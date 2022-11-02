The Pac-12 Conference is looking to build off a mediocre 2021-22 season that saw only three members—Arizona, UCLA, and USC—qualify for the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats and Bruins were both eliminated in the Sweet 16, while the Trojans got bounced in the Round of 64.

As is often the case, the Pac-12 lost a slew of talent in the offseason to the NBA and transfer portal, and yet, the league is still positioned to bounce back this year due to its tremendous depth.

A trio of teams—UCLA (No. 9), Arizona (17), and Oregon (21)—open the season ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Those three schools will garner most of the preseason headlines, but the rest of the conference appears to be much improved. It’s not a stretch to say nine (maybe even ten) schools have a shot at making the NCAA tourney. With so much parity in the league, it should be a wild race for the Pac-12 crown.

We broke down the rosters for each school and offered our predictions for the upcoming season:

*Indicates a player was a starter last season.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin

1. UCLA



Last Season: 27-8 overall, 15-5 conference (2nd place in Pac-12)

Returning Players: F Jaime Jaquez* (13.9 ppg), G Tyger Campbell* (11.9 ppg), G Jaylen Clark (6.7 ppg), G David Singleton (4.8 ppg), F-C Kenneth Nwuba (1.2 ppg), F Mac Etienne (injured last season), G Will McClendon (injured last season)

New Additions: G Amari Bailey (5-star prospect), F Adem Bona (5-star), G Dylan Andrews (4-star), G-F Abrama Canko (NR)

Departures: G Johnny Juzang* (NBA early entrant, 15.6 ppg); G Jules Bernard* (graduated, 12.8 ppg); F Cody Riley* (graduated, 7.3 ppg); F Peyton Watson (NBA early entrant, 3.3 ppg); C Myles Johnson (graduated, 3.6 ppg); G-F Jake Kyman (transferred to Wyoming, 2.4 ppg)

Projected Starting Five: F Adem Bona, 6-10, Fr. F Jaime Jaquez, 6-7, Sr. G Jaylen Clark, 6-5, Jr. G Amari Bailey, 6-5, Fr. G Tyger Campbell, 5-11, R-Sr.

Projected Bench: G David Singleton, 6-4, 5th Yr. G Dylan Andrews, 6-2, Fr. F/C Kenneth Nwuba, 6-10, R-Sr. G Will McClendon, 6-2, R-Fr. F Mac Etienne, 6-10, R-So. G/F Abramo Canka, 6-6, Fr.

The Skinny: UCLA lost three starters from last year’s Sweet 16 team, but the duo of Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez return for the Bruins, who enter the season as the prohibitive favorite to win the Pac-12 race. Both Campbell and Jaquez are two-time all-conference selections and are expected to anchor a talented Bruin squad, which is ranked ninth in the Preseason AP Poll. Jaquez, one of college basketball’s most versatile players, decided to come back to school for his senior season after testing the NBA Draft waters. His evolution over the last three years—from role player to bona fide star—has been enjoyable to watch. Campbell, meanwhile, is expected to reprise his role as the ultimate floor general (3.2 assist/turnover ratio last year). During his career, the senior guard has developed a reputation of being unflappable in crunch time.

Other key returnees include junior Jaylen Clark and super senior David Singleton. Clark, a scrappy 6-foot-6 wing, has been the “glue guy” for the Bruins the last two seasons but is expected to play a larger role in 2022-23. Many around the program believe Clark is poised for a breakout season. Singleton, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, decided to return to school for a fifth season, and should provide valuable experience and leadership off the bench. He’s also one of the best 3-point shooters in the conference (45 percent last season). The Bruins also bring back forward Mac Etienne, a sophomore, and guard Will McClendon, a redshirt freshman. Both missed last season with ACL injuries but are healthy now and should provide additional depth. Also returning for UCLA is senior Kenny Nwuba, an imposing 6-foot-10 forward.

In addition to the team’s returning talent, there is plenty of buzz around the Bruins’ top-10 recruiting class, which includes five-star prospects Amari Bailey and Adem Bona. Both players arrive in Westwood with plenty of hype and are expected to be starters from day one. Bailey, an athletic combo guard, affects the game on both ends of the floor. He can score at all three levels on the offensive end and is considered one of the best perimeter defenders of the 2022 class. Bona, a 6-foot-10 post player, is known for his strength and athleticism. UCLA head coach Mick Cronin has compared him to former NBA great Amare Stoudamire. Rounding out the incoming freshmen class is guard Dylan Andrews, a four-star recruit, and wing Abramo Canka.

Postseason Prediction: NCAA Tournament (Elite Eight)

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd (Rick Scuteri | Associated Press)

2. ARIZONA

Last Season: 33-4 overall, 18-2 conference (1st place)

Returning Players: F Azuolas Tubelis* (13.9 ppg), G Kerr Kriisa* (9.7 ppg), G Pelle Larsson (7.2 ppg), C Oumar Ballo (6.8 ppg), G Adama Bal (1.5 ppg), F Tautvilas Tubelis (0.3 ppg)

New Additions: G Courtney Ramey (transfer from Texas, 9.4 ppg); G-F Cedric Henderson Jr. (transfer from Campbell, 14 ppg); F Henri Veesaar (4-star); G Kylan Boswell (4-star); F Dylan Anderson (4-star); F Filip Borovicanin (NR)

Departures: G Bennedict Mathurin* (NBA early entrant, 17.7 ppg); C Christian Koloko* (NBA early entrant, 12.6 ppg); G Dalen Terry* (NBA early entrant, 8 ppg); G Justin Kier (graduated, 6.8 ppg); F Kim Aiken Jr. (transferred to New Mexico State, 5 ppg); G Shane Nowell (transferred to UNLV, 0.8 ppg) Projected Starting Five: C Oumar Ballo, 7-0, R-Jr. F Azuolas Tubelis, 6-11, Jr. G Pelle Larsson, 6-5, Jr. G Courtney Ramey, 6-3, 5th Yr. G Kerr Kriisa, 6-3, Jr.

