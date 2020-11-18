ASUDevils - Pac-12 Basketball Preview

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-21 college basketball season will resemble nothing we’ve ever seen. As to how the season will play out, that is anybody’s guess. At the moment, there are still more questions than answers.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming season, there is plenty of optimism regarding the Pac-12. Many believe the conference is poised to have a banner campaign, similar to the 2015-16 season when the Pac-12 sent a league-record seven teams to the NCAA Tournament.

While there is no clear-cut favorite in the conference this year, the league is as deep as ever, which should lend itself to an interesting Pac-12 race.

We broke down the rosters for each school, and offered our predictions for the upcoming season:

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin

1. UCLA



Last Season: 19-12, 12-6 in Pac-12 (2nd place)

Players Lost (3): G Prince Ali (graduated), F Alex Olesinski (graduated), F Shareef O’Neal (transferred to LSU)

Returning Starters (5): F Chris Smith (13.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg), F/C Jalen Hill (9.0 ppg, 6.9 rpg), G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr. (8.9 ppg), G Tyger Campbell (8.3 ppg, 5.0 apg), G David Singleton (4.1 ppg) Other Returners (4): F Cody Riley (8.8 ppg), G Jules Bernard (5.5 ppg), F Jake Kyman (5.3 ppg), C Kenneth Nwuba (redshirted last season)

Eligible Transfers (1): G Johnny Juzang (Kentucky, 2.9 ppg)

New Recruits (1): G Jaylen Clark (No. 77 prospect in Rivals 2020 class)

Projected Starting Five: F/C Jalen Hill, 6-10, R-Jr. F Chris Smith, 6-9, Sr. G/F Jaime Jaquez, 6-6, Soph. G Johnny Juzang, 6-6, Soph. G Tyger Campbell, 5-11, R-Soph.

Projected Bench: F Cody Riley, 6-9, R-Jr. G David Singleton, 6-4, Jr. G Jules Bernard, 6-6, Jr. G/F Jake Kyman, 6-6, Soph. F Kenneth Nwuba, 6-9, R-Soph. G Jaylen Clark, 6-5, Fr.

The Skinny: After a rough start to last season—the Bruins were 7-6 in non-conference play—UCLA completed one of the most impressive in-season turnarounds in recent memory. The team won 11 of its last 14 games and finished second in the Pac-12 race. The team returns over 87 percent of its scoring and rebounding, as well as all five starters from last year’s squad, which has elevated UCLA to the top of our preseason rankings.

After flirting with the idea of leaving school early for the NBA, Chris Smith decided to come back to Westwood for his senior season. The all-conference forward was one of the top players in the league last year and is expected to anchor a talented frontcourt. Also returning up front for the Bruins are juniors Jalen Hill and Cody Riley who both thrived in Mick Cronin’s system last season. The veteran coach is counting on the duo of Hill and Riley to once again set the tone for UCLA with their toughness and defense, two staples of any Cronin-led team. Kenny Nwuba, a redshirt sophomore, should provide additional depth on the Bruins’ front line.

In the backcourt, UCLA will lean heavily on redshirt sophomore Tyger Campbell, who proved to be one of the best floor generals in the conference last season. Jaime Jaquez, another sophomore, is a tough-nosed wing with a high basketball IQ. He exceeded expectations last year as a freshman and could play a key role for the Bruins in 20-21. However, the X-factor could be guard Johnny Juzang, who was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA after transferring from Kentucky. Juzang, a former five-star prospect, gives UCLA a dynamic athlete and scorer on the wing. The Bruins should also have plenty of firepower coming off the bench with returners David Singleton, Jules Bernard, and Jake Kyman. Incoming freshman Jaylen Clark, a four-star recruit, should also compete for minutes in the Bruins’ backcourt.

Postseason Prediction: NCAA Tournament (Sweet 16)

ASU head coach Bobby Hurley

2. ARIZONA STATE

Last Season: 20-11, 11-7 in Pac-12 (T-3rd place)

Players Lost (6): G Rob Edwards* (graduated), F Romello White* (transferred to Ole Miss), F Mickey Mitchell (graduated), F Khalid Thomas (transferred to Portland State), G/F Elias Valtonen (turned pro), F Andre Allen (transferred to Southern)

Returning Starters (3): G Remy Martin (19.1 ppg, 4.1 apg), F Kimani Lawrence (4.9 ppg), F Taeshon Cherry (4.6 ppg) Other Returners (4): G Alonzo Verge Jr. (14.6 ppg), G Jaelen House (3.9 ppg), F Jalen Graham (3.2 ppg), G Caleb Christopher (0.7 ppg)

New Recruits (4): G Josh Christopher (No. 12), F Marcus Bagley (No. 30), F Pavlo Dziuba (Ukraine), F/C Chris Osten (JUCO)

Eligible Transfers (1): G Holland Woods (Portland State, 17.7 ppg, 5.2 apg)

Sit-Out Transfers (1): G Luther Muhammad (Ohio State, 7.0 ppg)

Projected Starting Five: F Jalen Graham, 6-9, Soph. F Kimani Lawrence, 6-8, Sr. G Josh Christopher, 6-5, Fr. G Alonzo Verge Jr., 6-2, Sr. G Remy Martin, 6-0, Sr.

