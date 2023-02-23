While March is still a week away, Arizona State (19-9, 10-7 Pac-12) is under the win-or-go-home pressure that the month of madness brings. Every major outlet has yet to include the Sun Devils in recent bracket projections, despite a total body of work that some could argue for such recognition. Nevertheless, head coach Bobby Hurley is only concerned about the task at hand, a road rematch with No. 7 Arizona on Saturday.





The phrase "new year, new me" usually doesn't apply anymore in late February. Following their 69-60 loss at home to the Wildcats on New Year's Eve, Hurley and the team have changed some things up in preparation for another crack at the team down south.





"Arizona did some things that we haven't really seen defensively in that game," Hurley told the media on Thursday. "We've tweaked some of our transition defensive drills to make it even more difficult to simulate just how quickly they could advance the ball."





"Arizona is a great team," DJ Horne added.





Averaging 83 points per game on the season, good for seventh in Division 1, the Arizona Wildcats are one of the most lethal offensive teams in the country. Ranking in the top 15 nationally in adjusted tempo, Tommy Lloyd's team scores at will by moving the ball up and down the court before opposing defenses can get set and stop the ball. It's a system that has won pivotal games this season for Arizona, including against the country's two top-rated teams on adjusted defensive efficiency in No. 4 UCLA and No. 11 Tennessee. Harboring an identity of defense-first, Hurley and the players know they have to step up to the challenge on that side of the ball, considering how close it got them to a victory in December.





"Our defense was excellent the second half, and that kind of gave us a chance in the game," Hurley noted. "Our defense was getting stop after stop."





In their first meeting this season, it was the team's ball-stoppers that kept them in the contest. Arizona's 69 points for the game marked just one of six games in 28 played where the Wildcats didn't reach 70 points. ASU's 40-minute defensive effort kept them fighting in that game despite a slow offensive start, which put them behind by as much as 18 points in the first half. That stutter-step start for ASU is something Hurley knows the team needs to avoid this go around.





"Well, we didn't get off to a great start," Hurley said. "We didn't shoot well. Turned the ball over some."





"To be able to get down like that and fight back in the game for a chance to win tells a lot," DJ Horne said. "It basically tells us we need to be on our game from the jump and not dig a hole to climb out of."





While it looked like their casket had been lowered six feet and sealed, the Sun Devils rose from the dead out of halftime, cutting the deficit all the way down to one. Changing offensive tactics and schematics is what Hurley credited to the second-half surge.





"We did a better job in the second half of adjusting to the style of defense they were playing," Hurley remembered. "





However, what eventually did in the comeback attempt was a porous 3-27 mark from beyond the arc. These deep-shooting woes have followed ASU since the loss, costing them wins against Washington and Colorado since. These troubles are not something they can afford to carry with them to Tucson, even with an impressive road record this season of 6-4 and a 3-0 mark on neutral sites.





"We've done better on the road at home, ironically," Hurley said. "The defense so far has been pretty good in those games, and we've been able to translate that into success on the road."





However, Tucson isn't just any other road trip, and bringing almost an entirely new group down there could be detrimental. Hurley and the elder statesmen of the team have done their best to prepare the team for what to expect Saturday at McKale Center.





"We've discussed the crowd and the implications of that," Hurley said. "We played a lot of road games, but nothing will resemble or simulate what the crowd will be like there. We haven't played anybody close to that. It'll be interesting to see how we handle it. It's nice to have experienced players and have a lot of guys that play a lot of games who you think would be able to function well in that environment."





"You never really can describe it unless you are actually there in the game for yourself," DJ Horne added. "You have to experience it for yourself."





While the game itself is important enough, Arizona State has added emphasis on these next three contests as their NCAA Tournament hopes hang in the balance. Nearly unanimously not a part of the field of 68 in most bracket projections to date, the Sun Devils have no choice but to make noise in the season's closing road trip if they want a chance at an at-large bid. Hurley, though, thought the team had already made itself a compelling enough case.





"We're having a good season," Hurley said. "If we were in any other league, we wouldn't be talking about this. Unfortunately, our league wasn't rated great in the non-conference





Despite the subpar season from the Pac-12 collective, Arizona State has the chance to render it unimportant. With their final three games coming against the top three teams in the conference, which all currently place in Quadrant 1 of the NCAA's NET Rankings, the opportunity is certainly there for the taking.





"If you're gonna win anything meaningful, it's gonna go through Tucson and LA," Hurley said. "Whether that's now, the Pac-12 tournament, the NCAA Tournament, those are all NCAA tournament teams. If we wanna prove that we belong in that event, we gotta start winning games now."