Projected Bench: G/F Cedric Henderson Jr., 6-6, 5th Yr. G Adama Bal, 6-7, So. F Henri Veesaar, 7-0, Fr. G Kylan Boswell, 6-2, Fr. F Filip Borovicanin, 6-9, Fr. F Dylan Anderson, 7-0, Fr. F Tautvilas Tubelis, 6-7, Jr.

The Skinny: Outside of winning a national championship, Tommy Lloyd couldn’t have scripted a better start to his coaching career. In his rookie season as a head coach, Arizona finished with a 33-4 record and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats were eventually upset in the Sweet 16, but Lloyd put the entire Pac-12 on notice. What will he do for an encore? Well, that remains to be seen. Arizona lost a ton of talent to the NBA but are still in a position to contend for a conference crown this season, thanks in large part to returning starters Azuolas Tubelis and Kerr Kriisa.

After playing in the shadow of Benn Mathurin the last two seasons, Tubelis will likely be “the guy” in Tucson this year. The junior forward, who was an all-conference selection last season, could be primed for a big year in 2022-23. Kriisa, who is the emotional leader of this Arizona squad, is an ultra-confident point guard who never shies away from the big stage. When his outside shot is falling, he’s one of the better offensive players in the Pac-12. Other returnees include juniors Pelle Larrson and Oumar Ballo. After serving as key reserves last season, both are expected to move into the starting lineup this year. Larrson, the conference’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year, is a versatile guard with good size and high basketball IQ, while Ballo is a true 7-footer who can affect the outcome of a game with his rebounding and shot-blocking ability. Also returning to the mix are junior Tautvilas Tubelis, Azuolas’ twin brother, and sophomore Adama Bal, who is a prime candidate to have a breakout year.

In the offseason, Arizona added some serious talent from the transfer portal and recruiting trail. Among the transfers are a pair of fifth-year seniors in Courtney Ramey (Texas) and Cendric Henderson Jr. (Campbell). Both were all-conference performers at their previous schools and have a chance to crack the starting five. The Wildcats’ four-man recruiting class is highlighted by Henri Veesaar, a versatile 7-footer from Estonia. Veesaar, who is expected to make an immediate impact, has been compared to former Arizona standout Lauri Markannen. The rest of the class includes point guard Kylan Boswell and forward Dylan Anderson, both four-star prospects, as well as forward Filip Borovicanin, a three-star recruit.

Postseason Prediction: NCAA Tournament (Sweet 16)



Oregon head coach Dana Altman (AP)

3. OREGON

Last Season: 20-15 overall, 11-9 conference (T-5th place)

Returning Players: G Will Richardson* (14.1 ppg), F Quincy Guerrier* (10.1 ppg), C N’Faly Dante* (8.1 ppg), G Rivaldo Soares (4.7 ppg), C Nate Bittle (1.7 ppg), F Lok Wur (0.9 ppg), F Ethan Butler (redshirted)

New Additions: G Keeshawn Barthelemy (transfer from Colorado, 11.1 ppg); G Jermaine Couisnard (transfer from South Carolina, 12 ppg); C Kel’el Ware (5-star); G Tyrone Williams (JUCO); G Brennan Rigsby (JUCO)

Departures: G Jacob Young* (graduated, 12 ppg); G De’Vion Harmon* (transferred to Texas Tech, 10.8 ppg); F Eric Williams (transferred to San Diego, 8.4 ppg); C Franck Kepnang (transferred to Washington, 4.7 ppg); C Isaac Johnson (transferred to Utah State, 2.4 ppg) Projected Starting Five: C N’Faly Dante, 6-11, Sr. F Quincy Guerrier, 6-8, Sr. G Jermaine Couisnard, 6-4, R-Sr. G Will Richardson, 6-5, 5th Yr. G Keeshawn Barthelemy, 6-2, R-Jr.

Projected Bench: C Kel’el Ware, 7-0, Fr. G Rivaldo Soares, 6-6, Sr. G Tyrone Williams, 6-5, Jr. C Nate Bittle, 7-0, So. G Brennan Rigsby, 6-3, So. F Lok Wur, 6-9, R-Jr. F Ethan Butler, 6-6, So.

The Skinny: Oregon failed to make the NCAA Tournament last season for only the second time in 10 years. However, with head coach Dana Altman at the helm, the Ducks are expected to bounce in 2022-23. As usual, Altman has assembled a talented roster that should compete for the Pac-12 crown. The Ducks return a trio of starters, including all-conference guard Will Richardson, who surprisingly came back to school for a fifth season. The 6-foot-5 guard will once again run the show in Eugene. Last season, Richardson proved he’s comfortable being the primary option in Oregon’s offense, and he’s expected to play a similar role this year.