Projected Bench: F Marcus Bagley, 6-8, Fr. G Holland Woods, 6-1, Sr. F Taeshon Cherry, 6-8, Jr. G Jaelen House, 6-1, Soph. F Pavlo Dziuba, 6-8, Fr. F Chris Osten, 6-9, Jr. G Caleb Christopher, 6-1, Soph.

The Skinny: Arizona State opens the season ranked 18th in the AP Top 25, which marks the first time since 2008 that the program is ranked in the preseason poll. Much of the hype revolves around the return of Preseason All-American Remy Martin who decided to return to Tempe for his senior season after testing the NBA Draft waters. The dynamic point guard leads an exciting Sun Devil team that returns six of its top eight scorers from last year’s squad.

Martin will receive the bulk of the attention, but as a whole, the Sun Devils could have one of the most talented—and deepest—backcourts in college basketball. Senior Alonzo Verge, who was the Pac-12’s Sixth Man of the Year last season, is among the league’s top returning scorers (14.6 ppg) and expected to play a more prominent role as a starter this year. ASU is also excited about the arrival of incoming freshman Josh Christopher, a five-star prospect and the highest-ranked recruit to join the program since James Harden. Holland Woods, a transfer from Portland State was an All-Big Sky First Team selection last season and is expected to be a key member of ASU’s second unit. Sophomores Jaelen House and Caleb Christopher will provide additional depth on the perimeter.

In the frontcourt, ASU will need to find a way to overcome the unexpected loss of their best low-post player, Romello White, who transferred to Ole Miss in the summer. However, coach Bobby Hurley is excited about White’s replacement, sophomore Jalen Graham, who reportedly made significant strides in the offseason. Hurley will also lean on returning upperclassmen Kimani Lawrence and Taeshon Cherry, a pair of versatile forwards, to provide leadership and production.

The X-factor in the frontcourt could be incoming freshman Marcus Bagley, a five-star prospect who has looked impressive in preseason action. Bagley, an athletic combo forward with 3-point range, is battling Lawrence and Cherry for a spot in the starting five. ASU also hopes one of its newcomers—Pavlo Dziuba or Chris Osten—can emerge as a viable backup to Graham at the five spot.

Postseason Prediction: NCAA Tournament (Sweet 16)



Oregon head coach Dana Altman (Getty Images)

3. OREGON

Last Season: 24-7, 13-5 in Pac-12 (1st place)

Players Lost (6): G Payton Pritchard* (graduated), F Shakur Juiston* (graduated), G Anthony Mathis (graduated), F/C Francis Okoro* (transferred to St. Louis), F C.J. Walker (transferred to UCF), G/F Addison Patterson (transferred to Nevada)

Returning Starters (2): G Chris Duarte (12.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg), G Will Richardson (11.0 ppg) Other Returners (3): C N’Faly Dante (5.8 ppg), F Chandler Lawson (4.5 ppg), F Lok Wur (redshirted)

Eligible Transfers (3): F Eugene Omoruyi (Rutgers, 13.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg), F Eric Williams (Duquesne, 14.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg), G Amauri Hardy (UNLV, Grad, 14.5 ppg)

New Recruits (1): G Jalen Terry (No. 69)

Potential Sit-Out Transfers (2): F L.J. Figueroa (St. John’s, 14.5 ppg), G Aaron Estrada (Saint Peter’s, 8.1 ppg)

Projected Starting Five: C N’Faly Dante, 6-11, Soph. F Eugene Omoruyi, 6-6, R-Sr. F Eric Williams, 6-6, R-Jr. G Chris Duarte, 6-6, Sr. G Will Richardson, 6-5, Jr.

Projected Bench: G Amauri Hardy, 6-2, R-Sr. F Chandler Lawson, 6-8, Soph. G Jalen Terry, 5-11, Fr. F Lok Wur, 6-8, R-Fr. G/F L.J. Figueroa, 6-6, Sr. (*waiting on NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility)

The Skinny: It won’t be easy to replace the production and leadership of the Pac-12 Player of the Year, Payton Pritchard. However, if any coach can find a way, Dana Altman is a master of maximizing the talent on his roster year after year. And luckily for Altman, he’ll have plenty of talent to work with this season, including returning starters Will Richardson and Chris Duarte. The Ducks also added some high-level transfers, which should put them in position to capture a second straight Pac-12 title.

Oregon’s offense will revolve around the duo of Richardson and Duarte, which should be one of the best backcourts in the Pac-12. Both players have all-conference potential, and are expected to shoulder more of the scoring load this season. Amauri Hardy, a grad transfer from UNLV, should also factor prominently into the Ducks’ perimeter attack. Hardy is a high-scoring combo guard who was an All-Mountain West selection last season. Incoming freshman Jalen Terry, a four-star prospect, should be a solid option coming off the bench. The X-factor is senior LJ Figueroa. He submitted a waiver to the NCAA for immediate eligibility, but a decision has not yet been made. If eligible, Figueroa could change the entire complexion of this year’s squad. He’s a versatile wing that is capable of playing multiple positions: two, three, and even four (in a small ball lineup).

In the frontcourt, the Ducks will rely on sophomore center N’Faly Dante to set the tone. The former five-star recruit came on strong at the end of last year and is poised for a breakout season. Sophomore Chandler Lawson, who was a part-time starter last season also returns. He had a solid freshman campaign but will likely serve as Dante’s backup this year. Oregon should also get plenty of help from a pair of transfers, Eugene Omoruyi and Eric Williams. Both players sat out last season due to transfer rules but practiced with the team and familiarized themselves with Altman’s system. As a result, they are expected to make an immediate impact this year. Lok Wur, a redshirt freshman, provides additional in the frontcourt.

