LOS ANGELES - Ever since Herm Edwards was named as ASU’s head coach in December of 2017, regional and national college football writers were not shy in their criticism of the program’s hire. Some of those sentiments were echoed today as the Pac-12 media preseason poll projected the Sun Devils to finish in the sixth and last place in their division.

ASU was also the lone team in the South to not receive any first-place votes.

As our staff writer Joe Healey detailed in a research article published last year, prior to the expansion to 12 teams, the media had much more accurate results as the correct champion was picked for 10 of 11 years prior to 2011. The media members have never correctly predicted both participants in the conference championship game and in three of the six seasons, the media missed on both title game participants.

For what it’s worth, looking at all the preseason poll from 2011 through 2017, the average prediction for ASU was 3.4, but their average finish was actually 2.8. So by and large ASU has been able to somewhat defy expectations over time. Furthermore, it never finished worse than fourth in the South standings, despite getting picked fifth three times during that time period.

On only four occasions from 2011-16 has a Pac-12 team finished three or more spots higher than its preseason prediction: UCLA in 2011 (picked fifth and finished second), Oregon State in 2012 (picked sixth and finished third), Arizona in 2014 (picked fourth and finished first) and Utah in 2015 (picked fifth and finished second).

Yet, last year both ASU (picked fifth and finished second), and Arizona (picked sixth and finished third) joined that club, and this marked the first time during this span that two teams in the same year finished three or more spots higher than its preseason prediction.

Furthermore, for the last two years, ASU finished better than the preseason prediction since it was also picked fifth in 2016 and finished fourth in the South.

So those are the trends as they relate to preseason predictions and the actual end of season rankings, and in recent years, the tendency in that department has been kind to the Sun Devils. With not much faith shown by the Pac-12 media again this year suffice to say that ASU would welcome a déjà vu of that tendency.