In addition to Richardson, the Ducks return its starting frontcourt of Quincy Guerrier and N’Faly Dante. Both players had solid junior years last year but will be asked to do even more this season. Guerrier, a preseason All-Pac-12 selection, is a versatile 6-foot-8 forward who is tailor-made for Altman’s system. Dante, a 6-foot-11 center, has battled injuries for most of his collegiate career, but he was finally healthy last season, and the results were impressive. He was among the league leaders in rebounds and block shots, and also led the Pac-12 in field-goal percentage. Also returning to the mix are senior wing Rivaldo Soares and sophomore center Nate Bittle. Both were part of the rotation last year, and should see a bump in minutes this upcoming season. Returning forwards Lok Wur and Ethan Butler provide additional depth off the bench.

In the offseason, Oregon added a pair of talented transfers Keeshawn Barthelemy and Jermaine Couisnard, who are both expected to challenge for a starting spot this year. Pac-12 fans are familiar with Barthelemy, a transfer point guard from Colorado. Cousinard, a grad transfer from South Carolina, resembles a linebacker more than a basketball player. The stocky 6-foot-4 guard is a solid two-player who should be a nice addition to Oregon’s backcourt. However, earlier this week he had knee surgery and will be out for "a while," according to Altman.

The Ducks signed only one high school player, Kel’el Ware, but he’s a special one. The coaching staff has raved about the potential of the five-star prospect, who will split time with Dante at the center position. Oregon also added a pair of guards from the JUCO ranks in Tyrone Williams and Brennan Rigsby. Williams, who led the country in scoring a year ago at Grayson College (27.7 ppg), is expected to make an immediate impact at the Division-I level.

Postseason Prediction: NCAA Tournament (Round of 32)

USC head coach Andy Enfield (D. Ross Cameron/USA TODAY Images)

4. USC

Last Season: 26-8 overall, 14-6 conference (3rd place)

Returning Players: G Boogie Ellis* (12.5 ppg), G Drew Peterson* (12.4 ppg), G Reese Dixon-Waters (4.8 ppg), F Joshua Morgan (3.2 ppg), F Kobe Johnson (1.2 ppg), F Harrison Horney (1.6 ppg), G Malik Thomas (0.3 ppg),

New Additions: C Vincent Iwuchukwu (5-star), F Kijani Wright (4-star), G Tre White (4-star), G Oziyah Sellers (3-star), F Iaroslav Niagu (NR)

Departures: F Isaiah Mobley* (NBA early entrant, 14.2 ppg); F Chevez Goodwin* (graduated, 11 ppg); F Max Agbonkpolo* (transferred to Wyoming, 7.7 ppg); G Ethan Anderson (transferred to Wyoming 4.4 ppg); G-F Isaiah White (graduated, 3 ppg); F Boubacar Coulibaly (transferred to Pepperdine, 1.7 ppg)

Projected Starting Five: F Joshua Morgan, 6-11, R-Jr. G Drew Peterson, 6-9, 5th Yr. G Kobe Johnson, 6-6, So. G Reese Dixon-Waters, 6-5, R-So. G Boogie Ellis, 6-3, Sr.

Projected Bench: C Vincent Iwuchukwu, 7-1, Fr. **status unknown due to heart issue** F Kijani Wright, 6-9, Fr. G Tre White, 6-7, Fr. F Harrison Hornery, 6-10, So. G Malik Thomas, 6-5, So. G Oziyah Sellers, 6-5, Fr. F Iaroslav Niagu, 7-0, Fr.

The Skinny: USC has quietly become a model of consistency under head coach Andy Enfield. The Trojans are seeking their fourth straight 20-win season (and seventh overall) under Enfield, who was hired in the spring of 2013. Despite losing three starters, including all-conference forward Isaiah Mobley, the Trojans should once again be in the thick of the Pac-12 race, thanks in large part to returning guards Drew Peterson and Boogie Ellis. Both players tested the NBA Draft waters but ultimately decided to return to school for another season. The duo, who was named to the Preseason All-Pac-12 First Team, will undoubtedly shoulder a heavy load for USC in 2022-23.

The Trojans are also counting on their top-15 recruiting class to make an immediate impact. Vincent Iwuchukwu, a five-star prospect, headlines the team’s impressive haul. The status of the 7-foot-1 center, however, is still up in the air. Iwuchukwu suffered cardiac arrest during a July workout and has been limited to light exercises since the incident. However, a few weeks ago, Enfield seemed optimistic that Iwuchukwu could return to the court sooner rather than later. USC’s incoming freshmen class also includes four-star prospects Kijani Wright and Tre White. Both have looked impressive in preseason action and should factor prominently into the rotation. Three-star prospects Oziyah Sellers and Iaroslav Niagu round out the incoming class.

Among the returnees, one player to keep an eye on is redshirt sophomore Reese Dixon-Waters. The 6-foot-5 wing finished last season on a high note, and many people around the program think he is poised for a breakout year. Another returnee who could play a prominent role this season is redshirt junior Joshua Morgan. The 6-foot-11 post player is active around the hoop and has the potential to be one of the top shot blockers in the conference. If Iwuchukwu is not cleared to play, Morgan will likely be the team’s starting center. Other returning players include guards Kobe Johnson and Malik Thomas and forward Harrison Hornery. The trio played sparingly last year as freshmen but could see a bump in minutes this season. Johnson, in particular, has been impressive in preseason action. The 6-foot-6 wing has a chance to start, especially if Enfield elects to use a four-guard lineup, which is something the coach has suggested in recent weeks.