Postseason Prediction: NCAA Tournament (Round of 32)

Stanford head coach Jerod Haase (USA Today Sports)

4. STANFORD

Last Season: 20-12, 9-9 in Pac-12 (7th place)

Players Lost (4): G Tyrell Terry* (NBA Draft), G Isaac White (transferred to Cal Baptist), F Kodye Pugh (transferred to Loyola Marymount), G Rodney Herenton (graduated)

Returning Starters (4): F Oscar da Silva (15.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg), F Spencer Jones (8.8 ppg), G Daejon Davis (8.8 ppg, 3.7 apg), G Bryce Wills (7.8 ppg) Other Returners (4): F Jaiden Delaire (6.1 ppg), F/C Lukas Kisunas (2.4 ppg), F James Keefe (2.2 ppg), C Keenan Fitzmorris (0.5 ppg)

New Recruits (5): F Ziaire Williams (No. 6), F Max Murrell (No. 120), G Noah Taitz, F Brandon Angel, G Michael O’Connell

Projected Starting Five: F Oscar da Silva, 6-9, Sr. F Spencer Jones, 6-7, Soph. F Ziarie Williams, 6-8, Fr. G Bryce Wills, 6-6, Jr. G Daejon Davis, 6-3, Sr.

Projected Bench: F Jaiden Delaire, 6-9, Jr. F Max Murrell, 6-9, Fr. G Michael O’Connell, 6-2, Fr. F/C Lukas Kisunas, 6-10, Jr. G Noah Taitz, 6-3, Fr. F James Keefe, 6-9, Soph. F Brandon Angel, 6-8, Fr. C Keenan Fitzmorris, 7-0, R-Soph.

The Skinny: Stanford’s Pac-12 title hopes took a significant hit when point guard Tyrell Terry announced he would keep his name in the NBA Draft after playing just one season of college basketball. There is still plenty, however, to be excited about in Palo Alto. Stanford returns four starters, including All-Pac-12 First Team selection Oscar da Silva, and added the No. 6 recruit in the 2020 class, Ziarie Williams. The team will once again be built around its stingy defense, which ranked in the top-10 last season according to KenPom. If Stanford can replicate that type of performance this year, the Cardinal should end its six-year absence from the NCAA Tournament.

Playing out of position at the five spot last season, da Silva proved to be a matchup nightmare for opposing big men. The senior forward will anchor a deep frontcourt along with Williams, who arrives at Stanford as the highest-ranked recruit in program history. Sophomore forward Spencer Jones exceeded expectations as a rookie last season and will reprise his role as one of the league’s top 3-point shooters. Returning upperclassmen Jaiden Delaire and Lukas Kisunas are expected to provide leadership for Stanford’s second unit, while incoming freshmen Max Murrell and Brandon Angel could also factor prominently into the Cardinal’s rotation. Returnees James Keefe and Keenan Fitzmorris provide additional depth.

In the backcourt, Stanford, is relying on senior guard Daejon Davis to run the show this year. The team had mixed results when Davis, who is better suited to play off the ball, ran the point early in his college career. As a result, it was important that Stanford secured the late commitment of incoming freshman Michael O’Connell who is the only true point guard on this year’s roster. At the other guard spot, junior Bryce Wills is expected to anchor Stanford’s defense once again. Wills has established himself as one of the Pac-12’s best perimeter defenders and is a leading candidate to win the league’s DPOY award this season. Incoming freshman Noah Taitz adds much-needed depth on the perimeter.

Postseason Prediction: NCAA Tournament (Round of 32)

Colorado head coach Tad Boyle (AP)

5. COLORADO

Last Season: 21-11, 10-8 in Pac-12 (T-5th place)

Players Lost (5): F Tyler Bey* (NBA Draft), G Shane Gatling* (graduated), F Lucas Siewert (graduated), G Daylen Kountz (transferred to Northern Colorado), F Jakub Dombek (transferred to Hartford)

Returning Starters (3): G McKinley Wright IV (14.4 ppg, 5.0 apg), F D’Shawn Schwartz (9.8 ppg), F Evan Battey (8.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg), Other Returners (5): G/F Maddox Daniels (3.2 ppg), G Eli Parquet (2.6 ppg), C Dallas Walton (1.6 ppg), G Keeshawn Barthelemy (redshirted), F Alexander Strating (0.3 ppg)

Eligible Transfers (1): F Jeriah Horne (Tulsa, Grad, 11.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg)

New Recruits (4): G Dominique Clifford (No. 135), F Jabari Walker (No. 147), G Luke O’Brien, F Tristan da Silva

Projected Starting Five: F Evan Battey, 6-8, R-Jr. F Jeriah Horne, 6-7, R-Sr. F D’Shawn Schwartz, 6-7, Sr. G/F Maddox Daniels, 6-6, Sr. G McKinley Wright IV, 6-0, Sr.

Projected Bench: G Eli Parquet, 6-3, Jr. C Dallas Walton, 7-0, R-Sr. G Keeshawn Barthelemy, 6-2, R-Fr. F Jabari Walker, 6-8, Fr. G Dominique Clifford, 6-5, Fr. G Luke O’Brien, 6-7, Fr. F Alexander Strating, 6-7, R-Sr. F Tristan da Silva, 6-8, Fr.

