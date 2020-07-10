ASUDevils - Pac-12 announces decision to schedule conference-only play for football

In an uncertain college sports world, some clarity on this topic is starting to reveal itself, but the news is hardly welcomed. A day after the Big Ten announced that its fall sports will be modified to conference-only games, the Pac-12 became the second Power 5 conference to announce a similar policy.

The Pac-12 announced Friday afternoon that several fall sports, including football, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball, would schedule conference-only games. Additionally, the start of mandatory athletic activities has been delayed "until a series of health and safety indicators, which have recently trended in a negative direction, provided sufficient positive data to enable a move to a second phase of return-to-play activities" according to the league's statement.

Ray Anderson, ASU's Vice President for University Athletics, said in a statement:

"Arizona State University and Sun Devil Athletics support the Pac-12's announcement of a strictly conference schedule for the 2020 football and fall sports seasons. We will continue to seek the guidance and input from medical and infectious disease experts, as well as our local and campus health officials and doctors as we evaluate this ever-changing landscape.

"Most importantly, we will continue to focus on the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff at the forefront of all we do."

ASU football was set to have its first full-team meeting tomorrow and begin its mandatory workouts next week on July 13th. We have been told that this team meeting has been canceled with no new date set for it. The Pac-12 didn't specify a new start date for those workouts. The July 13th date was set in mind for teams that were going to kick off the season on the weekend of September 5th. The Sun Devils had their season opener scheduled for September 3rd, a home game versus Northern Arizona.

The other couple ASU non-conference games that have now been canceled were an away game against UNLV in the new Las Vegas Raiders Alligent Stadium on September 12th and a home contest versus BYU a week later on the 19th.

Needless to say that today's announcement has delayed the season opener for ASU and the rest of the league. Thus, the aforementioned delay of mandatory workouts may be less significant, at least for now. Nonetheless, for most of the conference, the Pac-12 slate is set to begin the weekend of September 26th, and these mandatory workouts would probably have to start in the first week of August to allow an adequate period to prepare for the season. Currently, the first Pac-12 game is set for September 12th, as Stanford is set to visit the University of Arizona.

As it stands now, ASU is set to begin its 2020 season with a much-anticipated road game at USC on Saturday, September 26th. The Pac-12 plans to offer details on conference-only schedules will be announced no later than July 31st.

It today's statement the Pac-12 noted that "student-athletes who choose not to participate in intercollegiate athletics during the coming academic year because of safety concerns about COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarships honored by their university and will remain in good standing with their team."