Postseason Prediction: NCAA Tournament (Round of 32)

5. ARIZONA STATE

Last Season: 14-17 overall, 10-10 conference (8th place)

Returning Players: G DJ Horne* (12.5 ppg), F Marcus Bagley (10 ppg), G Luther Muhammad (5.2 ppg), F Alonzo Gaffney* (4.2 ppg), C Enoch Boakye (2 ppg), G-F Jamiya Neal (2 ppg)

New Additions: G Desmond Cambridge (transfer from Nevada, 16.2 ppg); C Warren Washington (transfer from Nevada, 10.5 ppg); G Devan Cambridge (transfer from Auburn, 5.3 ppg); G Frankie Collins (transfer from Michigan, 2.8 ppg); G Austin Nunez (4-star); F Duke Brennan (3-star)

Departures: G Marreon Jackson (graduated, 10.4 ppg); F Kimani Lawrence* (graduated, 10.1 ppg); F Jalen Graham* (transferred to Arkansas, 9.9 ppg); G Jay Heath* (transferred to Georgetown, 10.6 ppg); F Will Felton (transferred to North Carolina A&T, redshirted); G-F Demari Williams (Oral Roberts, redshirted); G Justin Rochelin (transferred to Oregon State, redshirted)

Projected Starting Five: C Warren Washington, 7-0, Sr. F Marcus Bagley, 6-8, Jr. G Desmond Cambridge, 6-4, 5th Yr. G DJ Horne, 6-1, Jr. G Frankie Collins, 6-1, So.

Projected Bench: F/C Alonzo Gaffney, 6-9, Sr. G Devan Cambridge, 6-6, Sr. G Luther Muhammad, 6-3, R-Sr. C Enoch Boakye, 6-10, So. G/F Jamiya Neal, 6-6, So. G Austin Nunez, 6-2, Fr. F Duke Brennan, 6-10, Fr.

The Skinny: Arizona State is coming off back-to-back losing seasons, but many around the program are optimistic the Sun Devils can bounce back in 2022-23. The team returns a solid nucleus, including juniors Marcus Bagley and DJ Horne. Both were named to the Preseason All-Pac-12 Team and anchor what is arguably Bobby Hurley’s deepest team since arriving in Tempe. Bagley, a former five-star recruit, is finally healthy after playing only 15 games the past two seasons. The 6-foot-8 forward gives the Sun Devils a potential star who can affect the game with scoring, rebounding and defensive versatility. Horne, a 6-foot-1 combo guard, is hard-wired to score but showed last season that he’s equally capable of running the point as well. After being in the program for a year, Horne has assumed more of a leadership role this offseason.

Also returning for the Sun Devils are seniors Alonzo Gaffney and Luther Muhammad. Both spent time in the starting lineup last season and are expected to be part of the regular rotation again. Gaffney, a versatile 6-foot-9 forward, can play inside or out but will likely see more time at his natural four position, thanks to the offseason additions made by ASU. Muhammad, a 6-foot-3 guard, is probably the Sun Devils’ best on-ball defender and should provide valuable experience off the bench. Additionally, the team brings back a pair of sophomores—wing Jamiya Neal and center Enoch Boakye. Both made significant strides over the summer and should see a bump in minutes this season.

Much of ASU’s optimism regarding this season is a result of the team’s offseason additions, which include a stellar group of transfers: Desmond Cambridge and Warren Washington (from Nevada), Frankie Collins (Michigan), and Devan Cambridge (Auburn). The Cambridge brothers provide an abundance of athleticism and scoring from the wing position. Desmond, a two-time All-Mountain West selection, is projected to be a starter in the backcourt along with Collins, who has received praise from his head coach. Hurley said the 6-foot-1 point guard has been dynamic in offseason workouts and could be the X-factor for ASU this year. Washington gives the Sun Devils a true 7-footer in the paint who can make plays on both ends of the floor. Additionally, ASU signed a pair of freshmen – guard Austin Nunez, a four-star prospect, and forward Duke Brennan.

Postseason Prediction: NCAA Tournament (Round of 64)



Stanford head coach Jerod Haase ((AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo))

6. STANFORD

Last Season: 16-16 overall, 8-12 conference (9th place)

Returning Players: F Spencer Jones* (12 ppg), F Harrison Ingram* (10.5 ppg), G Michael O’Connell* (7.1 ppg), F Brandon Angel (7.7 ppg), F James Keefe* (5.3 ppg), C Maxime Raynaud (4.5 ppg), G Isa Silva (3.5 ppg), F Max Murrell (2.4 ppg), G Jarvis Moss (redshirted last season)

New Additions: G Michael Jones (transfer from Davidson, 11.8 ppg); F Jaylen Thompson (4-star); G Ryan Agarwal (4-star)

Departures: F Jaiden Delaire* (transferred to San Diego, 10.1 ppg); G Noah Taitz (transferred to Loyola Marymount, 4.5 ppg); F-C Lukas Kisunas (graduated, 2.4 ppg); C Keenan Fitzmorris (transferred to Stony Brook, redshirted)

Projected Starting Five: F James Keefe, 6-9, Sr. F Harrison Ingram, 6-7, So. F Spencer Jones, 6-7, Sr. G Michael Jones, 6-5, Grad G Michael O’Connell, 6-2, Jr.