The Skinny: McKinley Wright IV is back for his senior season, and that’s great news for Colorado, who is looking to build off a strong 2019-20 campaign. Wright, a two-time all-conference selection, recently told reporters he had “unfinished business” in Boulder after the team’s run to the NCAA tourney was cut short due to the pandemic. He is expected to lead a veteran group that includes eight upperclassmen, and in the process, rewrite the school’s record books. When it’s all said and done, the shifty point guard will likely finish his Colorado career as the program’s all-time leader in assists and among the top-10 in points, steals and minutes played.

Wright may be the unquestioned leader of this year’s squad, but a solid supporting cast is in place, led by returning starters, Evan Battey and D’Shawn Schwartz. Both players had breakout seasons last year and are expected to have even more prominent roles in 20-21. The duo will be counted on to provide production and leadership in the frontcourt but should get plenty of help from Jeriah Horne, a grad transfer from Tulsa. Horne, a combo forward with a versatile skill set, is expected to replace Tyler Bey in the starting lineup after the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year bolted early for the NBA. Senior wing Maddox Daniels, a key reserve on last year’s team, struggled with inconsistency after making the jump from the JUCO ranks but is hoping for more success this season as a full-time starter.

The Buffs’ second unit will be a mix of veteran upperclassmen—junior Eli Parquet and seniors Dallas Walton and Alexander Strating—as well as a slew of freshmen. One newcomer expected to make an immediate impact is guard Keeshawn Barthelemy, who redshirted last season. A four-star recruit from the 2019 class, Barthelemy can play both guard spots but will primarily serve as Wright’s backup. Colorado also signed a solid recruiting class, highlighted by Rivals 150 prospects Dominique Clifford and Jabari Walker, both of whom are expected to contribute right away. Guard Luke O’Brien and forward Tristan da Silva should also compete for minutes off the bench.

Postseason Prediction: NCAA Tournament (Round of 64)

Arizona head coach Sean Miller (USA TODAY Sports Images)

6. ARIZONA

Last Season: 21-11, 10-8 in Pac-12 (T-5th place)

Players Lost (9): PF Zeke Nnaji* (NBA Draft), PG Nico Mannion* (NBA Draft), G/F Josh Green* (NBA Draft), G Dylan Smith* (graduation), C Chase Jeter* (graduation), PF Stone Gettings (graduation), G Max Hazzard (graduation), G Devonaire Doutrive (transferred to Boise State), G Brandon Williams (turned pro)

Returning Starters: None Other Returners (3): G Jemarl Baker Jr. (5.7 ppg), PF Ira Lee (3.3 ppg), C Christian Koloko (2.3 ppg)

Eligible Transfers (3): PF Jordan Brown (Nevada, 3.0 ppg), PG James Akinjo (Georgetown, 13.4 ppg), G Terrell Brown (Seattle, Grad, 20.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 4.9 apg)

New Recruits (7): G Dalen Terry (No. 51), PF Azuolas Tubelis (Lithuania), F Tautvilas Tubelis (Lithuania), G/F Ben Mathurin (Canada), PG Kerr Kriisa (Lithuania), PF Daniel Batcho (France), F Tibet Gorener

Projected Starting Five: F Jordan Brown, 6-11, R-Soph. F Ira Lee, 6-7, Sr. G Jemarl Baker, 6-4, R-Jr. G Terrell Brown, 6-1, R-Sr. G James Akinjo, 6-0, Jr.

Projected Bench: F Azuolas Tubelis, 6-10, Fr. G Kerr Kriisa, 6-2, Fr. G Dalen Terry, 6-7, Fr. G/F Ben Mathurin, 6-6, Fr. C Christian Koloko, 7-0, Soph. F Tibet Gorener, 6-8, Fr. F Tautvilas Tubelis, 6-7, Fr. F Daniel Batcho, 6-10, Fr. (*expected to be out until late Jan. -- knee injury)

The Skinny: It could be a transitional year for Arizona, who must overcome issues both on and off the court. The most notable hurdle: the program received its long-anticipated Notice of Allegations from the NCAA last month related to the FBI scandal. The NOA ramifications are yet to be determined, but the cloud of uncertainty hanging over the program certainly isn’t helpful. To complicate matters, the Wildcats lost all five starters from last year’s squad. As a result, head coach Sean Miller is relying heavily on a seven-man recruiting class and a trio of transfers to stay competitive this season.

On the bright side, Miller, should have a talented backcourt at his disposal. Junior James Akinjo, the 2018-19 Big East Freshman of the Year, is the most decorated of the bunch. After transferring from Georgetown midway thru last season, he is immediately eligible and expected to lead a deep group of perimeter players. Terrell Brown, a grad transfer from Seattle, is another newcomer expected to make an immediate impact. Brown is a dynamic scorer—he averaged 20.8 points last season—that can play both guard spots. Junior Jemarl Baker is one of the few returnees from last year’s team and will be counted on to provide scoring and leadership for this young group of Wildcats. A trio of four-star freshmen—Kerr Kriisa, Dalen Terry, and Ben Mathurin—should also compete for minutes in Arizona’s backcourt.

Sophomore center Jordan Brown, a former five-star recruit, is expected to anchor the Wildcats’ frontcourt. He sat out last season but was able to practice with the team and get acclimated to Arizona’s system, which should help ease the transition. Senior Ira Lee, a rugged but undersized power forward, is known for his energy and work ethic. Lee will likely start the season at the four spot but don’t be surprised if freshman Azuolas eventually supplant him Tubelis. The four-star forward from Lithuania has looked impressive in preseason action, and coaches are excited about his long-term potential. Sophomore Christian Koloko and trio of freshmen—Tibet Gorener, Tautvilas Tubelis and Daniel Batcho—round out the rotation.

