 6.8 RPG in 2018-19) and key reserve Sophia Elenga are all gone.





However, ASU will retain starting guards Reili Richardson and Robbi Ryan along with a slew of other key role players from 2018-19 including guard Kiara Russell and forward Jamie Ruden. The program has brought in the No. 44 recruit according to ESPN in Eboni Walker and graduate-transfer forward Ja’Tavia Tapley (6.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg in 30 games at USC last season).





Despite the transitional year, Turner-Thorne, Ryan and Hanson were optimistic about the season at their press conference on Monday.





Turner-Thorne’s optimism began with a joke to relate to how she believes her team is going to play this season.





“…Dog days of summer, really hot, two nuns are in their church painting the inside, and then the air conditioning breaks,” Turner Thorne told the room. “…So they keep going because they have to get it done this day. So they keep painting, and then the one nun is about to pass out. And she looks at her friend, she says, hey, how about if we just take these heavy garments off and finish up? The other nun says, well, I don't have anything on under, and the nun says, I don't, either, but hey, stained glass windows. Okay, sounds good. So they take them off and much better. They keep painting and they're getting it done, and all of a sudden there's a knock on the door. So the one nun goes over and says, who is it. There's a voice that says, it's the blind guy from down the street. So they look at each other, okay, open the door. Beat red, turns his head, two boxes of window blinds in his arms. I'm so sorry, where would you like these. Okay, so we're going to play like naked nuns this year. We're going to find a way. We're going to get it done. We're going to go for it.”





Turner Thorne addressed the losses of her stars from a season ago. She said while they are huge losses, her team has enough talent to step in and fill the void left behind by the graduations of Ibis, Ekmark and Johnson-Chapman.





Turner Thorne praised her seniors who will be taking on bigger roles this season in Russell and Ruden, a player she said brings “instant offense.”





She talked about her sophomore class as well and said forward Jayde Van Hyfte, who backed up Ibis last year, as well as Hanson and last year’s freshman standout, Iris Mbulito are all looking great so far in early practice sessions.





Hanson discussed her work this summer and how she has improved as a three-point shooter. Last season, while appearing in every game for the Sun Devils, Hanson was more of an energy player and less of a contributor offensively (2.4 ppg on 27.4 percent shooting from the field and 24.3 percent from three). She said her summer of working on her form and getting right mentally helped her to get better offensively.





“… One of my biggest focuses in the off-season was just to really be able to come down, have my feet set, lock into that rim, and be able to hit the shot like I know I can,” Hanson said. “…My huge focus this off-season was just all-around locking into how I can improve mentally as a player.”





Turner Throne touched on Tapley coming into the program as a graduate transfer and her freshman class and how they will factor into replacing the graduates.





“Ja'Tavia, the grad transfer, that was a Godsend for us with everything that we lost in the post,” Turner Thorne said. “I mean, she's a great fit for us. She's a great teammate, and she's really going to help us. And then our three freshmen, they're dynamic. Little Sara (Bejedi)…we call her little Sara …very high motor, scoring point guard. And Eboni Walker, top recruit out of Centennial High School in Vegas. She just fits the Sun Devil relentless, going to make things happen.”





Turner Thorne also addressed Tapley’s adaptation to the culture of the Sun Devils. She said the culture of every team and school is different but Tapley is really “embracing” the lofty standards the team sets for itself.