Projected Bench: F Brandon Angel, 6-8, Jr. G Isa Silva, 6-4, So. F/C Maxime Raynaud, 7-1, So. F Max Murrell, 6-9, Jr. F Jaylen Thompson, 6-8, Fr. G Ryan Agarwal, 6-6, Fr. G Jarvis Moss, 6-4, So.

The Skinny: Stanford has gone to the Big Dance only once in the last 14 years (during the 2013-14 season). However, the Cardinal are nicely positioned to return to the NCAA Tournament this season. They bring back four starters and roughly 80 percent of their scoring from last year. The most notable returnee is Harrison Ingram, who decided to come back for his sophomore season after testing the NBA Draft waters. Ingram, who was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year last season, is one of the most versatile players in the conference. With his rare blend of size, strength, and playmaking ability, he often functioned as a point forward for the Cardinal last season.

Other returning starters include 3&D wing Spencer Jones, steady point guard Michael O’Connell, and scrappy big man James Keefe. Jones, who was a Preseason All-Pac-12 selection, has always been known for his outside shooting. However, over the last two seasons, he’s also developed into one of the conference’s top defenders as well. O’Connell has been a solid game manager (1.8 assists-to-turnover ratio) during his career, but his shooting numbers dropped significantly in 2021-22. Keefe, the son of Stanford great Adam Keefe, quietly carved out a name for himself last season. Known for his tremendous work ethic, he was among the league leaders in field-goal percentage (.600). Rounding out the projected starting five is shooting guard Michael Jones, a transfer from Davidson. The fifth-year senior is expected to bring experience and outside shooting (he shot 42 percent from 3-point range last year) to the Cardinal.

Stanford’s depth should also be a real strength this upcoming season. Junior forward Brandon Angel, one of the top reserves in the Pac-12, will reprise his role as the team’s sixth man. Also returning to the mix are guard Isa Silva, center Maxime Raynaud, and forward Max Murrell. All three were part of Stanford’s regular rotation last season and could have even larger roles for the Cardinal in 2022-23. Stanford’s bench was further bolstered by its incoming freshman class, which includes forward Jaylen Thompson and guard Ryan Agarwal. Both are four-star recruits who have a legitimate chance of cracking the regular rotation.

Postseason Prediction: NIT Tournament

Colorado head coach Tad Boyle (AP)

7. COLORADO

Last Season: 21-12 overall, 12-8 conference (4th place)

Returning Players: F Tristan da Silva* (9.4 ppg), G KJ Simpson (7.4 ppg), G Nique Clifford (6.7 ppg), G Julian Hammond III (2.9 ppg), G Luke O’Brien (2.6 ppg), C Lawson Lovering (1.9 ppg), G-F Quincy Allen (injured last season), G Javon Ruffin (injured last season)

New Additions: G Ethan Wright (transfer from Princeton, 14.7 ppg); G Jalen Gabbidon (transfer from Yale, 11.3 ppg); F Joe Hurlburt (4-star); G RJ Smith (3-star); G Javon Hadley (JUCO) Departures: F Jabari Walker* (NBA early entrant, 14.6 ppg); F Evan Battey* (graduated, 12.4 ppg); G Keeshawn Barthelemy* (transferred to Oregon, 11.1 ppg); G Eli Parquet* (transferred to UNLV, 6.9 ppg)

Projected Starting Five: C Lawson Lovering, 7-1, So. F Tristan da Silva, 6-9, Jr. G Nique Clifford, 6-6, Jr. G Jalen Gabbidon, 6-5, Grad G KJ Simpson, 6-2, So.

Projected Bench: G Ethan Wright, 6-3, Grad G Luke O’Brien, 6-8, Jr. G Julian Hammond III, 6-3, So. G Javon Hadley, 6-6, Jr. F Joe Hurlburt, 6-11, Fr. G/F Quincy Allen, 6-8, R-Fr. G Javon Ruffin, 6-5, R-Fr. G RJ Smith, 6-4, Fr.

The Skinny: Colorado is seeking its fifth-straight 20-win season under Tad Boyle, who is arguably one of the most underrated coaches in the country. Boyle has a reputation of developing young talent, which should serve him well this season. Colorado lost four starters from last year’s NIT squad, including All-Pac-12 selections Jabari Walker and Evan Battey. However, it’s not all bad news for the Buffaloes, who return a solid young nucleus, including Tristan da Silva, the lone returning starter from last year. The junior forward, who was named to the Preseason All-Pac-12 Team, was one of the most improved players in the conference last season. And if the preseason is any indication, it appears da Silva is primed to make another jump this year.

The Buffs’ reputation of developing young talent should benefit returning players like KJ Simpson, Nique Clifford, and Lawson Lovering, who are all poised to play much bigger roles in 2022-23. Simpson, an ultra-quick point guard, had an impressive rookie season en route to earning Pac-12 All-Freshman honors. This season, he’ll be given the keys to Colorado’s offense and should thrive in a starting role. Clifford, who served as the team’s sixth man last year, is also projected to be a full-time starter in 2022-23. The 6-foot-6 wing can score at all three levels and is arguably the team’s best rebounder. Lovering, a true 7-footer, saw limited action last season. However, the former four-star recruit is an imposing presence in the paint and should provide rebounding and rim protection. Guards Luke O’Brien and Julian Hammond provide additional firepower off the bench.