Postseason Prediction: NCAA Tournament (Round of 64)

Utah head coach coach Larry Krystowiak (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

7. UTAH

Last Season: 16-15, 7-11 in Pac-12 (T-8th place)

Players Lost (2): G/F Both Gach* (transferred to Minnesota), C Matt Van Komen (transferred to Saint Mary’s)

Returning Starters (4): F Timmy Allen (17.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg), G Rylan Jones (9.6 ppg, 4.4 apg), F Riley Battin (7.8 ppg), C Branden Carlson (7.0 ppg) Other Returners (5): G Alfonso Plummer (8.4 ppg), F Mikael Jantunen (6.7 ppg), G Jaxon Brenchley (4.2 ppg), C Lahat Thioune (1.8 ppg), G Brendan Wenzel (redshirted) New Recruits (4): G Ian Martinez (No. 67), G Pelle Larsson (Sweden), G/F Jordan Kellier (JUCO), F Norbet Thelissen (the Netherlands, expected to redshirt)

Projected Starting Five: C Branden Carlson, 7-0, Soph. F Riley Battin, 6-9, Jr. F Timmy Allen, 6-6, Jr. G Ian Martinez, 6-3, Fr. G Rylan Jones, 6-0, Soph.

Projected Bench: F Mikael Jantunen, 6-8, Soph. G Alfonso Plummer, 6-1, Sr. G Jaxon Brenchley, 6-5, Soph. C Lahat Thioune, 6-10, R-Soph. G Pelle Larsson, 6-5, Fr. G Jordan Kellier, 6-6, Soph. G/F Brendan Wenzel, 6-7, R-Fr.

The Skinny: Utah was the second-youngest team in the nation last season and had its fair share of growing pains. Head coach Larry Krystowiak is hopeful his squad can learn from those battle scars and take the next step this upcoming season. The good news: nearly all of Utah’s rotation from last year returns, including all-conference forward Timmy Allen. He was arguably one of the best all-around players in the Pac-12 last season and finished among the league leaders in points, rebounds, and steals. Allen will once again be the focal point of the Utes attack, but the rest of the group should be much improved as well.

The other returning starters in Utah’s frontcourt are sophomore Branden Carlson and junior Riley Battin. Carlson, a 7-foot center, was one of the top shot blockers in the conference last season and has the potential to be an elite rim protector. Battin is a steady four man with a high basketball IQ and strong work ethic, making him the perfect glue guy in Krystowiak’s system. In the backcourt, sophomore Rylan Jones will once again run Utah’s offense. The savvy point guard started 28 games as a true freshman last year and is poised for a breakout season in 20-21. Rounding out the Utes’ projected starting five is incoming freshman Ian Martinez, a four-star recruit. The talented combo guard can score at all three levels and is expected to make an immediate impact.

Leading Utah’s second unit is senior guard Alfonso Plummer, who is expected to provide instant offense off the bench. He is a marksman from 3-point range and can score in bunches, as evidenced by his 35-point outburst in the Pac-12 Tournament. Sophomore Mikael Jantunen is another reserve to keep an eye on. The combo forward shot over 66 percent from the field last season as a true freshman and could challenge Battin for his starting role at the four spot. Sophomores Jaxon Brenchley and Lahat Thioune are also expected to be key members of Utah’s second unit. Newcomers Pelle Larsson, Jordan Kellier and Brendan Wenzel round out the rotation.

Postseason Prediction: NIT Tournament

USC head coach Andy Enfield (D. Ross Cameron/USA TODAY Images)

8. USC

Last Season: 22-9, 11-7 in Pac-12 (T-3rd place)

Players Lost (8): F Onyeka Okongwu* (NBA Draft), G Jonah Mathews* (graduated), F Nick Rakocevic* (graduated), F Daniel Utomi* (graduated), G Elijah Weaver (transferred to Dayton), G Kyle Sturdivant (transferred to Georgia Tech), G Quinton Adlesh (graduated), G/F Charles O’Bannon (transferred to TCU)

Returning Starters (1): G Ethan Anderson (5.5 ppg) Other Returners (2): F Isaiah Mobley (6.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg), F Max Agbonkpolo (2.5 ppg)

Eligible Transfers (4): G Noah Baumann (San Jose State, 10.8 ppg), G Tahj Eaddy (Santa Clara, Grad, 9.1 ppg), F Chevez Goodwin (Wofford, Grad, 11.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg), G/F Isaiah White (Utah Valley, Grad, 14.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg) New Recruits (2): F Evan Mobley (No. 4), C Boubacar Coulibaly

Potential Sit-Out Transfers (2): G/F Drew Peterson (Rice, 11.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg), C Joshua Morgan (Long Beach State, 8.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg)

Projected Starting Five: F Evan Mobley, 7-0, Fr. F Isaiah Mobley, 6-10, Soph. G/F Isaiah White, 6-7, R-Sr. G Tahj Eaddy, 6-2, R-Sr. G Ethan Anderson, 6-1, Soph.