The X-factors, however, could be a pair of grad transfers from the Ivy League, Jalen Gabbidon (Yale) and Ethan Wright (Princeton). Both were All-Ivy League selections last season but have vastly different playing styles. Gabbidon is a versatile 6-foot-5 wing known for his perimeter defense, while Wright, a 6-foot-3 guard, is known for his scoring and outside shooting. The Buffs also added J’Vonne Hadley, a transfer from the JUCO ranks. The 6-foot-6 wing has impressed the coaching staff with his work ethic and versatility. Rounding out the rotation is a group of freshmen. Two are members of this year’s class (Joel Hurlburt and RJ Smith). The other two took a medical redshirt last season: Quincy Allen (hip) and Javon Ruffin (knee). Both are healthy now and provide additional depth for Colorado.

Postseason Prediction: NIT Tournament

Washington State head coach Kyle Smith ((AP Photo/Jeff Chiu))

8. WASHINGTON STATE

Last Season: 22-15 overall, 11-9 conference (T-5th place)

Returning Players: G TJ Bamba (7.7 ppg), F Mouhamed Gueye* (7.4 ppg), C Dishon Jackson (6 ppg), F Andrej Jakimovski (5.4 ppg), F DJ Rodman (4.2 ppg), F Carlos Rosario (injured last season), G Myles Rice (redshirted last season)

New Additions: G Justin Powell (transfer from Tennessee, 3.7 ppg); G Jabe Mullins (transfer from Saint Mary’s, 2.9 ppg); C Adrame Diongue (4-star); F Mael Harmon-Crespin (NR); G Dylan Darling (NR); G Kymany Houinsou (NR) Departures: G Michael Flowers* (graduated, 14.2 ppg); G Tyrell Roberts* (transferred to San Francisco, 11.4 ppg); G Noah Williams* (transferred to Washington, 9.5 ppg); F Efe Abogidi* (NBA G League, 8.1 ppg); G Jefferson Koulibaly (transferred to SMU, 2.6 ppg); G Ryan Rapp (transferred to Hawaii, 1.2 ppg); F Tony Miller (transferred)

Projected Starting Five: F Mouhamed Gueye, 6-11, So. F Andrej Jakimovski, 6-8, Jr. F DJ Rodman, 6-6, Sr. G TJ Bamba, 6-5, Jr. G Justin Powell, 6-6, Jr.

Projected Bench: C Adrame Diongue, 7-0, Fr. G Jabe Mullins, 6-6, Jr. G Dylan Darling, 6-2, Fr. F Mael Hamon-Crespin, 6-9, Fr. G Kymany Houinsou, 6-6, Fr. F Carlos Rosario, 6-7, Jr. C Dishon Jackson, 6-10, Jr. **Out indefinitely w/ undisclosed medical issue** G Myles Rice, 6-2, R-Fr. **Will miss the entire season due to cancer diagnosis**



The Skinny: It was a rough offseason for Washington State who had some unexpected departures from its program. Starting guards Tyrell Roberts and Noah Williams transferred to other schools while starting forward Efe Abogidi bolted for the G League. To complicate matters, the program announced in the preseason that junior Dishon Jackson, who was expected to be the team’s starting center, will be out indefinitely with an undisclosed medical issue. And if that wasn’t bad enough, they also announced that freshman guard Myles Rice will miss the entire season due to a cancer diagnosis (Hodgkin’s lymphoma).

Despite the team’s ridiculous string of bad luck, the Cougars did receive some good news when Mouhammed Gueye returned to Pullman after testing the NBA Draft waters. Gueye, who was named to the All-Pac-12 Freshman Team, is the lone returning starter from last year’s squad. The 6-foot-11 forward is a freak athlete who can play inside or out. Gueye, who is firmly on the radar of NBA scouts, is expected to lead a solid cast of characters, which includes rotation players like TJ Bamba, Andrej Jakimovski, and DJ Rodman. All three have been steady role players in Kyle Smith’s system over the last few seasons. However, the trio (along with Gueye) will be counted on to set the tone for Washington State this season.

With Rice sidelined for the year, one of the biggest question marks heading into the season is the starting point guard position. Don’t be surprised to see Smith, an analytics whiz, take an unconventional route. One option is utilizing transfer Justin Powell, a 6-foot-6 wing, as the team’s primary ball handler. Powell has been plagued by injuries throughout his college career (at Auburn in 2020-21; and Tennessee last year). However, when he’s healthy, he has all-conference potential. Other newcomers in the backcourt include junior Jabe Mullins, a transfer from Saint Mary’s, as well as freshmen Dylan Darling and Kymany Houinsou. In the frontcourt, the Cougars added a couple of intriguing freshmen in Adrame Diongue and Mael Hamon-Crespin. Diongue, a four-star prospect, is more likely to be an immediate contributor, but Hamon-Crespin may see some action early in the season, especially if Jackson remains sidelined.

Postseason Prediction: NIT Tournament



Utah head coach Craig Smith (Associated Press)

9. UTAH

Last Season: 11-20 overall, 4-16 conference (11th place)

Returning Players: C Branden Carlson* (13.6 ppg), G Marco Anthony* (9.1 ppg), G Lazar Stefanovic* (7.5 ppg), G Rollie Worster* (7.5 ppg), G Gabe Madsen (6.7 ppg), F Bostyn Holt (4 ppg), G Jaxon Brenchley (2.6 ppg)

New Additions: G Mike Saunders (transfer from Cincinnati; 7.3 ppg), F Ben Carlson (transfer from Wisconsin; 1.6 ppg); F Gavin Baxter (transfer walk-on from BYU; 6.6 ppg), C Keba Keita (3-star), G Wilguens Exacte (3-star), F Luka Tarlac (3-star) Departures: G Both Gach (graduated; 8.7 ppg), G David Jenkins Jr. (transferred to Purdue; 8.5 ppg), F Dusan Mahorcic (transferred to NC State; 5.5 ppg), F Riley Battin* (transferred to Cal Baptist; 4.4 ppg), C Lahat Thioune (transferred to UCF; 3.8 ppg)

Projected Starting Five: C Branden Carlson, 7-0, Sr. F Ben Carlson, 6-9, Jr. G Lazar Stefanovic, 6-7, So. G Marco Anthony, 6-6, Grad G Rollie Worster, 6-4, Jr.

Projected Bench: G Mike Saunders, 6-0, Jr. G Gabe Madsen, 6-6, Jr. G Jaxon Brenchley, 6-5, Sr. C Keba Keita, 6-8, Fr. F Bostyn Holt, 6-6, Sr. F Gavin Baxter, 6-9, Grad F Luka Tarlac, 6-8, Fr. G Wilguens Exacte, 6-6, Fr.

The Skinny: Utah struggled last year in Craig Smith’s inaugural season as the Utes head coach. The team posted an 11-20 record and sputtered to an 11th-place finish in the conference standings. The Utes, however, are positioned nicely for a bounce-back season in 2022-23. Utah returns four starters, including All-Pac-12 center Branden Carlson. The 7-foot senior developed into one of the conference’s top post players last year, despite missing a chunk of the season due to appendicitis, as well as COVID-related issues. Carlson, who reportedly added 15 pounds of muscle this offseason, is expected to lead the Utes on both ends of the floor. In addition to being the team’s leading scorer (13.6 per game) last season, he was among the league leaders in rebounds, blocked shots, and field-goal percentage.

The Utes also return its starting backcourt of Marco Anthony and Rollie Worster. Along with their coach, both players came from Utah State in the last offseason, and played a vital role in shaping the tough, blue-collar culture that now exists in Salt Lake City. Another key returnee is Lazar Stefanovic, a versatile 6-foot-7 wing who virtually came out of nowhere last season to win a starting spot midway thru the year. The Serbian native capped off a solid season by earning Pac-12 All-Freshman honors. Also returning to the fold are guards Gabe Madsen and Jaxon Brenchley. Both were rotation players last year and should have similar roles in 2022-23. Forward Bostyn Holt, who missed most of last season with an ACL injury, should also factor into the rotation.

In the offseason, Utah added a trio of players from the transfer portal and signed a three-man recruiting class. The most notable newcomers are transfers Ben Carlson (from Wisconsin), a bruising 6-foot-9 power forward, and Mike Saunders (Cincinnati), an offensive-minded combo guard. Both players have a legitimate chance of cracking the starting five. Gavin Baxter, a grad transfer from Utah, decided to utilize his extra “COVID” year as a walk-on this season. The former four-star recruit has battled knee injuries for most of his collegiate career but if healthy, could provide additional depth and experience off the bench. Among the freshman, the most likely candidate to make an immediate impact is Keba Keita, a physical 6-foot-7 post player. Forward Luka Tarlac and guard Wilguens Exacte round out the rotation for the Utes.

Postseason Prediction: NIT Tournament



Washington head coach Mike Hopkins ((AP Photo/Isaac Brekken))

10. WASHINGTON

Last Season: 17-15 overall, 11-9 conference (T-5th place)

Returning Players: G Jamal Bey* (11.4 ppg), G PJ Fuller (7.4 ppg), G Cole Bajema (5.4 ppg), F Langston Wilson (2.6 ppg), F Jackson Grant (1.1 ppg), F Samuel Ariyibi (0.8 ppg)

New Additions: F Keion Brooks Jr. (transfer from Kentucky, 10.8 ppg); G Noah Williams (transfer from Washington State, 9.5 ppg); C Franck Kepnang (transfer from Oregon, 4.7 ppg); C Braxton Meah (transfer from Fresno State, 2.2 ppg); G Koren Johnson (4-star); G Keyon Menifield (3-star); F Tyler Linhardt (NR) Departures: G Terrell Brown Jr.* (graduated, 21.7 ppg); F Emmitt Matthews Jr.* (transferred to West Virginia, 11.7 ppg); G Daejon Davis* (graduated, 7 ppg); F Nate Roberts* (graduated, 5.5 ppg); C Riley Sorn (graduated, 2.1 ppg); G Dominiq Penn (transferred to TBD, 1 ppg)

Projected Starting Five: C Franck Kepnang, 6-11, Jr. F Langston Wilson, 6-9, Sr. F Keion Brooks Jr., 6-7, Sr. G Jamal Bey, 6-6, Grad G Noah Williams, 6-5, Sr.

Projected Bench: G PJ Fuller, 6-4, Sr. G Cole Bajema, 6-7, Sr. G Keyon Menifield, 6-1, Fr. C Braxton Meah, 7-1, Jr. G Koren Johnson, 6-2, Fr. F Tyler Linhardt, 6-7, Fr. F Jackson Grant, 6-10, So. F Samuel Ariyibi, 6-8, So.

The Skinny: This could be a transitional year for Washington, who finished fifth in the conference standings last season. The Huskies lost four starters, including the Pac-12’s leading scorer Terrell Brown Jr. However, head coach Mike Hopkins was able to retool his roster this offseason, primarily thru the transfer portal. Luckily for Hopkins, he also has the luxury of being able to lean on super senior Jamal Bey, who returned to school for a fifth season. Bey, one of the top 3&D players in the conference, will anchor an experienced Husky squad that is hoping to exceed preseason expectations.