Projected Bench: F Max Agbonkpolo, 6-8, Soph. G Noah Baumann, 6-6, R-Jr. F Chevez Goodwin, 6-9, R-Sr. C Boubacar Coulibaly, 6-10, Fr. G Drew Peterson, 6-8, Jr. (*waiting on NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility)

The Skinny: USC returns only three scholarship players and must replace 84 percent of its scoring and 73 percent of its rebounding from a year ago. Despite the several holes to fill, head coach Andy Enfield is optimistic about this season’s team, which will lean heavily on a prized recruit and a group of transfers to lead the way. Evan Mobley, the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2020 class arrives at USC with a ton of hype. The mobile 7-footer is tailor-made for the modern NBA game, and is widely projected to be a lottery pick in next year’s draft. Mobley will be the focal point of the Trojan attack, but there is plenty of talent surrounding him.

He’ll share the frontcourt with his older brother, Isaiah, a rising sophomore forward. Isaiah played behind Onyeka Okongwu and Nick Rakocevic last year but will have an opportunity to shine this season as a full-time starter. Also returning in the frontcourt is sophomore Max Agbonkpolo, an athletic small forward with a ton of upside. The staff is excited about his long-term potential and believes he is poised for a breakout season. Chevez Goodwin, a grad transfer from Wofford, should also be a key player for the Trojans. He is expected to provide energy and experience off the bench. Incoming freshman Boubacar Coulibaly will provide additional depth in the frontcourt.

In the backcourt, USC will rely on sophomore guard Ethan Anderson, the team’s lone returning starter, to run the offense. Anderson was primarily a “game manager” last season, but will need to take a more assertive role this year. A trio of transfers—Isaiah White, Tahj Eaddy, and Noah Baumann—will also factor prominently into the Trojans’ rotation. White (Utah Valley) and Eaddy (Santa Clara) are both grad transfers and will be expected to provide scoring and leadership. Baumman, who sat out last season after transferring from San Jose State is known for his perimeter shooting and high basketball IQ. The wild card is Drew Peterson, a transfer from Rice. He submitted a waiver to the NCAA for immediate eligibility, but a decision has not yet been made. If eligible, Peterson could challenge for a role in the starting five.

Postseason Prediction: NIT Tournament

Washington head coach Mike Hopkins ((AP Photo/Isaac Brekken))

9. WASHINGTON

Last Season: 15-17, 5-13 in Pac-12 (12th place)

Players Lost (5): F/C Isaiah Stewart* (NBA Draft), F Jaden McDaniels* (NBA Draft), C Sam Timmins (graduated), G Elijah Hardy (transferred to Portland State), C Bryan Penn-Johnson (transferred to LSU)

Returning Starters (3): G Naz Carter (12.2 ppg), G Quade Green (11.6 ppg, 5.3 apg), F Hameir Wright (5.6 ppg) Other Returners (5): G Jamal Bey (5.7 ppg), G Marcus Tsohonis (7.7 ppg), G Raequan Battle (4.9 ppg), F Nate Roberts (1.4 ppg), C Riley Sorn (redshirted)

Eligible Transfers (2): G Erik Stevenson (Wichita State, 11.1 ppg), F J’Raan Brooks (USC, 2.0 ppg) New Recruits (1): G Nate Pryor (JUCO)

Potential Sit-Out Transfers (1): G Cole Bajema (Michigan, 2.9 ppg)

Projected Starting Five: F J’Raan Brooks, 6-9, R-Soph. F Hameir Wright, 6-9, Sr. G Jamal Bey, 6-6, Jr. G Erik Stevenson, 6-3, Jr. G Quade Green, 6-0, Jr.

Projected Bench: G RaeQuan Battle, 6-5, Soph. G Marcus Tsohonis, 6-3, Soph. F Nate Roberts, 6-10, R-Soph. G Nate Pryor, 6-4, Jr. C Riley Sorn, 7-4, R-Soph. G Naz Carter, 6-6, Sr. (*currently suspended from all team activities) G Cole Bajema, 6-7, Soph. (*waiting on NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility)

The Skinny: Washington was the biggest disappointment in the conference last season. Picked to finish third by the Pac-12 media, the team ended up in last place. Head coach Mike Hopkins is hopeful the Huskies can bounce back in 20-21, but the roster is in flux as they enter the season. Senior guard Naz Carter, the team’s top returning scorer, is currently suspended from all team activities for a code of conduct violation, and his return is doubtful, according to reports. The team is also still waiting to see if Cole Bajema, a transfer from Michigan, will have his waiver for immediate eligibility approved by the NCAA. If denied, that could further deplete the Huskies’ depth chart.

On the bright side, the team learned last week that junior Erik Stevenson, a transfer from Wichita State, won his appeal for immediate eligibility. The shooting guard is a solid two-way player and expected to start in the backcourt alongside Quade Green, who is eligible once again after missing the second half of last season due to academic issues. Before he was ruled ineligible, Green was having a terrific season, averaging 11.6 points and 5.3 assists per game. While Carter is out, expect junior Jamal Bey to start in his place. The versatile wing provides athleticism and defense on the perimeter. Sophomore guards RaeQuan Battle and Marcus Tsohonis should factor prominently into Washington’s second unit, while JUCO transfer Nate Pryor will provide additional depth in the backcourt.

The Huskies will look to Hameir Wright, the lone senior in the frontcourt, to provide veteran leadership. He developed a respectable 3-point shot last season and is now a viable inside-out threat on offense. J’Raan Brooks, a transfer from USC, is expected to start alongside Wright in the frontcourt. He is the best low-post option on the team, but like Wright, is comfortable stepping away from the basket and shooting from deep. Redshirt sophomore Nate Roberts is expected to be the first big man coming off the bench, while Riley Sorn, a towering 7-foot-4 center, should also compete for minutes in the Huskies’ frontcourt.

Cal head coach Mark Fox (USA Today)

10. CALIFORNIA

Last Season: 14-18, 7-11 in Pac-12 (T-8th place)

Players Lost (4): G Paris Austin* (graduated), G Kareem South* (graduated), G Juhwan Harris-Dyson (transferred), F Jacobi Gordon (transferred to Lafayette)

Returning Starters (3): G Matt Bradley (17.5 ppg), F Grant Anticevich (8.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg), F Andre Kelly (7.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg) Other Returners (5): G Joel Brown (2.4 ppg), C Lars Thiemann (3.0 ppg), F Kuany Kuany (2.2 ppg), F D.J. Thorpe (1.6 ppg), G Dimitrios Klonaras (0.7 ppg)

Eligible Transfers (2): G Ryan Betley (Penn, Grad, 11.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg), G Makale Foreman (Stony Brook, Grad, 15.6 ppg)

New Recruits (2): F Monty Bowser (No. 146), G Jalen Celestine

Potential Sit-Out Transfers (1): G Jarred Hyder (Fresno State, 9.1 ppg)

Projected Starting Five: F Andre Kelly, 6-8, Jr. F Grant Anticevich, 6-8, Sr. G Ryan Betley, 6-5, R-Sr. G Matt Bradley, 6-4, Jr. G Joel Brown, 6-2, Soph.

Projected Bench: G Makale Foreman, 6-1, R-Sr. C Lars Thiemann, 7-0, Soph. F Monty Bowser, 6-6, Fr. F D.J. Thorpe, 6-8, Soph. F Kuany Kuany, 6-9, Soph. G Dimitrios Klonaras, 6-6, Soph. G Jalen Celestine, 6-6, Fr.

The Skinny: By all accounts, Cal exceeded expectations in Mark Fox’s first season at the helm. The Bears won seven games in Pac-12 play, which is significant progress, considering the program had a combined total of five wins in league play during the prior two seasons. It certainly appears Fox has the program back on the right track. With six of its top eight scorers returning, including all-conference guard Matt Bradley, Cal could be poised for another jump this upcoming season.

In addition to being one of the best scorers in the Pac-12, Bradley might also be the most competitive player in the conference. His intensity and energy are infectious and set the tone for this year’s squad. Joining Bradley in the backcourt is sophomore Joel Brown, who will be given the keys to Cal’s offense this season after splitting duties with (the now graduated) Paris Austin last year. The athletic point guard showed flashes of his potential last season and should thrive as a full-time starter. A pair of grad transfers, Ryan Betley (Penn) and Makale Foreman (Stony Brook), should also play significant roles in the Bears’ backcourt. Both are known for their perimeter shooting and should provide veteran leadership to an otherwise young team. Wing players Dimitrios Klonaras and Jalen Celestine should also compete for minutes in the Bears’ backcourt.

In the frontcourt, Cal will depend on a pair of upperclassmen in senior Grant Anticevich and junior Andre Kelly. Anticevich, who was used sparingly by the previous coaching staff, thrived in Fox’s system last season as a full-time starter. He proved to be a reliable option on offense with his passing and shooting ability. Kelly, a wide-bodied five man, has struggled with consistency, but when he’s focused, he has the potential to be one of the best low-post players in the conference. Sophomore Lars Thiemann, a mobile 7-footer, is an intriguing player with a lot of upside. He started 18 games as a true freshman, and could have an expanded role this season. Incoming freshman Monty Bowser, a Rivals 150 prospect, should see plenty of action with the Bears’ second unit, while sophomores DJ Thorpe and Kuany Kuany provide additional depth in the frontcourt.

Washington State head coach Kyle Smith ((AP Photo/Jeff Chiu))

11. WASHINGTON STATE

Last Season: 16-16, 6-12 in Pac-12 (11th place)

Players Lost (6): F CJ Elleby* (NBA Draft), F Jeff Pollard* (graduated), G Jervae Robinson* (graduated), G Marvin Cannon (transferred to Charlotte), F Daron Henson (transferred to Seattle), F Deion James (graduated)

Returning Starters (2): G Isaac Bonton (15.3 ppg, 4.0 apg), F Aljaz Kunc (4.5 ppg) Other Returners (5): G Noah Williams (6.2 ppg), F Tony Miller (7.7 ppg), C Volodymyr Markovetskyy (2.1 ppg), F DJ Rodman (1.3 ppg), G Ryan Rapp (1.6 ppg)

New Recruits (6): F Andrej Jakimovski (Macedonia), C Dishon Jackson, F Carlos Rosario, G TJ Bamba, G Jefferson Koulibaly, C Efe Abogidi

Projected Starting Five: C Volodymyr Markovetskyy, 7-1, Soph. F Tony Miller, 6-6, R-Sr. F Aljaz Kunc, 6-8, Jr. G Noah Williams, 6-5, Soph. G Isaac Bonton, 6-3, Sr.

Projected Bench: F Andrej Jakimovski, 6-8, Fr. C Dishon Jackson, 6-10, Fr. F Carlos Rosario, 6-7, Fr. G TJ Bamba, 6-5, Fr. G Jefferson Koulibaly, 6-3, Fr. F DJ Rodman, 6-6, Soph. C Efe Abogidi, 6-10, Fr. G Ryan Rapp, 6-5, Soph.

The Skinny: In his first season at the helm, head coach Kyle Smith guided Washington State to a .500 record, which marked the first time since the 2011-12 season that the Cougars did not finish with a losing record. It is tangible progress for a program that’s had little to celebrate over the last decade. Despite losing all-conference forward CJ Elleby, who left school early for the NBA, Smith is hopeful his squad can make even more strides in 20-21. The Cougars return four of its top seven scorers and added a sneaky-good recruiting class, which have some cautiously optimistic about the upcoming season.

The focal point of the Washington State attack will be senior guard Isaac Bonton, who is among the league’s returning scorers (15.3 PPG). He was not particularly efficient last season—he shot only 34 percent from the field—but Bonton is a dynamic combo guard who is on the radar of NBA GM’s. The Cougars plan to surround Bonton with a slew of role players from last year’s squad: Noah Williams, Tony Miller, Aljaz Kunc, and Volodymyr Markovetsky. Williams and Miller, in particular, are expected to thrive this season as full-time starters. Markovetsky is a space-eating 7-footer who provides Washington State with an intimidating presence in the middle. Returnees DJ Rodman and Ryan Rapp should also compete for minutes in the rotation.

The Cougars should also benefit from an underrated six-man recruiting class, which has a distinct international flair with Andrej Jakimovski (Macedonia), Carlos Rosario (Dominican Republic), Jefferson Koulibaly (Canada) and Efe Abogidi (Nigeria). Jakimovski has turned heads in preseason action and could challenge for a spot in Washington State’s starting five. American-born prospects Dishon Jackson and TJ Bamba have also impressed the coaching staff and should figure prominently into the Cougars’ rotation.

Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle (AP)

12. OREGON STATE

Last Season: 18-13, 7-11 in Pac-12 (T-8th place)

Players Lost (5): F Tres Tinkle* (graduated), C Kylor Kelley* (graduated), G Sean Miller-Moore (transferred to Grand Canyon), F Payton Dastrup (transferred), G Antoine Vernon (transferred)

Returning Starters (3): G Ethan Thompson (14.8 ppg, 4.5 apg), G Zach Reichle (7.9 ppg), F Alfred Hollins (5.2 ppg) Other Returners (5): G Jarod Lucas (4.6 ppg), G Gianni Hunt (2.8 ppg), C Roman Silva (1.9 ppg), F Dearon Tucker (0.6 ppg), G/F Julien Franklin (redshirted)

New Recruits (4): F Maurice Calloo (JUCO), F Rodrigue Andela (JUCO), G Tariq Silver (JUCO), F Isaiah Johnson

Potential Sit-Out Transfers (1): F Warith Alatishe (Nicholls State, 10.9 ppg, 8.3 rpg)

Projected Starting Five: F Dearon Tucker, 6-10, Soph. F Maurice Calloo, 6-10, Jr. F Alfred Hollins, 6-6, Sr. G Zach Reichle, 6-5, Sr. G Ethan Thompson, 6-5, Sr.

Projected Bench: G Jarod Lucas, 6-3, Soph. G Gianni Hunt, 6-3, Soph. F Rodrigue Andela, 6-8, Jr. G Tariq Silver, 6-5, Jr. F Isaiah Johnson, 6-6, Fr. C Roman Silva, 7-1, Sr. G/F Julien Franklin, 6-7, R-Fr. F Warith Alatishe, 6-7, Jr. (*waiting on NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility)

The Skinny: It is a new chapter for Oregon State basketball, but sadly for Beaver fans, it won’t include Tres Tinkle, who graduated as the school’s all-time leading scorer. Although Tinkle is no longer in the fold, the Beavers return a trio of senior starters in Ethan Thompson, Alfred Hollins, and Zach Reichle. The three seniors are expected to set the tone for this year’s squad, but Oregon State will also need its recruiting class, which is headlined by a trio of JUCO transfers, to make an immediate impact.

Thompson, who should be one of the top perimeter players in the Pac-12 this season, will anchor the Beavers’ backcourt. For the first time in his college career, he enters the season as Oregon State’s go-to guy. The crafty combo guard should be up to the challenge, but if the team hopes for any modicum of success in 2020-21, they will need Hollins and Reichle to step up as well. Both have been solid role players throughout their careers but need to provide more production this season. Also returning in the backcourt are sophomores Jarod Lucas and Gianni Hunt, who should have expanded roles this season. Lucas, who is known for his scoring ability, could be poised for a breakout year. JUCO transfer Tariq Silver and redshirt freshman Julien Franklin could also factor into the rotation.

In the frontcourt, Oregon State is looking to its JUCO transfers—forwards Maurice Calloo and Rodrigue Andela—to make an immediate impact. At 6-foot-10 with an inside-out game, Calloo is an intriguing player to keep an eye on. Andela is a physical specimen who should provide rebounding and much-needed toughness to the Beaver frontcourt. Another newcomer expected to make a splash is incoming freshman Isaiah Johnson, a freakishly athletic small forward. Returnees Dearon Tucker and Roman Silva could also compete for minutes this season. The wild card is Warith Alatishe, a transfer from Nicholls State. He submitted a waiver to the NCAA for immediate eligibility, but a decision has not yet been made. If eligible, Alatishe could compete for a starting role.