In addition to Bey, Washington brings back a solid cast of returning players like PJ Fuller, Cole Bajema, and Langston Wilson. All three were rotation players last year and should have increased roles this upcoming season. In particular, Wilson, an athletic 6-foot-9 forward, could be poised for a breakout year. He was slow to make the transition from the JUCO ranks last season, but his upside is undeniable. Fuller and Bajema, meanwhile, are a steadying presence on the perimeter and provide valuable experience to Washington’s second unit. Sophomore forwards Jackson Grant, and Samuel Ariyibi give the Huskies additional depth off the bench.

As mentioned above, Washington added some legit talent via the transfer portal, including a pair of players from rival Pac-12 schools: Noah Williams (Washington State) and Franck Kepnang (Oregon). The Huskies also added Keion Brooks, a former five-star recruit from Kentucky, as well as Braxton Meah from Fresno State. Washington’s offense will likely run thru Williams and Brooks this season. Talent has never been an issue for these two, and they finally get the chance to be the featured players on their team. Kepnang, a 6-foot-11 center, is an imposing presence in the middle who is expected to anchor the Huskies’ defense. Meah, a 7-foot-1 center, provides additional size and rebounding to Washington’s frontcourt. The Huskies also signed a three-man recruiting class, which includes guards Keyon Menifield and Koren Johnson, as well as forward Tyler Linhardt. Among the trio of freshmen, Menifield is the most likely to make an immediate impact. The coaching staff has raved about the potential of the 6-foot-3 guard, who has reportedly had a great preseason.

Postseason Prediction: None

Cal head coach Mark Fox (UGA Sports Communication)

11. CALIFORNIA

Last Season: 12-20 overall, 5-15 conference (10th place)

Returning Players: F Jalen Celestine* (7.5 ppg), G Joel Brown* (4.8 ppg), F Kuany Kuany (4.8 ppg), C Lars Thiemann (4.7 ppg), F Sam Alajiki (3.1 ppg), G Jarred Hyder (1.3 ppg), F Obinna Anyanwu (0.9 ppg), G Marsalis Roberson (0.6 ppg), F Monty Bowser (injured last season)

New Additions: G Devin Askew (transfer from Texas; 2.1 ppg), G DeJuan Clayton (transfer from Hartford; injured last season), C ND Okafor (3-star), F Grant Newell (3-star) Departures: G Jordan Shepherd* (graduated; 14.6 ppg), F Andre Kelly* (transferred to UC Santa Barbara; 13.4 ppg), F Grant Anticevich* (graduated; 9.7 ppg), G Makale Foreman (graduated; 4.1 ppg), G Dimitrios Klonaras (transferred; 1.5 ppg), F DJ Thorpe (medical retirement)

Projected Starting Five: C Lars Thiemann, 7-1, Sr. F Kuany Kuany, 6-9, Sr. G Jalen Celestine, 6-7, Jr. G Devin Askew, 6-3, Jr. G Joel Brown, 6-3, Sr.

Projected Bench: G DeJuan Clayton, 6-2, Grad F Sam Alajiki, 6-7, So. G Jarred Hyder, 6-3, Sr. F Obinna Anyanwu, 6-7, So. F Grant Newell, 6-8, Fr. F ND Okafor, 6-9, Fr. F Monty Bowser, 6-7, R-So. G Marsalis Roberson, 6-6, So.

The Skinny: This season could be an uphill battle for California, which has not made an NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016. The Bears lost their top three scorers from last year’s squad, which was already the lowest-scoring team in the Pac-12. If Cal has any chance of exceeding expectations, head coach Mark Fox will need huge contributions from his backcourt, including returning starters Joel Brown and Jalen Celestine. Brown, a three-year starter, is a steadying presence at the point, while Celestine, an athletic wing, has shown a ton of upside during his first two seasons in Berkeley. Celestine, however, is still recovering from knee surgery he had in the spring and will not be available at the start of the season.

Cal’s backcourt got a significant boost with the off-season additions of Devin Askew and DeJuan Clayton. Askew, a top-40 player, coming out of high school, could be the X-factor for the Bears this season. After having limited success at his previous two stops—in Kentucky and Texas—Askew is hopeful a change of scenery will unlock his potential. Clayton, a grad transfer from Hartford, is remarkably entering his seventh(!) season of college basketball – due to medical redshirts and the extra COVID year. He was limited to only two games last season with a shoulder injury but has proven to be a bona fide scorer during his collegiate career (13 PPG). Guards Jarred Hyder, a senior, and Marsalis Roberson, a sophomore, give the Bears additional options on the perimeter.

In the frontcourt, Cal will lean heavily on seniors Lars Thiemann and Kuany Kuany to set the tone. Both players were part-time starters last season but are expected to play much bigger roles in 2022-23. Thiemann, in particular, could be due for a breakout year. The 7-foot center has always been talented and finally flashed some consistency at the end of last season. Also returning to the mix are sophomore forwards Sam Alajiki and Obinna Anyanwu, who will reprise their roles as part of the Bears’ second unit. Cal also signed a pair of freshmen forwards in Grant Newell and ND Okafor. According to reports, the coaching staff has been pleasantly surprised by Newell, who has a chance to crack the rotation.

Postseason Prediction: None

Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle